SALEM, Ore. — Police say a suspect in Oregon is reportedly using dating apps to find help in avoiding police or new victims. The Grants Pass Police Department in a news release said that Thursday evening, officers along with the held of the Oregon State Police SWAT, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, and federal partners were able to serve a search warrant in the 1300 block of Sunny Valley Loop in Wolf Creek, Oregon to arrest Benjamin Obadiah Foster for attempted murder. Foster evaded capture and reportedly got help fleeing the area.

WOLF CREEK, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO