CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 27, 2023. ...Quick Hitting Slider System Sunday and Monday Followed By Very. * A quick moving slider is expected to impact the Sierra and. western Nevada on Sunday and Monday, bringing gusty ridge winds. and light snowfall accumulations. * Ahead of...
Road to Humboldt Redwoods State Park closed after landslide, earthquakes
Park officials describe the situation as "active," warning of an ongoing landslide risk.
Endangered fox seen in California park for first time in nearly 100 years
"These detections give us a lot of hope and excitement about the possibility of recovering this species and taking it off the endangered list."
4 earthquakes, with largest a magnitude 4.2, strike off California coast
Four earthquakes struck off the Southern California coast Wednesday morning.
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Dense fog is no longer being reported. The Dense Fog Advisory. issued earlier for this portion of the San Joaquin Valley has. been cancelled. However, other portions of the San Joaquin Valley. remain under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM...
Regulators nix proposal on California's last nuclear plant
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In pointed language, federal regulators rebuffed a request Tuesday from the operator of California’s last nuclear power plant that could have smoothed its pathway to securing a longer operating life for its twin reactors. The decision marks the latest skirmish in a long-running fight...
Californians will vote on whether to overturn fast-food law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A voter initiative that would overturn a California law aimed at raising wages and improving working conditions for more than a half-million fast food workers has qualified for next year's ballot, authorities said Tuesday. The referendum raised more than 623,000 valid voter signatures to be...
San Francisco Republican hopes to oust the GOP's national leader
Mounting frustration over GOP electoral losses has incited a contentious leadership battle that pits a prominent California Republican against the party's national leader. The effort by San Francisco attorney Harmeet Dhillon, whose clients include former President Donald Trump, to oust Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel will be decided at a party meeting in Dana Point, California, that begins Wednesday.
As Julian Sands search enters day 11, phone pings may give clues on California mountain
The actor's family shared a message of thanks for the "heroic" search teams.
