Read full article on original website
Related
pahomepage.com
Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 1.26.23 (11am)
Meteorologist Logan Westrope has more on the upcoming weekend weather. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 1.26.23 (11am) Meteorologist Logan Westrope has more on the upcoming weekend weather. Early Bird Sports Expo kicks off in Bloomsburg | …. Early Bird Sports Expo kicks off in Bloomsburg | Eyewitness News. Mill Street Fire...
NEPA spared significant snow, but cancellations ruled the day
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. While most of the Wyoming Valley was spared from significant snow totals and hazardous conditions after Wednesday morning’s snowfall, many events around Luzerne County were still canceled or moved back out of an abundance of caution. The National Weather Service’s...
Scranton residents respond to steady snowfall
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The snow fell early on Wednesday in parts of Lackawanna County. It was a slow start to the morning commute. The Scranton area was hit early with a good amount of snow. But by the afternoon, many were going about as usual. Many people in Scranton woke up Wednesday to […]
pahomepage.com
Dan's Wednesday Midday Forecast
Snow ending across the Midstate as rain and more mild air move in... Snow ending across the Midstate as rain and more mild air move in... Mayor of Wilkes-Barre proposes amendment to trash …. Mayor of Wilkes-Barre proposes amendment to trash ordinance. Scranton Amtrak project discussions continue. Scranton Amtrak project...
Police arrest barricaded man in Wayne County
PAUPACK TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police were investigating an incident in Wayne County and shutting down roads in the process Thursday afternoon. Multiple police cruisers were on Bone Ridge Road between Twin Pond Way and Airport Lane in Paupack Township. Troopers on the scene told Eyewitness News that a man had barricaded himself […]
Interstate 81 will be closed Thursday into Friday
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT says there will be a closure on Interstate 81 in the southbound direction Thursday night into Friday morning. According to PennDOT, I-81 South will be closed from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. between exits 178 (Avoca) to 175 (Dupont/Pittston) to remove beams from the Suscon Bridge. The detour placed during […]
Surveillance video links man to gun threat at Sheetz
Woodward Township, Pa. — A man denied being in possession of a gun, but surveillance video allegedly showed otherwise. Ashton Robert Streck, 24, of Williamsport, drove around the parking lot of the Sheetz at 7775 North Route 220 with a weapon on the evening of Jan. 5, State Police Troopers said. Streck was allegedly upset at two men over an ex-girlfriend, according to the affidavit. Streck and his brother, Bryce...
pahomepage.com
Crews cleaning up homeless encampment
Mayor of Wilkes-Barre proposes amendment to trash …. Mayor of Wilkes-Barre proposes amendment to trash ordinance. Prepare for winter weather with vehicle emergency …. Prepare for winter weather with vehicle emergency kits. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their …. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their own | Eyewitness...
Burglars Flee When Confronted By Lehigh Homeowners: Police
A trio of would-be thieves pounded pavement when confronted by the Lehigh County homeowners they had planned to rob, authorities say. The break-in occurred at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, said Salisbury Township police in a statement. The burglars forced their way into the rear of a home near Fairfield Drive and Barrington Lane, officials said.
pahomepage.com
Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their own | Eyewitness News @ 5:00 a.m.
Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their own | Eyewitness News @ 5:00 a.m. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their …. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their own | Eyewitness News @ 5:00 a.m. Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 …. Emergency plans in the works...
pahomepage.com
How to keep healthy habits in the colder months & working out to aid in that effort! 2
How to keep healthy habits in the colder months & working out to aid in that effort! 2. How to keep healthy habits in the colder months & …. How to keep healthy habits in the colder months & working out to aid in that effort! 2. Early Bird Sports...
Crashes during storm snarling traffic on I-78, Route 309
Snow is making for slick travel Wednesday afternoon in the Lehigh Valley, as a crash on Interstate 78 has snarled traffic in Northampton County. By 1:15 p.m. the crash on I-78 East between the Route 309 interchange and Route 412 had both lanes of traffic at a standstill, and vehicles backing up on the ramp from Route 309 North to I-78 East.
pahomepage.com
ARPA Grant Awarded to Lackawanna County Library
Mayor of Wilkes-Barre proposes amendment to trash …. Mayor of Wilkes-Barre proposes amendment to trash ordinance. Prepare for winter weather with vehicle emergency …. Prepare for winter weather with vehicle emergency kits. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their …. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their own | Eyewitness...
Snow and ice emergency declared in Honesdale
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A snow and ice emergency has been declared by Honesdale Mayor Derek Williams. According to a press release, Mayor Williams has declared a snow and ice emergency starting at midnight on January 24 through midnight on January 26, so traffic does not get backed up and to avoid the hazards […]
Demolition at abandoned hotel begins
Danville, Pa. — Demolition has begun on the former Days Inn hotel after a years-long battle with the former owners. The dilapidated hotel has been the site of squatters and vandals over the last several years and police have been called to the property numerous times, including in October when four Bloomsburg University students discovered a dead body in the lobby of the hotel. Related reading: Body discovered in abandoned...
Home allegedly struck by gunfire
Williamsport, Pa. — Police in Williamsport investigated a report of shots fired near the 500 block of Rural Avenue at approximately 9:21 p.m. Monday night. Investigators discovered evidence of gunfire in the area that included a home being struck, according to a release from Williamsport Police. No injuries or victims were reported. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Agent Aaron LeVan at 570-327-7548 or at alevan@cityofwilliamsport.org or contact Officer William Badger at 570-327-7560 or at wbadger@cityofwilliamsport.org.
Volunteer celebrates 60 years with fire company in Mifflinburg
MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — The Mifflinburg Hose Company in Union County is made up of volunteers of all ages. But unlike many departments, one of those volunteers has been an active member for 60 years — Max Zeller, or as his friends call him, Pappy Max. "My father was...
Royal Farms interested in Shamokin Dam site
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Royal Farms, a convenience store chain based in Maryland, is looking to open a location along Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam. The company submitted plans to potentially open at the former Phillips Motel, which closed in 2015 after 52 years. Ed Hovenstine, Shamokin Dam borough manager, said officials from Royal Farms have also submitted plans to PennDOT and are waiting for approval. "One of the final...
Over 800 PPL customers in Luzerne County without power
Nearly 900 customers around Luzerne County were without power at one point Wednesday evening, according to the PPL Electric website.
pahomepage.com
12-year-old starts program to give kids proper holiday
12-year-old starts program to give kids proper holiday. 12-year-old starts program to give kids proper holiday. Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 …. Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 closure | Eyewitness News @ 5:00 a.m. Scranton Amtrak project discussions continue. Scranton Amtrak project discussions continue.
Comments / 0