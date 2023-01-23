ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
pahomepage.com

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 1.26.23 (11am)

Meteorologist Logan Westrope has more on the upcoming weekend weather. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 1.26.23 (11am) Meteorologist Logan Westrope has more on the upcoming weekend weather. Early Bird Sports Expo kicks off in Bloomsburg | …. Early Bird Sports Expo kicks off in Bloomsburg | Eyewitness News. Mill Street Fire...
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

NEPA spared significant snow, but cancellations ruled the day

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. While most of the Wyoming Valley was spared from significant snow totals and hazardous conditions after Wednesday morning’s snowfall, many events around Luzerne County were still canceled or moved back out of an abundance of caution. The National Weather Service’s...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton residents respond to steady snowfall

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The snow fell early on Wednesday in parts of Lackawanna County. It was a slow start to the morning commute. The Scranton area was hit early with a good amount of snow. But by the afternoon, many were going about as usual. Many people in Scranton woke up Wednesday to […]
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Dan's Wednesday Midday Forecast

Snow ending across the Midstate as rain and more mild air move in... Snow ending across the Midstate as rain and more mild air move in... Mayor of Wilkes-Barre proposes amendment to trash …. Mayor of Wilkes-Barre proposes amendment to trash ordinance. Scranton Amtrak project discussions continue. Scranton Amtrak project...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police arrest barricaded man in Wayne County

PAUPACK TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police were investigating an incident in Wayne County and shutting down roads in the process Thursday afternoon. Multiple police cruisers were on Bone Ridge Road between Twin Pond Way and Airport Lane in Paupack Township. Troopers on the scene told Eyewitness News that a man had barricaded himself […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Interstate 81 will be closed Thursday into Friday

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT says there will be a closure on Interstate 81 in the southbound direction Thursday night into Friday morning. According to PennDOT, I-81 South will be closed from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. between exits 178 (Avoca) to 175 (Dupont/Pittston) to remove beams from the Suscon Bridge. The detour placed during […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Surveillance video links man to gun threat at Sheetz

Woodward Township, Pa. — A man denied being in possession of a gun, but surveillance video allegedly showed otherwise. Ashton Robert Streck, 24, of Williamsport, drove around the parking lot of the Sheetz at 7775 North Route 220 with a weapon on the evening of Jan. 5, State Police Troopers said. Streck was allegedly upset at two men over an ex-girlfriend, according to the affidavit. Streck and his brother, Bryce...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
pahomepage.com

Crews cleaning up homeless encampment

Mayor of Wilkes-Barre proposes amendment to trash …. Mayor of Wilkes-Barre proposes amendment to trash ordinance. Prepare for winter weather with vehicle emergency …. Prepare for winter weather with vehicle emergency kits. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their …. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their own | Eyewitness...
SCRANTON, PA
Daily Voice

Burglars Flee When Confronted By Lehigh Homeowners: Police

A trio of would-be thieves pounded pavement when confronted by the Lehigh County homeowners they had planned to rob, authorities say. The break-in occurred at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, said Salisbury Township police in a statement. The burglars forced their way into the rear of a home near Fairfield Drive and Barrington Lane, officials said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

ARPA Grant Awarded to Lackawanna County Library

Mayor of Wilkes-Barre proposes amendment to trash …. Mayor of Wilkes-Barre proposes amendment to trash ordinance. Prepare for winter weather with vehicle emergency …. Prepare for winter weather with vehicle emergency kits. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their …. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their own | Eyewitness...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Snow and ice emergency declared in Honesdale

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A snow and ice emergency has been declared by Honesdale Mayor Derek Williams. According to a press release, Mayor Williams has declared a snow and ice emergency starting at midnight on January 24 through midnight on January 26, so traffic does not get backed up and to avoid the hazards […]
HONESDALE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Demolition at abandoned hotel begins

Danville, Pa. — Demolition has begun on the former Days Inn hotel after a years-long battle with the former owners. The dilapidated hotel has been the site of squatters and vandals over the last several years and police have been called to the property numerous times, including in October when four Bloomsburg University students discovered a dead body in the lobby of the hotel. Related reading: Body discovered in abandoned...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Home allegedly struck by gunfire

Williamsport, Pa. — Police in Williamsport investigated a report of shots fired near the 500 block of Rural Avenue at approximately 9:21 p.m. Monday night. Investigators discovered evidence of gunfire in the area that included a home being struck, according to a release from Williamsport Police. No injuries or victims were reported. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Agent Aaron LeVan at 570-327-7548 or at alevan@cityofwilliamsport.org or contact Officer William Badger at 570-327-7560 or at wbadger@cityofwilliamsport.org.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Royal Farms interested in Shamokin Dam site

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Royal Farms, a convenience store chain based in Maryland, is looking to open a location along Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam. The company submitted plans to potentially open at the former Phillips Motel, which closed in 2015 after 52 years. Ed Hovenstine, Shamokin Dam borough manager, said officials from Royal Farms have also submitted plans to PennDOT and are waiting for approval. "One of the final...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
pahomepage.com

12-year-old starts program to give kids proper holiday

12-year-old starts program to give kids proper holiday. 12-year-old starts program to give kids proper holiday. Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 …. Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 closure | Eyewitness News @ 5:00 a.m. Scranton Amtrak project discussions continue. Scranton Amtrak project discussions continue.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy