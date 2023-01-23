ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Charleston City Paper

State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case

According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Man found guilty in 2019 murder of Williamsburg Co. postal worker, documents say

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A federal jury found a man guilty on Tuesday for the 2019 murder of a South Carolina postal worker, according to court documents. Trevor Raekwon Seward has been found guilty of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence constituting murder, robbery, felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition and drug conspiracy.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Man wanted in Dillon County murder, attempted murder

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Markaus Devaugh Davis is wanted for murder and attempted murder in a shooting last Saturday on Sandy Acres Drive in Dillon County, according to the Dillon County Sheriff's Office. Dillon County, Coroner Donnie Grimsley has identified the victim as 37-year-old Joe David Pittman, Jr....
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

19-year-old, minor arrested in Socastee in NC homicide

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Two people were arrested in Horry County in connection to a murder that happened in North Carolina, according to a release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. On January 23, Columbus County deputies responded to the 3800 block of Old Dothan Road near...
SOCASTEE, SC
WBTW News13

Aynor town manager pleads guilty to reckless driving, officials say

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Aynor’s Town Manager has pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge, according to Horry County officials. Lonnie “Tony” Godsey, the Town Manager of Aynor, pleaded guilty to reckless driving in December following his DUI arrest last May, officials said. On the morning of May 7, 2022, Godsey was charged with driving […]
AYNOR, SC
wpde.com

Convicted murderer kills Robeson County family, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Three people are dead and a 71-year-old grandmother is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting Tuesday afternoon just outside of Red Springs in an area known as "The Bottom" in Robeson County. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said during a press conference...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Victims in Robeson County shooting identified

Four people were shot and three people were killed in a shooting in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon. The suspect is arrested 15 miles away. Four people were shot and three people were killed in a shooting in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon. The suspect is arrested 15 miles away. Reporter: Julian...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

