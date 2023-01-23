Read full article on original website
wpde.com
TIMELINE: Arrests, charges made in connection to deadly Horry County missing persons case
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Police made two more arrests on Wednesday in the death of a man, whose body was found in Galivants Ferry at the beginning of January. The body of 29-year-old Corey Adam Sole was found six days after he was reported missing. On...
A judge ordered the removal of a portrait of Alex Murdaugh's grandfather from the courtroom at the start of his trial on charges of murdering his wife and son
Murdaugh has claimed that he found his family members dead, but prosecutors alleged that he killed his son with a shotgun and his wife with a rifle.
Charleston City Paper
State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case
According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
wpde.com
Man found guilty in 2019 murder of Williamsburg Co. postal worker, documents say
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A federal jury found a man guilty on Tuesday for the 2019 murder of a South Carolina postal worker, according to court documents. Trevor Raekwon Seward has been found guilty of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence constituting murder, robbery, felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition and drug conspiracy.
Man out on bond for 2021 double murder charged in deadly Georgetown shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man out on bond and awaiting trial for a double murder in 2021 was arrested Tuesday for the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home off Meadow Street around midnight where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a […]
wpde.com
Georgetown County deadly shooting suspect was out on bond for previous double murder
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a home in Georgetown County early Wednesday morning. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Meadow Street where a man was shot just after midnight. TyQuez Demetrius Walker, 19, was...
wpde.com
Man wanted in Dillon County murder, attempted murder
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Markaus Devaugh Davis is wanted for murder and attempted murder in a shooting last Saturday on Sandy Acres Drive in Dillon County, according to the Dillon County Sheriff's Office. Dillon County, Coroner Donnie Grimsley has identified the victim as 37-year-old Joe David Pittman, Jr....
wpde.com
19-year-old, minor arrested in Socastee in NC homicide
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Two people were arrested in Horry County in connection to a murder that happened in North Carolina, according to a release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. On January 23, Columbus County deputies responded to the 3800 block of Old Dothan Road near...
wpde.com
NC man sentenced, shook child resulting in death while on vacation in Myrtle Beach: Report
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina man was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to "inflicting great bodily injury upon a child" in Aug. 2019. Geames Kena Ratfliff, 40, of Hamlet was sentenced to 150 months in prison for the incident while vacationing in Myrtle Beach, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitors Office.
Aynor town manager pleads guilty to reckless driving, officials say
AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Aynor’s Town Manager has pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge, according to Horry County officials. Lonnie “Tony” Godsey, the Town Manager of Aynor, pleaded guilty to reckless driving in December following his DUI arrest last May, officials said. On the morning of May 7, 2022, Godsey was charged with driving […]
wpde.com
Convicted murderer kills Robeson County family, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Three people are dead and a 71-year-old grandmother is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting Tuesday afternoon just outside of Red Springs in an area known as "The Bottom" in Robeson County. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said during a press conference...
wpde.com
NC man pleads guilty to deadly hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina man was sentenced for a deadly hit-and-run involving a motorcycle crash in August 2020. Justin Lindsay, 23, of Lumberton pleaded guilty to hit-and-run before his trial was set to begin Monday. According to a release, he faced up to 25 years...
WRAL
Victims in Robeson County shooting identified
Four people were shot and three people were killed in a shooting in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon. The suspect is arrested 15 miles away. Four people were shot and three people were killed in a shooting in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon. The suspect is arrested 15 miles away. Reporter: Julian...
abccolumbia.com
Increase in number of infants surrendered safely under Daniel’s Law in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina saw the highest number of infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law in 2022, according to the Department of Social Services. Daniel’s Law allows parents to safely surrender their unharmed infants up to 60 days old. Daniel’s Law went into effect in 2001...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville ranks highest for human trafficking, according to latest AG’s report
Reports of suspected human trafficking continue to increase across South Carolina, with Greenville County leading the state in the number of calls, according to the latest annual report from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office. Data included in the report shows the highest concentration of suspected human trafficking incidents in...
WJCL
Murdaugh Murder Mystery Interactive Map: Dates and locations surrounding 5 Lowcountry deaths
Above video: WJCL Special Report: The Trial of Alex Murdaugh. This interactive map spotlights locations throughout the Lowcountry of South Carolina relevant to the death investigations of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, Stephen Smith, Gloria Satterfield and Mallory Beach between 2015 and 2021. Many of the points on the map include...
Horry County community, officials speak out about upcoming Highway 90 changes
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Residents are frustrated after continued issues with Highway 90. There had been no updates since the $200,000 highway corridor, Ride IV and study were approved last year. Horry County Councilman Mark Causey said officials have not forgotten about the highway’s projects. “We have not forgotten about Highway 90, I can assure […]
wpde.com
SC woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud, ordered to pay back state
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The leader of a fraud ring in South Carolina was sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud and ordered to pay back the state. Diana B. Jordan stole tens of thousands of dollars over an 11-year period and was convicted of fraud and other crimes, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Employment and Workforce.
wpde.com
Suspect was out on parole for murder at time of deadly Robeson Co. shooting: Sheriff
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The suspect in a Robeson County shooting Tuesday afternoon was out on parole for murder, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. The incident, which resulted in three deaths and one person critically injured, happened in the area known as "The Bottom" in Robeson County, according to Wilkins.
Woman accused of lighting person on fire near Myrtle Beach
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — A woman is accused of setting a person on fire on Friday, according to the Horry County Police Department. WMBF reports police were called to a home in the Myrtle Beach Yacht Club area on Friday. According to a police report, the victim had been...
