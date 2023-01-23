Read full article on original website
Unusual Facts About Toledo You Never KnewTed RiversToledo, OH
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
On Christmas Day, a dog was saved from the bitter cold and is now recovering in Ecorse.Westland DailyEcorse, MI
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
whmi.com
Vehicle Struck By Train In Howell
Two people were injured after their vehicle was struck by a train on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched shortly before 2pm to Barron Road, just west of Oak Grove Road, for a crash involving a van and a train. A 2006 Ford Econoline van...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tanker going too fast for snowy weather on I-94 crashes into median, spills fuel, causes 2nd crash
DETROIT – A tanker that was being driven too fast for the wintry conditions in Detroit crashed into the I-94 median, spilled debris and fuel all over the highway, and caused a secondary crash, according to police. Michigan State Police troopers were called around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 25)...
wlen.com
25-year-old Woman Dies in Head-on Crash in Monroe County
Monroe County, MI – A 25-year-old Monroe woman died as a result of injuries sustained in a head-on two vehicle crash in Frenchtown Township. Sheriff Troy Goodnough is reporting that the crash occurred on Newport Road, east of Telegraph Road at about 8:30 Monday morning. The 25-year-old, Victoria Donnelly-Goins,...
Driver killed in head-on crash with another vehicle on I-75 ramp in Monroe
One person was killed, according to the Monroe Public Safety Department, when two vehicles collided head-on on a freeway ramp Tuesday night.
New video, crash report released from deadly Turnpike pile-up: I-Team
Video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team gives us a new look inside the scene of a deadly pile-up on the Ohio Turnpike.
thelivingstonpost.com
Tuesday’s early morning crash sends 2 to hospitals
On Tuesday Jan. 24, 2023, at approximately 5:40 a.m., deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of Old U.S. 23 and Hyne Road on the report of a two vehicle crash involving injuries. The preliminary investigation shows that a 2007 Lexus driven by an...
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Lincoln Park man killed after shooting at troopers, helicopter had guns, ammo for an 'ambush'
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A 33-year-old man from Lincoln Park is dead after police say he fired shots at the state police helicopter Trooper 2 while it was patrolling Tuesday night. Michigan State Police say the outcome could have been far worse, had the suspect caused the pilot to crash - as first he allegedly shined a laser at the craft, then opened fire with a long gun.
Suspected drunk driver charged in Macomb County crash that killed one person
WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 36-year-old man, who prosecutors say was on bond for driving while intoxicated, is charged in connection with another drunk driving crash that killed one person in Macomb County.According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Demetrius Benson is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, driving while license suspended causing death, attempted carjacking, possession of a control substance, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.Benson was arraigned and given a $500,000 cash/surety bond. If released, he will be required to have a steel GPS tether, no alcohol or drugs.Officials say on Jan....
I-94 reopens in Detroit after tanker truck crashes into median wall, spills fuel onto the freeway
According to Michigan State Police, the tanker driver “was traveling too fast for the conditions” along eastbound I-94 near Mt. Elliott when he lost control and crashed into the median wall.
WTOL-TV
Fulton County Turnpike crash closes all eastbound lanes Wednesday
FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — 5:30 p.m. update: All lanes are back open. Crews have blocked all eastbound lanes on the Ohio Turnpike at mile marker 52 in Fulton County due to a crash. In a tweet, representatives from the Ohio Turnpike said east bound travelers will be diverted...
fox2detroit.com
Man who crashed into Detroit home was fatally shot, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting that ended with the victim crashing into a home. Police said an adult man was inside the car and had a gunshot wound when they found him. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the police department's...
fox2detroit.com
Missing: 13-year-old Royal Oak Township girl may be in Inkster, police say
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help, finding Tatyana Ann Lucas, listed as a missing endangered person. The 13-year-old was last seen in the 21300 block of Wyoming in Royal Oak Township on Jan. 19, prior to her mother reporting her missing. Tatyana was...
13abc.com
TPD only responding to injury crashes as conditions deteriorate
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are now operating under a “phase two,” meaning officers will only respond to crashes where there are injuries or vehicles aren’t drivable. If you’re involved in a crash, exchange information and file a police report later. See a spelling or...
Monroe high school student dies Wednesday after car accident
MONROE, Mich. — A recently-graduated high school student from Monroe, Michigan, died Wednesday morning after a car accident, Monroe Public Schools said in a statement. Emma Treadway turned 18 in December and had just started a new job shortly after completing her graduation requirements at Orchard Center High School. She was set to walk the graduation stage in June.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect who was killed after shooting at state police helicopter, troopers was Lincoln Park man
Investigators say at around 7:30 p.m. the helicopter was circling around the 12000 block of Terry street near Tyler Avenue. Trooper 2 personnel called in a laser flashing that was targeting the helicopter. It was followed by shots fired.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police kill man who reportedly shined laser at helicopter, shot at troopers
DETROIT (WILX) - A man was killed by Michigan State Police troopers Tuesday night in Detroit. According to authorities, someone was shining a green laser at an MSP helicopter at about 7:30 p.m. from the second story of a building on Terry Street, south of Schoolcraft Road. Police said the helicopter was then shot at from the same location.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver dies after crashing into multiple cars, causing SUV to catch fire, police say
DETROIT – A driver died Monday morning after he crashed into multiple cars, causing his SUV to catch fire in Detroit, police said. The crash happened before 9 a.m. Monday (Jan. 23) in the area of East Lantz Avenue and Irvington Street, according to authorities. A man crashed into...
Washtenaw County man dies along with dog in vehicle fire; Police suspect drunk driving
Alcohol appears to be a factor in a collision and car fire that killed a Dexter man and his dog in Washtenaw County. Michigan State Police responded to the crash in Lima Township on Saturday morning.
Westland man finds old artillery shell in basement
WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man in Westland called the police department after finding what was thought to be a live artillery shell in his basement.On Jan. 15, officers went to the 5700 block of Wilmer Ave. after receiving a report from an individual who said he found what appeared to be a live artillery shell while cleaning out the home he recently purchased, police said.When police arrived, they saw the item and confirmed it looked like a live shell, and they contacted state police so the bomb squad could report to the scene. Authorities then discovered the item was not live and had previously been disarmed.The Westland Police Department encourages anyone who sees something suspicious, such as an explosive, to contact them.
Detroit's top cop maintains fiery, fatal crash did not involve police chase
The Detroit father was killed just before 10 a.m. Saturday when the Dodge Durango he was a passenger in slammed into a tree at a high rate of speed Woodhall Street near Chandler Park Drive...
