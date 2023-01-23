ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

whmi.com

Vehicle Struck By Train In Howell

Two people were injured after their vehicle was struck by a train on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched shortly before 2pm to Barron Road, just west of Oak Grove Road, for a crash involving a van and a train. A 2006 Ford Econoline van...
HOWELL, MI
wlen.com

25-year-old Woman Dies in Head-on Crash in Monroe County

Monroe County, MI – A 25-year-old Monroe woman died as a result of injuries sustained in a head-on two vehicle crash in Frenchtown Township. Sheriff Troy Goodnough is reporting that the crash occurred on Newport Road, east of Telegraph Road at about 8:30 Monday morning. The 25-year-old, Victoria Donnelly-Goins,...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Tuesday’s early morning crash sends 2 to hospitals

On Tuesday Jan. 24, 2023, at approximately 5:40 a.m., deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of Old U.S. 23 and Hyne Road on the report of a two vehicle crash involving injuries. The preliminary investigation shows that a 2007 Lexus driven by an...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Lincoln Park man killed after shooting at troopers, helicopter had guns, ammo for an 'ambush'

FOX 2 (WJBK) - A 33-year-old man from Lincoln Park is dead after police say he fired shots at the state police helicopter Trooper 2 while it was patrolling Tuesday night. Michigan State Police say the outcome could have been far worse, had the suspect caused the pilot to crash - as first he allegedly shined a laser at the craft, then opened fire with a long gun.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
CBS Detroit

Suspected drunk driver charged in Macomb County crash that killed one person

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 36-year-old man, who prosecutors say was on bond for driving while intoxicated, is charged in connection with another drunk driving crash that killed one person in Macomb County.According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Demetrius Benson is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, driving while license suspended causing death, attempted carjacking, possession of a control substance, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.Benson was arraigned and given a $500,000 cash/surety bond. If released, he will be required to have a steel GPS tether, no alcohol or drugs.Officials say on Jan....
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man who crashed into Detroit home was fatally shot, police say

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting that ended with the victim crashing into a home. Police said an adult man was inside the car and had a gunshot wound when they found him. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the police department's...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

TPD only responding to injury crashes as conditions deteriorate

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are now operating under a “phase two,” meaning officers will only respond to crashes where there are injuries or vehicles aren’t drivable. If you’re involved in a crash, exchange information and file a police report later. See a spelling or...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Monroe high school student dies Wednesday after car accident

MONROE, Mich. — A recently-graduated high school student from Monroe, Michigan, died Wednesday morning after a car accident, Monroe Public Schools said in a statement. Emma Treadway turned 18 in December and had just started a new job shortly after completing her graduation requirements at Orchard Center High School. She was set to walk the graduation stage in June.
MONROE, MI
CBS Detroit

Westland man finds old artillery shell in basement

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man in Westland called the police department after finding what was thought to be a live artillery shell in his basement.On Jan. 15, officers went to the 5700 block of Wilmer Ave. after receiving a report from an individual who said he found what appeared to be a live artillery shell while cleaning out the home he recently purchased, police said.When police arrived, they saw the item and confirmed it looked like a live shell, and they contacted state police so the bomb squad could report to the scene. Authorities then discovered the item was not live and had previously been disarmed.The Westland Police Department encourages anyone who sees something suspicious, such as an explosive, to contact them.
WESTLAND, MI

