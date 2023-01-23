Read full article on original website
Twin Falls School District partners with Care Solace to help families connect to mental healthcare
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District is working to make mental health care more accessible to their community by partnering with Care Solace. In an effort to help connect people to the different resources available in the community, the new partnership with Care Solace will be able to help families, students, and staff members get connected to counselors, groups, and therapy options in the area.
Idaho ranks near the bottom for cancer screening
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Each year approximately 8,500 Idahoans are diagnosed with cancer, Idaho has some of the lowest screening rates in the nation. Cody Orchard, the Tobacco Prevention Coordinator at St. Luke’s – Twin Falls, said Idaho ranks 50th in the nation for breast cancer screening, 52nd for cervical cancer screening (including territories) and 40th for colorectal cancer screening. This is partially because people aren’t doing follow-ups with their doctor or regular screenings.
Lava Ridge environmental impact statement draft released; public encouraged to comment
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the past two years, the Bureau of Land Management and other experts have been drafting an environmental impact statement regarding the proposed Lava Ridge wind project. That draft is now available for public comment. In the environmental statement there are multiple alternatives to...
Burley’s Kendell set to run at Idaho State
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley runner Olivia Kendell will compete at the Division I level. Kendell signed with Idaho State cross country Tuesday at Burley High School. Kendell is the only girl in Burley history to run a sub-19 minute cross country race. She was a three-time cross country state qualifier.
Minico’s McCaffrey leaving for Centennial job
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Spartans football program will have a new leader next fall. Keelan McCaffrey, who has been the head coach the last five seasons, is leaving to take the head coaching job at Centennial High School (5A) in Boise. Minico went 38-13 and reached the...
Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint
I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
City of Twin Falls reminds people the dangers of flushing non-flushable items
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is reminding people to be mindful of what you flush down your toilet and other drains. There has been an increase of people flushing paper towels and flushable wipes down the toilet, none of which are able to be flushed. What happens is, over time, the sewers get backed up, and eventually clogged, making it so the public works department has to come and unclog that area.
Here is What the Pole Line/Eastland Trailhead Park Will Look Like in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls food producer Chobani revealed what a new park would look like in the northeast part of the city at a city council meeting Monday night. Chobani, known for its Greek yogurt products, announced in December it donated $250,000 to build a multipurpose park at one of the trailheads to the Canyon Rim trail that will be called Pole Line/Eastland Trailhead Park.
New Restaurant in the Magic Valley is a Hidden Gem
Restaurants and stores in the Magic Valley have been up and down the last year, with many opening and many closing. We are sad to see stores and restaurants close, but when new ones open, it is exciting and brings anticipation. When a new place opens, many of us flock to check it out, and it is time to do so again as a new restaurant is set to open in the Magic Valley. It is a little hidden and off the radar, but soon many in the area will know about it.
Twin Falls Says Goodbye to Another Store, but is it Really Closed?
A new year, but a similar trend continues to be happening around Twin Falls, and that is another store is closing its doors, but unlike other stores that have closed in the area, this one is a little different. It seems to be far too often that another business is closing its doors and saying goodbye to the area, but there are those rare instances where not everything is as it seems, and perhaps the store that closed, isn't truly closed in the way you think.
Twin Falls Eatery’s Chicken Taco Salad Is Loco Good, Say Locals
When my wife and I discuss going out to dinner in the Magic Valley, we often have a tough time deciding between Chinese and Mexican food. Either way, you can't really lose, and what makes the decision even easier is when locals take to social media to rave about a certain restaurant.
Idaho school district closes all of its schools Monday due to threat
All schools within Gooding School District were closed Monday due to a threat late Sunday night. Late that night, a middle school principal alerted school district officials that she had seen a post possibly linked to a student at the school, Superintendent Spencer Larsen said. Because of the seriousness of the matter, all three schools were closed due to their close proximity. ...
Twin boys beat Jerome for first time since 2020; Dietrich girls claim Sawtooth Conference regular season title
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls boys basketball team picked up their first win over Jerome since 2020 Tuesday night. Dietrich claims the Sawtooth Conference regular season title. Minico 60, Wood River 32. Jerome 47, Burley 35.
Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho
Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
Jerome Man Involved in Three-vehicle Crash on US 93 Hospitalized
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being hit head-on when the driver of an SUV tried to pass a semi-truck south of Twin Falls. According to Idaho State Police, troopers and emergency crews responded to U.S. Highway 93 for the three-vehicle crash a just before 6 p.m. The 21-year-old man from Jerome had been headed north in a 1995 Chevrolet S-10 and was hit by a 2016 Dodge Durango driven by a 47-year-old Twin Falls man attempting to pass a truck. ISP said the Jerome man was not wearing a seat belt and taken to an area hospital. The driver of the Durango and the truck did not need hospitalization. The crash blocked the highway for about two hours.
Man Arrested Following Crash with Sun Valley Police Car
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Picabo man was arrest following a crash with a police car Friday afternoon on State Highway 75. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Jeremy Hellmann, 44, was booked into the Blaine County Detention Center on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence along with possession of drug paraphernalia. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a crash reported on Highway 75 near Elkhorn Road between a van and Sun Valley Police Department SUV. Both vehicles had been headed north when the van drifted into the patrol SUV causing moderate damage. Neither driver had been hurt.
