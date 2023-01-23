ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Deputies arrest man for firing shots during pursuit in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a man wanted for firing multiple rounds at officers during a high-speed pursuit. Jason Gideon, 41, faces several charges, including attempted assault on a special victim, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, felony resisting arrest by fleeing, and tampering with a motor vehicle.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Republic, Mo., police arrest man hiding inside business

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - An employee at a Republic business breathed a sigh of relief after a strange and potentially dangerous experience. Police say a man wanted in a domestic violence investigation walked into Eva Ramirez’s office on Monday. He explained that he had car trouble and needed to use her phone. A few minutes later, the police showed up near her building. The man then began acting strange and began hiding.
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

Buffalo, Mo., chief of police placed on administrative leave

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Buffalo Chief of Police Chris Twitchell is on paid administrative leave following an internal investigation. The city’s board of aldermen approved the decision on January 9. The city attorney for Buffalo is handling the investigation. City leaders will only say the investigation does not involve...
BUFFALO, MO
KYTV

Prosecutor charges driver in deadly 2021 crash in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver faces charges for his involvement in a deadly 2021 crash in Springfield. The Greene County prosecutor charged Gary Calhoun, Jr. with two counts of DWI resulting in death, two counts of DWI resulting in the death of another, not a passenger, and DWI resulting in a physical injury.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Feds indict 2 Springfield, Mo., rappers for illegal firearms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A federal grand jury indicted two Springfield, Mo., men who are part of a local rap group for illegally possessing several firearms that have been linked to recent shootings. Ezekiel Josiah King, 19, and Jardell Carlin Williams, 19, were charged in a four-count indictment...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield Public Schools extends contract of Supt. Lathan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a one-year contract extension for Dr. Grenita Lathan, the second of her SPS tenure, through the end of the 2025-2026 school year. “I’m extremely excited and thankful to the Board of Education for their vote...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Firefighters battle duplex fire in Springfield; 1 injured

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say one person suffered critical injuries in a duplex fire in Springfield. Firefighters responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m. near Kimbrough and Monastery. That is near James River Freeway. Several firefighters are battling the fire. Investigators say the victim’s injuries appear critical. Firefighters are...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield City Council voting on conducting study of Sunshine and National development

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council is scheduled to vote on the future of the controversial Sunshine and National development project. Members will decide if construction and demolition will stop while a neighborhood study is done to determine the best use of the corner. City Councilman Craig Hosmer is spearheading a bill that, if passed, would postpone all construction and demolition at Sunshine and National for 210 days.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Sledders slide down hills across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Kids of all ages took advantage of Wednesday’s snow day across the Ozarks. KY3 Photojournalist Ben Knaup captured sledders at the famous Pat Jones YMCA hill in Springfield. Check out the sights above!. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

8:30AM UPDATE: See update on road clearing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several inches of snow fell on the Ozarks Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Roads crews cleared many of the main roads around the city. Several side streets remain covered. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy