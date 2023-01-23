Read full article on original website
KYTV
Deputies arrest man for firing shots during pursuit in Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a man wanted for firing multiple rounds at officers during a high-speed pursuit. Jason Gideon, 41, faces several charges, including attempted assault on a special victim, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, felony resisting arrest by fleeing, and tampering with a motor vehicle.
KYTV
Republic, Mo., police arrest man hiding inside business
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - An employee at a Republic business breathed a sigh of relief after a strange and potentially dangerous experience. Police say a man wanted in a domestic violence investigation walked into Eva Ramirez’s office on Monday. He explained that he had car trouble and needed to use her phone. A few minutes later, the police showed up near her building. The man then began acting strange and began hiding.
KYTV
Willard School District bans book ‘Me and Earl and the Dying Girl’; parents react
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - A book is being pulled from the Willard Public Schools’ libraries. And despite some outcry, the district says it’s just following protocol. ‘Me and Earl and the Dying Girl’ no longer be available at Willard High School because of its explicit sexual language. This was a decision announced by the school board on January 19.
KYTV
Buffalo, Mo., chief of police placed on administrative leave
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Buffalo Chief of Police Chris Twitchell is on paid administrative leave following an internal investigation. The city’s board of aldermen approved the decision on January 9. The city attorney for Buffalo is handling the investigation. City leaders will only say the investigation does not involve...
KYTV
Number of pediatric firearm injuries went up during pandemic including here in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Research released by the University of Missouri School of Medicine shows firearm injuries among children jumped during the pandemic and local officials who deal with pediatric health say the causes of the problem haven’t gone away. The research shows that during the pandemic, the monthly...
KYTV
Prosecutor charges driver in deadly 2021 crash in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver faces charges for his involvement in a deadly 2021 crash in Springfield. The Greene County prosecutor charged Gary Calhoun, Jr. with two counts of DWI resulting in death, two counts of DWI resulting in the death of another, not a passenger, and DWI resulting in a physical injury.
KYTV
Feds indict 2 Springfield, Mo., rappers for illegal firearms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A federal grand jury indicted two Springfield, Mo., men who are part of a local rap group for illegally possessing several firearms that have been linked to recent shootings. Ezekiel Josiah King, 19, and Jardell Carlin Williams, 19, were charged in a four-count indictment...
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools extends contract of Supt. Lathan
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a one-year contract extension for Dr. Grenita Lathan, the second of her SPS tenure, through the end of the 2025-2026 school year. “I’m extremely excited and thankful to the Board of Education for their vote...
KYTV
Mountain Grove School District superintendent’s snow day announcement goes viral
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the sweet sound of no school for students in the Mountain Grove School District. Whenever superintendent Jim Dickey posts one of his snow day jingles, it means no school the next day. He says people are waiting for it when snow is in the forecast.
KYTV
2nd best year for the number of passengers at the Springfield-Branson National Airport
KYTV
Firefighters battle duplex fire in Springfield; 1 injured
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say one person suffered critical injuries in a duplex fire in Springfield. Firefighters responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m. near Kimbrough and Monastery. That is near James River Freeway. Several firefighters are battling the fire. Investigators say the victim’s injuries appear critical. Firefighters are...
KYTV
KYTV
Springfield City Council voting on conducting study of Sunshine and National development
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council is scheduled to vote on the future of the controversial Sunshine and National development project. Members will decide if construction and demolition will stop while a neighborhood study is done to determine the best use of the corner. City Councilman Craig Hosmer is spearheading a bill that, if passed, would postpone all construction and demolition at Sunshine and National for 210 days.
KYTV
Driver smashes into a light pole during rush-hour traffic in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver and two passengers suffered minor injuries after their Jeep pickup hit a traffic signal pole. Officers responded to Kansas and Bennett Streets around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the driver told police he fell asleep while going northbound on Kansas Expressway. The crash...
KYTV
Power outages impacting customers in northern Arkansas, southern Missouri
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The heavy snow led to power outages across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. Up to 12 inches of snow fell on the area. The weight of the snow snapped trees, downing power lines. Linemen say the restoration process could take days. A tree fell on a...
KYTV
Sledders slide down hills across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Kids of all ages took advantage of Wednesday’s snow day across the Ozarks. KY3 Photojournalist Ben Knaup captured sledders at the famous Pat Jones YMCA hill in Springfield. Check out the sights above!. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
KYTV
Midday Update: Crews clearing main roads in Branson, Mo.
KYTV
KYTV
8:30AM UPDATE: See update on road clearing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several inches of snow fell on the Ozarks Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Roads crews cleared many of the main roads around the city. Several side streets remain covered. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
KYTV
PICTURES: Viewers share snowy snapshots from around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out the snowy sights from around the Ozarks. KY3 Viewers shared these images of the snow. Upload your weather pictures on the KY3 First Alert Weather app. Download it today. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
