SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council is scheduled to vote on the future of the controversial Sunshine and National development project. Members will decide if construction and demolition will stop while a neighborhood study is done to determine the best use of the corner. City Councilman Craig Hosmer is spearheading a bill that, if passed, would postpone all construction and demolition at Sunshine and National for 210 days.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO