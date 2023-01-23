ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals add two stops to listening tour regarding downtown ballpark, stadium district

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O9jJA_0kObknyx00

The Royals’ “listening tour” for the proposed downtown ballpark and entertainment district has added a double-header.

The first is set for Jan. 31 at the Urban Youth Academy at 1622 E 17th Terrace in Kansas City from 5-6:30 p.m. Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick will serve as the emcee.

The next evening, Feb. 1, officials will speak at the Midwest Genealogy Center Community Hall at 3440 S. Lee’s Summit in Independence from 5:30 to 7 p.m. It will be co-hosted by the Kansas City Building Trades Council and the Heavy Constructors Association of Greater Kansas City.

These will be the second and third events for the public to hear from Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman and other team officials, along with representatives from Populous, the Kansas City-based architecture firm, on the proposed stadium and district project

The Royals held the first forum on Dec. 14, when Sherman and others spoke for about an hour before responding to audience submitted questions for about 45 minutes.

There, it was revealed that the project for the stadium and entertainment district would total about $2 billion, but left unanswered were questions on a detailed breakdown between public and private contributions, the site and a definite timetable.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: February will not be like January (WED-1/25)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are looking rather white in the region this morning as 1-2 inches of snow has fallen, clinging to everything. In many ways, the snow reminds me more of a November-type snow where the roads have fared rather well in many instances due to the warmth built up yesterday and the day before, while the flying wet snows stuck to everything else.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Good Food and Sweet Treats at Winstead’s Kansas City

My wife's hospital in Overland Park is off the interstate and right at the exit there's one of the three Winstead's Steakburger locations. It wasn't the first time I saw one of their locations either, so I thought I'd check out this self-proclaimed "Kansas City tradition for over 75 years" for myself. Here's what I thought.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Over 2,000 without power in Kansas City area as snow falls

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - More than 2,000 local electric customers are without power Wednesday morning as snow falls on the Kansas City metro. As of 6 a.m., EVERGY’s Outage Map showed over 2,100 outages, including 1,864 in Johnson County. That’s an improvement from an hour before, when almost 3,000 customers were without power, including over 2,500 in Johnson County.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
30K+
Followers
885
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy