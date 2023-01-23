Royals add two stops to listening tour regarding downtown ballpark, stadium district

The Royals’ “listening tour” for the proposed downtown ballpark and entertainment district has added a double-header.

The first is set for Jan. 31 at the Urban Youth Academy at 1622 E 17th Terrace in Kansas City from 5-6:30 p.m. Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick will serve as the emcee.

The next evening, Feb. 1, officials will speak at the Midwest Genealogy Center Community Hall at 3440 S. Lee’s Summit in Independence from 5:30 to 7 p.m. It will be co-hosted by the Kansas City Building Trades Council and the Heavy Constructors Association of Greater Kansas City.

These will be the second and third events for the public to hear from Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman and other team officials, along with representatives from Populous, the Kansas City-based architecture firm, on the proposed stadium and district project

The Royals held the first forum on Dec. 14, when Sherman and others spoke for about an hour before responding to audience submitted questions for about 45 minutes.

There, it was revealed that the project for the stadium and entertainment district would total about $2 billion, but left unanswered were questions on a detailed breakdown between public and private contributions, the site and a definite timetable.