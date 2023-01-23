Starting Feb. 6: Wilderness Parkway & Covered Bridge Temporarily Closed Approximately Two Weeks for Essential Maintenance

Read full article on original website
Tractor trailer accident shuts down I-75 South during Wednesday morning commute
The Wednesday morning commute in metro Atlanta was made worse after a Rooms To Go double tractor trailer crash on I-75 South near Acworth. The incident occurred just before 5:30 a.m. on I-75 South past Highway 92 in the Acworth area. A Rooms To Go double tractor trailer left the...
WXIA 11 Alive
Road leading in and out of Marietta Square to be closed about 2 hours with train stopped on tracks
MARIETTA, Ga. — An important through-route in and out of Marietta Square will be closed about two hours Tuesday afternoon because of a train stuck on the tracks, according to police. The Marietta Police Department reported the train on the tracks is blocking Whitlock Ave., which is situated toward...
fox5atlanta.com
Northbound lanes re-open on I-75 following crash
ATLANTA - A crash on Interstate 75 inside the perimeter periodically closed all northbound lanes on Wednesday morning. The Georgia Department of Transportation said the crash happened north of Mt. Paran Road and south of Cumberland Boulevard. The crash appeared to involve multiple vehicles. By 8:55 a.m., the vehicles had...
Busy intersection shut down as black ice causes at least 10 wrecks during morning rush
ATLANTA — A busy DeKalb County intersection was closed after black ice caused at least ten accidents on Tuesday morning, police said. The intersection of Briarcliff Road and Clairmont Road in the North Druid Hills area was shut down until the Ga. Dept. of Transportation was able to get to the location to treat it.
A truck crashed into a generator in Alpharetta causing fuel to leak toward a nearby waterway
ALPHARETTA — In the early hours of Saturday morning Alpharetta firefighters responded to a call for a vehicle crash. When they arrived on scene crews found a truck had crashed at high speed into a large generator that was set up on the side of the road. Extensive damage...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Monday morning fire destroys Flowery Branch shop
An fire broke out at a shop off of Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch in the morning hours of Monday, Jan. 23 and destroyed the structure. Firefighters with Hall County Fire Rescue responded to a call about a fire around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning in the 7000 block of Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch.
Weather Watch: Flood Warning just issued in Forsyth County
Roads were flooded after a previous round of heavy rain on January 4. Forsyth County has been hit by heavy rain for several weeks.Photo by(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)
LIST: Schools announce delays Wednesday due to heavy rain, storms
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Several school districts are announcing delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25, due to potential severe weather. Meriwether County Schools will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday due to the threat of inclement weather from the approaching storm front. MCSS said parents and guardians can expect the bus to arrive around two hours behind the regular bus route schedule.
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay Safe
In the past months, there have been reports of dangerous and hazardous issues at gas stations across the country. It's clear that we need to take extra steps to ensure our safety when stopping for fuel.
Plane that landed on Gwinnett interstate was making 2nd flight of day
A single-engine plane that landed on I-985 North in Gwinnett County on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily blocking traffic d...
wrwh.com
Downed Trees And Possible Power Outages With The Next Weather System
(Cleveland)-A predicted strong storm system during the next 24-48 hours will bring an increased risk for showers and embedded thunderstorms in Georgia, that could produce damaging wind gusts as well as strong, gusty winds outside of any showers and thunderstorms beginning late tonight (Tuesday) and persisting into early Wednesday afternoon.
fox5atlanta.com
Driver escapes from SUV sinking into Chattahoochee River
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A driver is recovering after a scary situation in the Chattahoochee River Monday morning. Cobb County police say the person lost control and drove into the river at Paces Mill early that morning. The driver was able to escape the flooding vehicle and swam through the...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Amtrak train collides with car in fatality wreck in Buford
An Amtrak train collided with a passenger vehicle in downtown Buford at the Shadburn Ferry Road crossing after midnight on Sunday, Jan. 22. The train was headed northbound when it collided with a car leaving at least one person deceased according to an officer with the Gwinnett County Police Department.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Suspect injured in Cherokee County hit-and-run
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in the hospital after hitting a flatbed wrecker on Highway 5 near Ball Ground in Cherokee County. Elias Baudilio Cruz was driving a Honda CRV late last night when he crossed the center line and hit the wrecker. He fled the scene afterward.
Georgia 911 dispatcher dies after being ejected in crash, hit by truck on I-75
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia 911 dispatcher was killed after a truck hit her car and then another truck hit her on the side of the road, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Haley Cunningham, 28, was an employee with Whitfield County 911. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
fox5atlanta.com
Heavy rains, gusty winds head into Georgia; Some districts delay start of school
ATLANTA - Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be moving through Georgia Wednesday morning. This dynamic storm system will bring the potential for periods of heavy rain and gusty wind, but not much chance of these storms turning severe. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX...
Fatal crash on I-20 in Douglas County blocks highway for hours
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 20 were shut down in Douglas County due to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Monday morning. Vehicles were at a stand still at Fairburn Road for hours during the morning rush. The highway had been blocked since around 6:30 a.m....
cobbcountycourier.com
Thunderstorms headed toward north Georgia from the west; expected to hit by midnight tonight
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on January 24, 2023, due to showers and embedded thunderstorms headed our way from the west. The storms are expected to hit our region by midnight tonight. What is in the statement?. The...
Celebrating 75: A look back at ‘Snowmageddon’ and the changes it brought
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is taking a look at the biggest events in Georgia history as WSB-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary. One of the biggest stories to impact Georgians in recent years was Snowmageddon, which happened nearly nine years ago this month. The snowstorm and its aftermath...
