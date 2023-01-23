Veterans food drive to take place at Cambria Co. church
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Our Mother of Sorrows Church in Westmont will be holding a veteran food drive this weekend.
From Saturday, Jan. 28 to Sunday, Jan. 29 the church will be collecting supplies in front of the church. On Saturday the church will be collecting until 8 a.m. and then on Sunday from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Here are items that can be donated:
- All food types
- baking supplies
- paper products (plates, towels, toilet paper)
- cleaning supplies
- breakfast items (coffee, cocoa, tea and ect.)
- Quick/ready to eat meals
- Small kitchen items (utensils, tools, small appliances, pressure cooker, air fryer etc.)(Items can be used)
- Women’s makeup
- gift cards
The church is located at 415 Tioga Street.
