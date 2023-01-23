ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Veterans food drive to take place at Cambria Co. church

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BzqSk_0kObkNEB00

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Our Mother of Sorrows Church in Westmont will be holding a veteran food drive this weekend.

From Saturday, Jan. 28 to Sunday, Jan. 29 the church will be collecting supplies in front of the church. On Saturday the church will be collecting until 8 a.m. and then on Sunday from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Here are items that can be donated:

  • All food types
  • baking supplies
  • paper products (plates, towels, toilet paper)
  • cleaning supplies
  • breakfast items (coffee, cocoa, tea and ect.)
  • Quick/ready to eat meals
  • Small kitchen items (utensils, tools, small appliances, pressure cooker, air fryer etc.)(Items can be used)
  • Women’s makeup
  • gift cards

Latest Posts

The church is located at 415 Tioga Street.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Chili Fest and Wings fundraiser held for Central PA Humane Society

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Chili and pet lovers all gathered in Altoona for the Central PA Humane Society Chili Fest and Wings fundraiser, after it was previously canceled the year before. On Saturday, Jan. 21 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., folks gathered at the Bavarian Aid Society along 112 S. 13th Street and were able […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Grand Hotel to host blood drive

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – January is National Blood Donor Month and this week the Altoona Grand Hotel will be the host of a blood drive. In December of 2022, bad weather cause blood drives to be canceled and now the American Red Cross is noting the strain that this causes. The blood supply is […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

2023 Clearfield YMCA Winterfest is almost here

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This weekend the Clearfield YMCA will be hosting its annual Winterfest, and with it comes a lot of frozen fun! This weekend on Saturday, Jan. 28th, and Sunday, Jan. 29th at the Parker Dam State Park, the YMCA will kick off the 2023 Winterfest. Starting at 9 a.m. events will […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

New coffee shop “The Meandering Mallard” opens in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new coffee shop is now open in Centre County, offering drinks and food for community members. The Meandering Mallard held a soft opening for guests on Tuesday, January 23. “We want to give everyone a really good customer experience,” Owner Joseph Ewaskiewicz said. Located at 106 E. Main Street […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
wtaj.com

Meet Bruno from the Huntingdon County Humane Society

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for a fun-loving, energetic, and playful pup to add to your home, consider adopting Bruno from the Huntingdon County Humane Society. Bruno is a 1-year-old beagle mix pup who was recently surrendered to the shelter with his sister. The two came...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Annual homeless count helps to allocate resources to end homelessness

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Blair County Community Action Program hosted their annual Point In Time Count Wednesday evening to help provide accurate information on the homelessness problem in Blair County. Volunteers left the Community Action Building on Wednesday, Jan. 25 to walk the streets and go to homeless shelters all over the city and county. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Reimagine Everett secures grant for downtown theater

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One group of community members is working to revitalize the Historic Everett Theater, securing funding to complete the first phase of a multi-year renovation. “Our goal is to be able to light up the marquee in celebration of the 100th anniversary,” Reimagine Everett Board Member Leah Pepple said. The theater […]
EVERETT, PA
WTAJ

Penn Highlands hosting police academy open houses

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Highlands Community College is offering two free opportunities for the public to visit their police academy. On Feb. 15 and again on March 8, there will be open houses at the police academy at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Richland Campus. Each open house will run from 6 – 7 p.m. […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Mount Nittany Medical Center shares updates for new tower

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Medical Center’s plans to create a new 10-story tower are getting a bit clearer. “The focus of this project is really about patient and staff experience and care, and upgrading our technology and our infrastructure,” Chief Financial Officer Bryan Roach said. The new tower is set to cost […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

WISE Women of Blair County present 4 grants to non-profits

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Four non-profits in Blair County were presented with grants on Wednesday, Jan. 18 as part of the WISE Women of Blair County’s efforts to recognize groups that advance their mission. Their mission is to empower women and eliminate racism through collaboration, service and education techniques. WISE Women of Blair County […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

The Punxsutawney mural: Meet the artist behind the design

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Groundhog Day is just around the corner and with the thousands of people making the trek to Gobbler’s Knob, it’s important to note other sites that commemorate the groundhog festivities. One of those can be found downtown and it is a mural full of passion and creativity. The mural highlights Punxsutawney […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
wccsradio.com

WINTER STORM DAMAGE REPORTED IN INDIANA, WESTMORELAND COUNTIES

The winter storm that made its way through the area yesterday caused some damage in Indiana County and nearby Derry Township in Westmoreland County. Indiana County 911 reports that there were two reports for trees down in Indiana County, one in East Wheatfield Township at 12:06 PM and the other about six minutes later in Armagh Borough. There were also reports of utility lines down at 4:05 PM in Burrell Township. Black Lick and Blairsville fire fighters responded to that, but before then, they were called in to Westmoreland County to help with various incidents, including a reported structure fire on Georgina Drive in Derry. Their response was cancelled as crews were en route.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bedford Co. Schools participate in manufacturing video contest

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Six Bedford County schools are showcasing the manufacturing industry through their video projects for the What’s So Cool About Manufacturing video contest. This contest was created in 2013, but this year is the first that the county has participated in. The contest encourages students about the numerous opportunities in manufacturing. Students are […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WPAL Fitness Center hosting free boxing clinic

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletics League (WPAL) in DuBois is hosting a free clinic for kids to learn about the sport of boxing. WPAL DuBois is hosting a free boxing clinic being taught by the 412 National Team. Team 412 Boxing Program is a youth program founded to give under-resourced […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Fire rips through 2 story structure in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Crews were on the scene of a two-structure fire in Big Run Wednesday night. The fire broke out at a structure along Route 119 on Jan. 25. 511Pa listed that all lanes were closed between Mill Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. No details about how the fire started are known at […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy