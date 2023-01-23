ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket

Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
News Breaking LIVE

Major Flip Seen in New Presidential Poll

Following the controversy around his handling of classified documents that were found at several locations dating from when he was vice president during the Obama administration, President Joe Biden has seen his polling numbers take a significant hit, a trend backed again by a recently released poll.
New York Post

How Joe Biden went from ‘one of the poorest’ in Congress to a millionaire

When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches —  as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe. In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in...
Washington Examiner

Voters: Go ahead, shut down the government

Most voters believe that uncontrolled federal spending is the reason Washington has burst through the debt ceiling again, and they’re OK with shutting the government down until Democrats and Republicans come up with the needed cuts to bring down the debt. According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, voters...
WASHINGTON STATE
Amarie M.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
GEORGIA STATE
Shameel Shams

Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused

People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
CNN

Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'

On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
Edy Zoo

Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase

HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden, 'vacationer in chief'

First, it appeared hard to believe that any president could vacation as much or spend as many nights away from the White House as former President Barack Obama. Then, former President Donald Trump topped him with visits to his resorts in New Jersey and Florida, especially during the traditional summer and Christmas breaks.
NEW JERSEY STATE
A. U. IGNATIUS

Hypothetical poll examines the possibility of a 2024 presidential race between Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis

"Hypothetical poll examines the possibility of a 2024 presidential race between Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis" According to a new survey from the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll of 2,050 registered voters, former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would defeat current President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election. The poll, which was released on Friday, found that 46% of registered voters would support Trump in a rematch of the 2020 election, with 41% favoring Biden and 13% unsure. Trump's 5-point edge was identical to the poll's December results.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy