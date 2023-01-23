Mayor Miro Weinberger, City Departments, Hula, BHS Students, and Environmental Partners. Highlight Town Meeting Day Ballot Item that Would Include Carbon Pollution Impact Fee. Vermont Business Magazine Mayor Miro Weinberger, leaders from Burlington Electric Department (BED) and Department of Permitting and Inspections (DPI), Hula developer Russ Scully, Burlington High School (BHS) students, and environmental partners today promoted ambitious, new climate policies that will help the City of Burlington pursue its bold Net Zero Energy goal. Specifically, they discussed policies outlined by BED and DPI in December, 2022 that proposed requiring new construction to be fully renewable, and for large existing buildings and City buildings to use renewable heating and water heating systems when replacing older systems, starting in 2024. For buildings unable to meet the requirements, a carbon pollution impact fee would be applied. This proposed fee is subject to approval by Burlington voters on Town Meeting Day, March 7, 2023.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO