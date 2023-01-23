Read full article on original website
Antiques Dealer Brian Bittner Steps Up With a New Showroom of Old Objects
Once upon a time, "going antiquing" meant edging through a packed and poorly lit space, trying to discern the treasures among the detritus. It was fun, but it was also dusty and cold. Many antiques stores of that type in Vermont have closed over the past two decades as the...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Farm Show manager request for proposals now open for responses
Agricultural association seeks Manager for 2024 Vermont Farm Show. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Farm Show, Inc, invites interested parties to respond to its request for proposals for a Farm Show Manager. After a hiatus triggered by COVID-19, the Board of Trustees is eager to hold a show that welcomes all commodity and specialty crop industries and producer associations. The Farm Show Manager is responsible for the overall planning, production, and closeout of The Farm Show. A successful Show presents vendors, exhibits, and meetings relevant to dairy, maple, berry, vegetable, honey, hops, hemp, Christmas tree, and other meat, fiber, forestry, and crop producers.
State Wants to Sell Downtown Burlington Office Building
Gov. Phil Scott's administration wants to sell a sprawling state office building in downtown Burlington as part of an ongoing effort to consolidate government operations. The potential sale of 108 Cherry Street, which requires legislative approval, would relocate hundreds of jobs within the Agency of Human Services, including the central offices of the Vermont Department of Health.
WCAX
Will moving carriers, sorting to another facility compound mail woes in Williston?
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People in Williston have had a hard time getting their mail. Now, things are getting even more complicated as some carriers have been moved to a different location. Residents in the town of Williston have struggled to get their mail on time for the last couple...
vermontbiz.com
Burlington promotes new climate policies to help city pursue net zero energy goal
Mayor Miro Weinberger, City Departments, Hula, BHS Students, and Environmental Partners. Highlight Town Meeting Day Ballot Item that Would Include Carbon Pollution Impact Fee. Vermont Business Magazine Mayor Miro Weinberger, leaders from Burlington Electric Department (BED) and Department of Permitting and Inspections (DPI), Hula developer Russ Scully, Burlington High School (BHS) students, and environmental partners today promoted ambitious, new climate policies that will help the City of Burlington pursue its bold Net Zero Energy goal. Specifically, they discussed policies outlined by BED and DPI in December, 2022 that proposed requiring new construction to be fully renewable, and for large existing buildings and City buildings to use renewable heating and water heating systems when replacing older systems, starting in 2024. For buildings unable to meet the requirements, a carbon pollution impact fee would be applied. This proposed fee is subject to approval by Burlington voters on Town Meeting Day, March 7, 2023.
WCAX
Colchester 'diverging diamond' project begins next week
Made in VT: Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co. A goat farm on 150 acres in scenic Vermont may sound sweet by itself, but the real sweet stuff comes from the kitchen. At Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co., the ‘sweet stuff’ is goat milk fudge. New partnership...
Vermont State Police investigating finances of sheriff-elect
The finances of a Vermont sheriff’s department and the sheriff-elect due to take office next week, who is already facing charges of abusing a shackled prisoner, are being investigated, the Vermont State Police said. Franklin County sheriff-elect John Grismore is facing a simple assault charge in after authorities say...
Caledonia sheriff gave himself and staff bonuses totaling $400,000 before stepping down
In some cases, the bonuses exceeded the employees’ annual salaries, according to data released by the state auditor’s office. Read the story on VTDigger here: Caledonia sheriff gave himself and staff bonuses totaling $400,000 before stepping down.
Crime Pays: Burlington Police Officers Land a Lucrative Side Gig
Off-duty Burlington police officers are providing private security for a Queen City condo complex — even as the police union, chief and mayor have repeatedly complained about a staffing crisis within the department. Members of the Burlington Police Officers' Association report for their eight-hour overnight shifts at the River...
vermontbiz.com
PAI: Jobs were up, joblessness still low—but not uniformly
Public Assets Institute(link is external) In his January 5 Inaugural Address Governor Phil Scott talked about the economic disparities between Vermont communities and the need to level the playing field. December’s unemployment rates highlight the challenges of doing so. Overall, Vermont’s jobless rate ranked among the best in the...
WCAX
Walmart assures state it’s working with pest control on bedbugs at Derby store
DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - State officials say people in Derby don’t need to worry about catching bedbugs at the Walmart there anymore. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture received complaints that the store had bedbugs. A field agent conducted an investigation and determined the claims were true. “We’re unclear as...
First Bite: Three Ways to Brunch at the Grey Jay in Burlington
Honey Road executive chef and co-owner Cara Chigazola Tobin is a big birder. In March, when she and general manager and co-owner Allison Gibson announced their plans to open a daytime restaurant, Chigazola Tobin explained its avian name, the Grey Jay. "It's my favorite bird," she said. "They're really curious...
vermontbiz.com
Berbeco: United for mental health, community effort makes it work
By Steven Berbeco The Vermont Mayors Coalition recently announced a 2023 legislative agenda(link is external) that supports the eight communities represented in the coalition, from Vermont’s largest, Burlington, to some of the smallest, Winooski and Vergennes. It’s exciting to see our elected officials coming together over a priority that has been on the minds of many of us: Mental Health.
Burlington neighbors gather to support teen beaten outside home
The student was attacked the night of Jan. 17 by a group of young people, a family member said, leaving the local neighborhood shaken. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington neighbors gather to support teen beaten outside home.
mynbc5.com
Hartford Police Department announces selection of new chief
HARTFORD, Vt. — A new police chief has been selected to lead the Hartford Police Department. Gregory Sheldon will take over the role of Hartford's top cop on Feb. 6, according to an announcement made by town officials. Sheldon spent the past five years as commander of the Rutland...
'UNVAXXD' and Proud: A Vermont License Plate Proves Eye-Catching
Kathy Hoffer was in Montpelier for a lunch date with three friends on January 17 when she stopped to admire a shiny red Alfa Romeo that was parked on State Street. Luxury Italian sports cars are rare in pragmatic central Vermont, where drivers tend to favor Subarus and pickup trucks, especially in winter.
tourcounsel.com
Twin Farms | 5-star hotel in Barnard, Vermont
Expect to be wowed during your stay at the exclusive Twin Farms resort in Barnard, Vermont. If the 300 acres of scenery don't wow you (we're talking verdant forests, sprawling meadows, and shimmering ponds), the delicious food certainly will. Included with your room (you can choose from 20 rooms ranging...
WCAX
How does the cost of Burlington’s new pod community compare to state emergency housing?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod community in the city’s Old North End for the homeless. Construction continues on the pods on Elmwood Avenue. All the buildings, including the resource center and bathhouse, have now been delivered. And the city is working toward making the property operational.
WCAX
Man rescued after driving into freezing Connecticut River
PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Multiple rescue crews helped save a man who authorities say drove into the Connecticut River on the New Hampshire-Vermont border. The Lebanon Fire Department says it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Plainfield. They say the man was able to get out of the car and...
mynbc5.com
UVM building evacuated after fuel leak in basement detected
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A University of Vermont building was evacuated on Wednesday, and classes were canceled after a fuel leak was detected in the basement. School officials said the leak was reported in the heating system around 8:45 a.m. in the Waterman building on South Prospect Street. The leak...
