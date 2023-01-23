ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johnsbury, VT

vermontbiz.com

Vermont Farm Show manager request for proposals now open for responses

Agricultural association seeks Manager for 2024 Vermont Farm Show. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Farm Show, Inc, invites interested parties to respond to its request for proposals for a Farm Show Manager. After a hiatus triggered by COVID-19, the Board of Trustees is eager to hold a show that welcomes all commodity and specialty crop industries and producer associations. The Farm Show Manager is responsible for the overall planning, production, and closeout of The Farm Show. A successful Show presents vendors, exhibits, and meetings relevant to dairy, maple, berry, vegetable, honey, hops, hemp, Christmas tree, and other meat, fiber, forestry, and crop producers.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

State Wants to Sell Downtown Burlington Office Building

Gov. Phil Scott's administration wants to sell a sprawling state office building in downtown Burlington as part of an ongoing effort to consolidate government operations. The potential sale of 108 Cherry Street, which requires legislative approval, would relocate hundreds of jobs within the Agency of Human Services, including the central offices of the Vermont Department of Health.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Burlington promotes new climate policies to help city pursue net zero energy goal

Mayor Miro Weinberger, City Departments, Hula, BHS Students, and Environmental Partners. Highlight Town Meeting Day Ballot Item that Would Include Carbon Pollution Impact Fee. Vermont Business Magazine Mayor Miro Weinberger, leaders from Burlington Electric Department (BED) and Department of Permitting and Inspections (DPI), Hula developer Russ Scully, Burlington High School (BHS) students, and environmental partners today promoted ambitious, new climate policies that will help the City of Burlington pursue its bold Net Zero Energy goal. Specifically, they discussed policies outlined by BED and DPI in December, 2022 that proposed requiring new construction to be fully renewable, and for large existing buildings and City buildings to use renewable heating and water heating systems when replacing older systems, starting in 2024. For buildings unable to meet the requirements, a carbon pollution impact fee would be applied. This proposed fee is subject to approval by Burlington voters on Town Meeting Day, March 7, 2023.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Colchester 'diverging diamond' project begins next week

Made in VT: Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co. A goat farm on 150 acres in scenic Vermont may sound sweet by itself, but the real sweet stuff comes from the kitchen. At Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co., the ‘sweet stuff’ is goat milk fudge. New partnership...
COLCHESTER, VT
vermontbiz.com

PAI: Jobs were up, joblessness still low—but not uniformly

Public Assets Institute(link is external) In his January 5 Inaugural Address Governor Phil Scott talked about the economic disparities between Vermont communities and the need to level the playing field. December’s unemployment rates highlight the challenges of doing so. Overall, Vermont’s jobless rate ranked among the best in the...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Berbeco: United for mental health, community effort makes it work

By Steven Berbeco The Vermont Mayors Coalition recently announced a 2023 legislative agenda(link is external) that supports the eight communities represented in the coalition, from Vermont’s largest, Burlington, to some of the smallest, Winooski and Vergennes. It’s exciting to see our elected officials coming together over a priority that has been on the minds of many of us: Mental Health.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Hartford Police Department announces selection of new chief

HARTFORD, Vt. — A new police chief has been selected to lead the Hartford Police Department. Gregory Sheldon will take over the role of Hartford's top cop on Feb. 6, according to an announcement made by town officials. Sheldon spent the past five years as commander of the Rutland...
HARTFORD, VT
tourcounsel.com

Twin Farms | 5-star hotel in Barnard, Vermont

Expect to be wowed during your stay at the exclusive Twin Farms resort in Barnard, Vermont. If the 300 acres of scenery don't wow you (we're talking verdant forests, sprawling meadows, and shimmering ponds), the delicious food certainly will. Included with your room (you can choose from 20 rooms ranging...
BARNARD, VT
WCAX

Man rescued after driving into freezing Connecticut River

PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Multiple rescue crews helped save a man who authorities say drove into the Connecticut River on the New Hampshire-Vermont border. The Lebanon Fire Department says it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Plainfield. They say the man was able to get out of the car and...
PLAINFIELD, NH
mynbc5.com

UVM building evacuated after fuel leak in basement detected

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A University of Vermont building was evacuated on Wednesday, and classes were canceled after a fuel leak was detected in the basement. School officials said the leak was reported in the heating system around 8:45 a.m. in the Waterman building on South Prospect Street. The leak...
BURLINGTON, VT

