Planning for housing, safety are priorities for new Atherton mayor
Housing policy, safety and celebrating the town's 100th birthday are all top of mind to Atherton's new mayor Bill Widmer. Widmer, who stepped into the role in December, expects 2023 to be a busy year. To start the year, the council will be onboarding a new council member, Stacy Miles Holland, plus it's Vice Mayor Diana Hawkins-Manuelian first time serving in that position.
US postal worker, 71, stabbed to death by repeat offender while walking home in Oakland, California
Dilma Spruill, 71, was stabbed to death near her home in Oakland, California, on Wednesday as she walked home following her night shift at a U.S. post office.
Upworthy
Black family receives million-dollar home that was confiscated from them during Jim Crow era
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 13, 2021. It has since been updated. Just under a hundred years ago, a Black couple in California was forced to surrender their beachfront resort property in Manhattan Beach, a town in the southern part of the state best known for its scenic expanse. At the time, the area was home to dozens of Black families, and the couple's lodge was filled with the energy and music of Black entertainers. Unfortunately, owners Charles and Willa Bruce were forcefully torn away from the property by city officials owing to strict racial segregation and harassment from white neighbors and the supremacist group Ku Klux Klan. Now, their descendants are likely to receive the property, Los Angeles County officials have stated. Working with lawmakers, the officials plan to return the property, estimated to be worth $75 million, CNN reports.
Huu Can Tran: Monterey Park killer told police his family tried to poison him
The Monterey Park gunman had told the police earlier this month that his family had tried to poison him decades ago, officials said.Hemet police spokesperson Alan Reyes said in a statement on Monday that 72-year-old Huu Can Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby twice this month – on 7 January and then again on 9 January.Tran had also made allegations of fraud and theft, apart from claiming that his family in the Los Angeles area had tried to poison him some 10-20 years ago. Mr Reyes said Tran claimed he would bring documentation to support his allegations, but...
thesource.com
Seven People Shot Dead In Another California Mass Shooting
As the country still reels from the mass shooting in SoCal’s Monterey Park tragedy, where 11 people were killed and at least ten others were wounded by a single shooter, another mass shooting has occurred in the Golden State; this time in the Northern CA’s coastal city of Half Moon Bay, where seven people were fatally shot. It has also been reported that all of the victims in the shooting were Chinese American farm workers.
Biden excludes Santa Clara County from storm relief funds
President Joe Biden landed in Santa Clara County Thursday to assess the extent of federal aid needed following the devastating storms that pummeled the region. The president deplaned Air Force One at NASA Ames Moffett Federal Airfield around noon, following his announcement to expand federal aid to California counties impacted by severe weather conditions. Funds... The post Biden excludes Santa Clara County from storm relief funds appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Menlo Park Planning Commission seeks to curb displacement and fill city-owned lots with affordable homes
Menlo Park's Planning Commission wants the city to focus on putting affordable homes on city-owned parking lots and find ways to reduce displacement, agreeing on at a Jan. 12 meeting that both should be an emphasis in the city's housing element. The meeting marked the final meeting before the draft...
Immigrant farm worker charged with 7 murders in northern California shooting
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan 25 (Reuters) - A 66-year-old immigrant farm worker was formally charged with premeditated murder on Wednesday in the fatal shooting of seven co-workers near San Francisco, the second of two gun rampages in California in recent days in which 18 people were killed.
DNA results are in: Does Santa Claus exist?
A little girl wanted to prove that Santa Claus is real so she collected what may have been his DNA from a partially eaten cookie and sent that off to her local police department. Now Scarlett, a 10-year-old girl from Cumberland, Rhode Island, may have her answer, partially, The Washington...
Lawmakers concerned Newsom's budget will delay climate, transportation projects
Proposal could delay funds for work on grade separation, combating climate change. Bay Area lawmakers raised concerns Tuesday about a proposal by Gov. Gavin Newsom to cut nearly $22.5 billion from the state budget, a move that they say could delay or imperil critical transportation and climate change programs. In...
Missing-dog mystery sparks police investigation
Carolina Bruchilari wants her dog back. The Palo Alto resident thought her beloved German shepherd, Scott, would only be gone for two weeks when she entrusted him to a trainer in mid-December to help him get over a few nervous habits he exhibited after emigrating from Brazil. But instead of...
President Biden tours California storm damage, visiting Santa Cruz, Monterey counties
SANTA CRUZ -- President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of this picture-postcard beach town Thursday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after deadly storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide.Santa Cruz County was among the hardest-hit parts of California from the wet and windy weather. The county had estimated damage to its public infrastructure at $55 million as of Wednesday, with likely more than 1,000 homes affected.Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, speaking to reporters on Air Force One earlier Thursday, said a lot of...
Facing mounting pressure, Atherton adds multifamily housing back into its housing plans
After hearing feedback from town consultants, local housing advocates, some residents and even a former council member, the Atherton City Council opted to add multifamily housing back into its state-mandated housing element plan, but some sites were left on the cutting room floor. The council opted to include a swath...
Portola Valley: Five seeking two seats on Planning Commission
The creator of the town's social media platform, a retired attorney, an architect, an engineer and tech company founder have applied for two open seats on the Portola Valley Planning Commission. The two selected will replace Judith Hasko and Craig Taylor, who left the commission in December after getting elected to the Town Council.
Lynda Brothers, Ron Krashinsky appointed to Portola Valley Planning Commission
Two new members are joining Portola Valley's Planning Commission, replacing commissioners who left for Town Council seats. Retired attorney Lynda Brothers will fill the one-year term, while computer engineer Ronny Krashinsky will serve the two-year term. The council spent two and a half hours interviewing candidates for the five-member commission,...
Why build 550 housing units instead of 1,700? Menlo Park commission seeks much higher density for Parkline project at SRI campus
The Menlo Park Planning Commission wants to see more housing in the proposed Parkline development plans at the SRI campus, saying at its Jan. 23 meeting that the project could match the more than 1,700 units in Meta's recent Willow Village megaproject. The Parkline development at SRI’s campus is also...
Kamala Harris visits L.A. stormwater project in wake of record-setting rains
The vice president visited a Los Angeles-area groundwater system, which is among projects that aim to improve drought resiliency in the face of climate change.
VP Harris calls for gun reform at her Monterey Park visit
Vice President Kamala Harris lays a wreath at the memorial to the 11 people killed in the dance studio attack. “We need reasonable gun safety laws in our country,” she told the press.
Garden Grove City Councilwoman Announces Bid for Congress
Garden Grove City Councilwoman Kim Bernice Nguyen Wednesday announced she will challenge Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Surfside, in the 2024 election.
