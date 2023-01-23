KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A new exhibit at the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Walker Art Gallery is dedicated to our most precious resource. “Witnessing a Watershed” showcases multimedia selections from the Platte Basin Timelapse project, which uses time-lapse imagery to share stories about the Platte River and its importance to the region. More than 60 camera systems are placed throughout the 90,000-square-mile basin, stretching from the Platte River’s headwaters in the Rocky Mountains to its confluence with the Missouri River in eastern Nebraska.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO