KSNB Local4
Plans in the works for extending Grand Island Trail System
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council has given JEO Consulting Group the approval to engineer the design for a new trail for $29,900. Parks and Recreation Director, Todd McCoy, proposed the new trail project to be added onto the Grand Island Metropolitan Area Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan.
KSNB Local4
NEBRASKA NICE: Kearney police department, city council back local Family Advocacy Network
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you haven’t heard of the Family Advocacy Network in Kearney, don’t worry - it’s kind of by design. The nonprofit’s been a part of the Kearney community since 2001, and is now moving into a new location this spring. Organizers say it’s all thanks to the part of the community that has heard of them.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police to improve communication with new radios
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Police Department will be getting new portable radios to help them better communicate with outside agencies. During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, council members were presented with three options in order to replace their aging equipment. The last time GIPD purchased...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island residents encouraged to complete Comprehensive Survey
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Residents of Grand Island are being asked to answer a community survey regarding the Grand Island Comprehensive Plan update. The survey can be found in English or Spanish. There are additional ways to participate in the comprehensive planning effort by going to the project website.
thebestmix1055.com
Delayed license plate shipments to affect the area
There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer’s Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The Treasurer’s Office...
etxview.com
Grand Island company's pink wrecker crashes cover of national magazine
GRAND ISLAND -- A truck owned by Kramer’s Wrecker Service crashed the cover of a national magazine. The big vehicle is pictured on the front cover of the November issue of Tow Times magazine, which named the truck its 2022 Shine ‘n Star Grand Prize winner. The magazine...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Casino brings in more than $97,000 in five days
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In just five days of operation, the Grand Island Casino & Resort made more than $97,000 in taxable revenue, according to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. The commission released its December 2022 monthly gaming tax revenue report on Tuesday. This is the first NRGC...
KSNB Local4
New Buffalo Exhibit coming to Tails and Trails Museum
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Starting February 1, two new exhibits in the Family History Center at the Trails & Rails Museum are open the general public. According to Broc Anderson, the Community Engagement Director, guests can spend several hours just perusing the two free exhibits alone. The newest traveling exhibit...
klkntv.com
Lincoln, Grand Island casinos brought in $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska keeps raking in the tax dollars from its two casinos. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission on Tuesday released its final monthly gaming tax report for 2022. The report was the first that included the Grand Island Casino & Resort, which opened on Dec....
KSNB Local4
UNK’s Walker Art Gallery highlighting Platte River Project in new Exhibit
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A new exhibit at the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Walker Art Gallery is dedicated to our most precious resource. “Witnessing a Watershed” showcases multimedia selections from the Platte Basin Timelapse project, which uses time-lapse imagery to share stories about the Platte River and its importance to the region. More than 60 camera systems are placed throughout the 90,000-square-mile basin, stretching from the Platte River’s headwaters in the Rocky Mountains to its confluence with the Missouri River in eastern Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
New inclusive Grand Island playground purchase approved
Grand Island, Ne. -- The inclusive playground at Ryder Park in Grand Island is closer to the finish line. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, council members approved the purchase of new equipment for the playground at Ryder Park. The bid was awarded to Creative Sites, LLC of Omaha. The...
KSNB Local4
Crypto needs cheap energy. It found a whole bunch in Nebraska.
KEARNEY, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) - On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the metal boxes are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of them, solving complicated math equations ‘round the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island family raising awareness for fentanyl poisoning
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On May 22, 2022 Alyssa West passed away as a result of fentanyl poisoning. The girl her mother described as a fun-loving and family oriented was gone at the young age of 17, but she wasn’t forgotten, her mother Kimberly Bohaty used that day to propel her into a life of raising awareness of fentanyl and the dangers it presents. Her first step was to educate herself about the drug.
1011now.com
Aurora couple still missing after more than a week
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Police Department is still looking for a missing elderly couple who haven’t returned home in more than a week. Aurora Police said they obtained video showing Robert and Loveda Proctor’s vehicle heading eastbound on 6 Road from Giltner on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 10:25 p.m.
KSNB Local4
Shooting in Sudan claims life of Grand Island man, father of star athletes
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (NCN) - A Nebraska family is mourning after a Grand Island man was killed in Sudan. According to public fundraisers and Grand Island Central Catholic, Ibrahim Gebeira of Grand Island was among those killed in a shooting at a bus station in Kadugli, a provincial capital on the southern border of the African country.
KSNB Local4
CHI Health celebrating new Midwifery Service with open house
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health Clinic Women’s Health, in celebration of adding Midwifery service, is hosting an open house Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. The community is invited to meet and greet the clinic’s new certified nurse midwives Brandi Stein...
KSNB Local4
Juniata man guides wife home during snow storm
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The winter storm of January 18 was a nerve racking day for so many in central Nebraska, but probably none more felt that stress than the Meyers. With how slow the winter storm was moving through during the day, Ron and Sarah Meyer decided to go into work at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Sarah works as a materials management buyer, and Ron works as a patient advocate at the hospital.
KSNB Local4
Hastings’ Douglas named NSIAAA District IV Athletic Director of the Year
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association named its 2023 Spring Awards Banquet recipients Tuesday. Hastings Senior High Activities Director Tracy Douglas won AD of the Year honors for District IV. Grand Island Senior High’s Chris Ladwig was also named NSIAAA Assistant Athletic Director of Year for the entire state.
beckersasc.com
Nebraska ophthalmology practice moves into new expanded space
Grand Island, Neb.-based Unity Eye Centers has relocated to a new, larger practice facility, according to a Jan. 15 report from The Independent. "There was no way for us to gain more clinic space and parking in our current location," Josh Connor, OD, an optometrist at the practice, told The Independent.
News Channel Nebraska
Merrick County man exposes himself, engages in standoff with police, authorities say
ARCHER, NE — A Central Nebraska man is behind bars after authorities say he exposed himself to several people and engaged in a standoff with law enforcement. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says the incidents happened on Monday in Archer, a small town about 10 miles northwest of Central City. A news release says 28-year-old Dustin Mack exposed himself to adults, children and the responding deputy. The Sheriff’s Office says he barricaded himself in a house and it took an hour of negotiations to get him to exit.
