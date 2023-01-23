Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
EMA directors brace for Wiregrass storms
(WDHN) — EMA directors from Henry, Geneva, Coffee, and Houston Counties are in contact with the National Weather Service as forecasts show severe weather moving into the Wiregrass. “This line of storms has been very unpredictable it’s coming together as we speak it’s moving from the west towards it...
wdhn.com
Severe storms in the morning
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Most of tonight will be dry with temperatures in the low to middle 50s. Potentially severe storms will move into our western areas in the predawn hours. Wednesday starts off with strong to severe storms that could bring a couple tornadoes and damaging wind gusts....
fox35orlando.com
2 tornadoes strike Florida Panhandle as line of storms move across state: NWS
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Two tornadoes touched down in Florida Wednesday morning according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Both tornadoes were classified as EF-0 tornados which are the weakest tornados on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. EF-0 tornadoes have wind speeds between 65 and 85 mph, according to the NWS. The...
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
Schools delay opening on Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to potentially severe weather
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some schools in the WRBL News 3 viewing area are opening late in the face of weather aware conditions on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Take a look at the schools altering their hours below: Russell County School SystemDelayed by 2 hours Phenix City SchoolsDelayed by 2 hours Barbour County SchoolsDelayed until 9 […]
WEAR
LIST: Northwest Florida school cancellations ahead of potential severe weather
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Due to potential severe weather, same school districts in Northwest Florida are announcing school closures and cancellations of extracurricular activities. WEAR News will update this story with all school cancellations as we are notified:. Santa Rosa County Schools has announced the cancellation of all afternoon and evening...
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week at 11:00 a.m. to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want...
WJHG-TV
Possible tornado moves through Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Early morning storms and a possible tornado moved through Walton County Wednesday morning. WJHG meteorologists tracked a rotating storm cell on radar which spanned a path from Grayton Beach to the west of Freeport early Wednesday morning. The cell appeared to have a “debris ball” signature on radar, which is often indicative of an actual tornado touchdown. These signatures appear when debris is lifted into the storm rotation.
wtvy.com
On the dotted line: Tolley strikes with Mobile
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- A dream achieved for Houston Academy’s Kaelyn Tolley who will be bowling at the collegiate level. Tolley will be attending the University of Mobile. A school which just started their bowling program this year. Tolley signing on the dotted line and she’s excited to be...
wdhn.com
LIST: School closings and delays
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN) — With inclement weather moving into the area, it’s important to stay up to date with the local school closing and delays!. Early County Schools will be closed Wednesday, January 25. Dothan City Schools. Dothan City Schools will be delayed for two hours on Wednesday,...
Multiple schools closed to students Wednesday due to threat of severe weather
Ahead of projected severe weather, several school districts are closed to students Wednesday.
WJHG-TV
Power out for thousands as storms roll through
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: Power has been restored to most homes in Northwest Florida, according to reports. Severe storms pushing through the Florida Panhandle Wednesday morning have knocked out power to thousands. The largest number of outages are being reported in Gulf County, where more than 1,600...
wdhn.com
Tornado damages woods in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A small tornado landed in Walton County during the severe storms Wednesday morning. A short-track EF-0 tornado touched down in Walton County and affected a wooded area on bunker road, two to three miles west of Steelfield Road. No structures were affected by the...
wtvy.com
Bright Athletes: Payne Murphree
EARLY COUNTY, Georgia. (WTVY) - Whether it’s on the track, on the tennis court, or on the a honor roll, Early County’s Payne Murphree is giving it his all. Payne is showing just how much you can accomplish when you don’t give up... A performance like his...
wtvy.com
Street closure planned for ‘Ice and Lights’ removal
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In preparation for the removal of the Ice & Lights Skating Rink equipment, the City of Dothan will close parts of Foster Street. All parking on the west side of the 200 block of N. Foster St. and the 100 block of East Troy Street (Between St. Andrews and Foster St.) beginning at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 25th.
wtvy.com
Watch these people get pies thrown in their faces
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A mayor, top law officer, and reporter were on the receiving end of pies gone wild Wednesday, as each got those deserts smashed into their faces. Girls Inc. members did the honors—their reward for meeting a $30,000 fundraising goal it set. Mayor Mark Saliba, Houston...
wtvy.com
Parking changes at Houston County Administration Building
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ongoing construction in Dothan is forcing the Houston County Commission to alter the parking plan for the county’s Administration Building. The changes, which will go into effect on January 30. While parking will continue in front of the building at 462 North Oates Street, the west and north side lots will be closed.
More than 20 South Walton homes damaged by storms
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some South Walton residents woke up Sunday morning to pieces of their roofs missing. South Walton firefighters and Walton County Emergency Management arrived on scene in the Driftwood Estates area to find more than 20 homes damaged by the overnight storms. Two of which sustained major roof damage, with the […]
wtvy.com
On the dotted line: Sukoff signs with River Hawks
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- A big day for Houston Academy student Onika Sukoff. The senior has signed to play at Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania to play volleyball. Sukoff helped the Raiders make it to Birmingham for the state tournament this season, coming up short in the quarterfinals. A special moment...
Alabama TV weather forecaster charged with stalking
An Alabama TV meteorologist was arrested Saturday night on stalking charges less than an hour after he appeared live on air, another TV station reported. WDHN weather forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, was charged with second-degree stalking, WSFA reported. Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail just after 11...
