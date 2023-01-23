WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Early morning storms and a possible tornado moved through Walton County Wednesday morning. WJHG meteorologists tracked a rotating storm cell on radar which spanned a path from Grayton Beach to the west of Freeport early Wednesday morning. The cell appeared to have a “debris ball” signature on radar, which is often indicative of an actual tornado touchdown. These signatures appear when debris is lifted into the storm rotation.

WALTON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO