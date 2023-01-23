ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

EMA directors brace for Wiregrass storms

(WDHN) — EMA directors from Henry, Geneva, Coffee, and Houston Counties are in contact with the National Weather Service as forecasts show severe weather moving into the Wiregrass. “This line of storms has been very unpredictable it’s coming together as we speak it’s moving from the west towards it...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Severe storms in the morning

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Most of tonight will be dry with temperatures in the low to middle 50s. Potentially severe storms will move into our western areas in the predawn hours. Wednesday starts off with strong to severe storms that could bring a couple tornadoes and damaging wind gusts....
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Severe weather school closings, schedule changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
SARALAND, AL
wtvy.com

News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week at 11:00 a.m. to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want...
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Possible tornado moves through Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Early morning storms and a possible tornado moved through Walton County Wednesday morning. WJHG meteorologists tracked a rotating storm cell on radar which spanned a path from Grayton Beach to the west of Freeport early Wednesday morning. The cell appeared to have a “debris ball” signature on radar, which is often indicative of an actual tornado touchdown. These signatures appear when debris is lifted into the storm rotation.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

On the dotted line: Tolley strikes with Mobile

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- A dream achieved for Houston Academy’s Kaelyn Tolley who will be bowling at the collegiate level. Tolley will be attending the University of Mobile. A school which just started their bowling program this year. Tolley signing on the dotted line and she’s excited to be...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

LIST: School closings and delays

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN) — With inclement weather moving into the area, it’s important to stay up to date with the local school closing and delays!. Early County Schools will be closed Wednesday, January 25. Dothan City Schools. Dothan City Schools will be delayed for two hours on Wednesday,...
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Power out for thousands as storms roll through

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: Power has been restored to most homes in Northwest Florida, according to reports. Severe storms pushing through the Florida Panhandle Wednesday morning have knocked out power to thousands. The largest number of outages are being reported in Gulf County, where more than 1,600...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Tornado damages woods in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A small tornado landed in Walton County during the severe storms Wednesday morning. A short-track EF-0 tornado touched down in Walton County and affected a wooded area on bunker road, two to three miles west of Steelfield Road. No structures were affected by the...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Bright Athletes: Payne Murphree

EARLY COUNTY, Georgia. (WTVY) - Whether it’s on the track, on the tennis court, or on the a honor roll, Early County’s Payne Murphree is giving it his all. Payne is showing just how much you can accomplish when you don’t give up... A performance like his...
EARLY COUNTY, GA
wtvy.com

Street closure planned for ‘Ice and Lights’ removal

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In preparation for the removal of the Ice & Lights Skating Rink equipment, the City of Dothan will close parts of Foster Street. All parking on the west side of the 200 block of N. Foster St. and the 100 block of East Troy Street (Between St. Andrews and Foster St.) beginning at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 25th.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Watch these people get pies thrown in their faces

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A mayor, top law officer, and reporter were on the receiving end of pies gone wild Wednesday, as each got those deserts smashed into their faces. Girls Inc. members did the honors—their reward for meeting a $30,000 fundraising goal it set. Mayor Mark Saliba, Houston...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Parking changes at Houston County Administration Building

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ongoing construction in Dothan is forcing the Houston County Commission to alter the parking plan for the county’s Administration Building. The changes, which will go into effect on January 30. While parking will continue in front of the building at 462 North Oates Street, the west and north side lots will be closed.
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

More than 20 South Walton homes damaged by storms

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some South Walton residents woke up Sunday morning to pieces of their roofs missing. South Walton firefighters and Walton County Emergency Management arrived on scene in the Driftwood Estates area to find more than 20 homes damaged by the overnight storms. Two of which sustained major roof damage, with the […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

On the dotted line: Sukoff signs with River Hawks

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- A big day for Houston Academy student Onika Sukoff. The senior has signed to play at Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania to play volleyball. Sukoff helped the Raiders make it to Birmingham for the state tournament this season, coming up short in the quarterfinals. A special moment...
DOTHAN, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama TV weather forecaster charged with stalking

An Alabama TV meteorologist was arrested Saturday night on stalking charges less than an hour after he appeared live on air, another TV station reported. WDHN weather forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, was charged with second-degree stalking, WSFA reported. Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail just after 11...
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy