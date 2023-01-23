Read full article on original website
Nets Looking To Trade Top StarsOnlyHomers
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
NJ drivers, a $15 item could avoid a $1,000 ticket this winter
Sure we haven't had much snow this winter, but February is looming and could be saying, "Hold my beer." When snow hits this or any other winter in New Jersey, it's a pain to deal with. Even just to get out of your driveway you have to clear that snow off your car. When you don't get all of it there could be big consequences.
Fact or fiction: Here’s what NY Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to do with gas stoves
Gov. Kathy Hochul has no plans to ban gas stoves in existing buildings, just new ones beginning in 2025. Ongoing confusion over different paths for the future of fossil fuels is fueling New York's culture war over gas stoves. [ more › ]
pix11.com
Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West Side
Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th Street and Freedom Place South in the heart of a neighborhood filled with recently constructed luxury high-rise developments. Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West …. Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th...
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New York
The City of New York supports those who are interested in buying an apartment or house in the city with an assistance program of up to $100,000. The program is called HomeFirst and consists of an interest-free loan with a term of up to 15 years for all those who qualify and are looking to buy a house or apartment for the first time.
Who Is Responsible For Removing Snow From Sidewalks In New York State
It's the first snowfall for 2023 and we could be see a lot of snow and ice by the time that we are done this week. The last thing that we want is for someone to slip and fall on the sidewalk in front of our home or apartment. if...
Millions available for NY employees as part of Workers Relief Program: Have you applied for your $600?
In New York, a wide range of relief payments and programs are available that aim to help people beat inflation to some extent. One of the newest programs I talked about is the Temporary Assistance Program which gives poor NY families up to $789. In case you are interested in the program, you can check the details here.
Lamborghini, Porsche, Jaguar, Oh My: Nassau Contractor Charged In Hurricane Sandy Relief Fraud
A New York contractor is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing millions of dollars from Hurricane Sandy victims and using the money to fund a lavish lifestyle. Alexander Almaraz, age 55, who formerly lived on Long Island, in Freeport on , is expected to be arraigned on wire fraud charges in federal court in Central Islip on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to the US Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District.
NYC winter storm: AccuWeather says later arrival time impacts snow chances
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A winter storm arriving in New York City Wednesday is expected to begin closer to the early afternoon hours, an AccuWeather forecaster said, signaling a shift that will lower the chances snowfall accumulates in the five boroughs. The minor shift in timing has significant implications...
New York Supermarkets in Big Trouble for “Undersized” Seafood
We all have a friend who loves to exaggerate the size of their catch, but when a business does it, it's time for the law to get involved. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) does way more than patrol hiking trails and issue hunting licenses. Several New York supermarkets learned that the hard way when they found themselves on the wrong side of the law.
LIRR finally arrives at NYC Grand Central Terminal, ending 26-year project with total $12.7 billion cost
The first Long Island Rail Road train arrived at Grand Central Terminal on Wednesday morning, ending a 26-year project that will ease Manhattan commutes for thousands of people in Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Excited passengers — mostly history and railroad fans, as well as Gov. Hochul and MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber — were aboard the first train as it departed from Track 1 at ...
cityandstateny.com
NYC’s basement apartment pilot draws only 5 participants
A pilot program to convert illegal basement apartments in parts of Brooklyn into legal and safe units has just five active participants out of roughly 8,000 homeowners initially contacted, city officials said at a hearing on Tuesday. The initial goal was to convert 40 apartments. The Basement Apartment Conversion Pilot...
New York City snow: National Weather Service details how much is expected to fall in mid-week storm
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A mid-week winter weather system is expected to deliver New York City its first measurable snowfall of the season. After dodging multiple storms that pounded other parts of the state with consistent snow coverage, conditions now appear likely for at least some snow to fall on the five boroughs and break the ongoing second-longest drought in the city’s history.
Beware of this new email scam going around New Jersey
With more and more of our lives online, and much of our time and business being tied to our devices, there is no shortage of clever scams out there to take our money and our information. The latest targets more mature people using their computers. This email scam, which imitates...
Driver of BMW sentenced in drunken wreck on Gowanus that killed Staten Island woman, 30
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man was sentenced to two to six years in prison in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Tuesday in connection with a drunken crash that killed a 30-year-old Greenridge woman in March of 2021. Mark Dookhan, 32, of Meiers Corners, had pleaded guilty on...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of New Jersey residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of New Jersey residents because climbing prices on gas, rent, and grocery hit the hardest on the wallets of New Jersey residents. The lowest-income families in New Jersey have experienced the enormous burden of rising costs for a wide range of consumer products, and all the residents' savings have gone.
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an End
New York City may finally see some snow this week, as a winter storm is forecasted to hit the area on Wednesday. This would mark the end of a nearly year-long snowless streak in the city, which has not seen any measurable snowfall since February 2020.
Subway Contract Cleaners Say They Got Dumped Like Trash
Starting in May of 2020, Maria Japa spent eight hours a day scrubbing filth from subway cars at South Ferry terminal, as part of a corps of fill-in workers from cleaning companies contracted by the MTA in the early days of the pandemic.“We cleaned up fecal matter, vomit, bedbugs,” Japa told THE CITY. ”We had to deal with aggressive...
Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch
Kate Anderson on January 25, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – NYPD Sgt. Dana Martillo filed a lawsuit against the NYPD Tuesday, alleging that she did not receive a fair internal trial after the department docked her vacation for a month and suspended her for wearing a “Make Enforcement Great Again” patch while on duty, according to The New York Post. A video showed Hammer wearing the patch during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2021, which led to her being investigated. As a result of an administrative trial that found Hammer guilty of promoting political statements as an officer, she The post Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch appeared first on Shore News Network.
Duo charged with $18K jewelry theft in ‘follow-out’ flat-tire scheme at N.J. store
Two New York men have been charged with stealing $18,000 worth of jewelry from a person in Middlesex County after deflating a tire on the victim’s car and pretending to be good Samirtans helping to help fix the flat, authorities said. The robbery occurred Aug. 19, 2022, after the...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Long Beach and Lindenhurst as Long Island Winners of First Round of NY Forward Program
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Long Beach and the Village of Lindenhurst will each receive $4.5 million in funding as the Long Island region winners of the first round of NY Forward. Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. As part of NY Forward Round One, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the State's ten economic development regions to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns.
