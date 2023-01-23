ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West Side

Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th Street and Freedom Place South in the heart of a neighborhood filled with recently constructed luxury high-rise developments. Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West …. Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
INSIDE News

NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New York

The City of New York supports those who are interested in buying an apartment or house in the city with an assistance program of up to $100,000. The program is called HomeFirst and consists of an interest-free loan with a term of up to 15 years for all those who qualify and are looking to buy a house or apartment for the first time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Lamborghini, Porsche, Jaguar, Oh My: Nassau Contractor Charged In Hurricane Sandy Relief Fraud

A New York contractor is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing millions of dollars from Hurricane Sandy victims and using the money to fund a lavish lifestyle. Alexander Almaraz, age 55, who formerly lived on Long Island, in Freeport on , is expected to be arraigned on wire fraud charges in federal court in Central Islip on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to the US Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District.
FREEPORT, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York Supermarkets in Big Trouble for “Undersized” Seafood

We all have a friend who loves to exaggerate the size of their catch, but when a business does it, it's time for the law to get involved. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) does way more than patrol hiking trails and issue hunting licenses. Several New York supermarkets learned that the hard way when they found themselves on the wrong side of the law.
NEW YORK STATE
Daily News

LIRR finally arrives at NYC Grand Central Terminal, ending 26-year project with total $12.7 billion cost

The first Long Island Rail Road train arrived at Grand Central Terminal on Wednesday morning, ending a 26-year project that will ease Manhattan commutes for thousands of people in Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Excited passengers — mostly history and railroad fans, as well as Gov. Hochul and MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber — were aboard the first train as it departed from Track 1 at ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

NYC’s basement apartment pilot draws only 5 participants

A pilot program to convert illegal basement apartments in parts of Brooklyn into legal and safe units has just five active participants out of roughly 8,000 homeowners initially contacted, city officials said at a hearing on Tuesday. The initial goal was to convert 40 apartments. The Basement Apartment Conversion Pilot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New York City snow: National Weather Service details how much is expected to fall in mid-week storm

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A mid-week winter weather system is expected to deliver New York City its first measurable snowfall of the season. After dodging multiple storms that pounded other parts of the state with consistent snow coverage, conditions now appear likely for at least some snow to fall on the five boroughs and break the ongoing second-longest drought in the city’s history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of New Jersey residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of New Jersey residents because climbing prices on gas, rent, and grocery hit the hardest on the wallets of New Jersey residents. The lowest-income families in New Jersey have experienced the enormous burden of rising costs for a wide range of consumer products, and all the residents' savings have gone.
THE CITY

Subway Contract Cleaners Say They Got Dumped Like Trash

Starting in May of 2020, Maria Japa spent eight hours a day scrubbing filth from subway cars at South Ferry terminal, as part of a corps of fill-in workers from cleaning companies contracted by the MTA in the early days of the pandemic.“We cleaned up fecal matter, vomit, bedbugs,” Japa told THE CITY. ”We had to deal with aggressive...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch

Kate Anderson on January 25, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – NYPD Sgt. Dana Martillo filed a lawsuit against the NYPD Tuesday, alleging that she did not receive a fair internal trial after the department docked her vacation for a month and suspended her for wearing a “Make Enforcement Great Again” patch while on duty, according to The New York Post. A video showed Hammer wearing the patch during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2021, which led to her being investigated. As a result of an administrative trial that found Hammer guilty of promoting political statements as an officer, she The post Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Long Beach and Lindenhurst as Long Island Winners of First Round of NY Forward Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Long Beach and the Village of Lindenhurst will each receive $4.5 million in funding as the Long Island region winners of the first round of NY Forward. Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. As part of NY Forward Round One, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the State's ten economic development regions to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns.
LONG BEACH, NY

