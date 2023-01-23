Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Davenport's Tappa's Steakhouse shutting down in February
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A restaurant that's been serving Quad Citizens for over 40 years is shutting down for good in early February. In a Facebook post published late Tuesday night, Tappa's Steakhouse, a long-standing Davenport restaurant, announced that it will be closing its doors on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m.
Snow, cold brings bald eagles soaring over the Mississippi River
ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — The snow and colder weather brought more bald eagles out to Lock and Dam 15 than have been spotted in the past two weeks. Every Wednesday morning in December, January and February, park rangers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers count the number of bald eagles at locks and dams along the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers.
Quad City Arts invites folk band Skye Consort & Emma Björling to the area
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Quad City Arts is bringing trans-Atlantic folk band Skye Consort & Emma Björling to the Quad Cities area. The band creates their folk sound with singing, fiddle and cello, banjo, percussion and traditional instruments. The four-member group performs songs and tunes from Sweden, Norway, Ireland,...
Popular Band Leaves Mysterious Box At Iowa Landmark
They say, if you build it, he will come... In this case, it's more like, if you (one of the most popular bands of the 21st century) leave a clue on social media, the fans will freak out. On Friday, January 20th fans of the popular band Fall Out Boy...
KWQC
Clinton community comes together to #BattleWithBlake
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Amber and Mike Griswold could tell something was a bit off about their 9-year-old son, Blake, towards the end of 2022. “We were under the impression he had vertigo. He was suffering from dizziness, some vomiting, and nausea, and then it escalated and his nausea was daily as opposed to occasionally,” Amber Griswold said.
Pool Player Talks Smack About East Moline On Joe Rogan Podcast
A clip from The Joe Rogan Experience has gone viral in the Quad Cities recently, showing pool player Fedor Gorst talking down on the area. In June of 2022, it seems Fedor Gorst came to the Quad Cities to play in a tournament at Leisure Time Billiards in East Moline, and he wasn't a fan of the area or the pool hall.
Steakhouse in Davenport To Close Its Doors For Good
Tappas Steakhouse, a staple for families in Davenport's celebrations, anniversaries and date nights, has announced they will be closing for good in February. The steak house has been open for 41 years, located on Rockingham Road, they specialized in great steaks and any of the good sides for steaks, like shrimp, and potatoes, and they even did chicken dinners for those who aren't steak fans.
ourquadcities.com
QC historic homes looking for new executive director
After eight years, Stacy Klingler has stepped down as executive director for the historic treasures Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House in Moline. She has accepted a remote data management position with Foundant Technologies that will still benefit the nonprofit community and allow her to better support her immediate family and aging family members living out of state, said Bill Brewer, board chair of the William Butterworth Foundation, which owns and operates the facilities at 8th Street and 11th Avenue, Moline.
KWQC
First Alert Forecast: Several chances of snow
Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam. Medical equipment, bank receipts, a wig, and a vehicle are among the items seized by Eldridge police this week as part of an investigation into a cancer scam involving a Bettendorf woman, according to newly filed court documents.
KWQC
Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday
QUAD CITIES/DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service. According to a Tuesday media release from the National Weather Service, Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa,...
Yeah Boy! It’s Been 12 Years Since This Chicken Shop Opened In Eastern Iowa
12 years have passed since the city of Clinton had all eyes on it thanks to a man who wears a clock as a necklace. The grand opening of Flav's Fried Chicken in Clinton, IA took place 12 years ago but it seems like yesterday that Clinton was a circus surrounding the restaurant that only lasted for 4 months.
Rock Island replacing 4 old storm warning sirens this week
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Out with the old and in with the new — the City of Rock Island is replacing four of its old outdoor weather sirens this week, it announced on Monday. The sirens are being replaced due to their ages and the need for ongoing repair. There will still be two fully-functioning weather sirens that aren't being replaced.
KWQC
Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in. According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.
Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
us1049quadcities.com
A Quad Cities Favorite Mexican and Breakfast Restaurant Has A New Location
When you want tacos and margaritas but the kids want pancakes and bacon do you go to a buffet or order Door Dash? Well now, there are three places open in the Quad Cities to satisfy all those cravings. More of the Quad Cities can now have chips and salsa...
Davenport firemen awarded Medal of Valor after December apartment fire
DAVENPORT, Iowa — After their rescue efforts during a December structure fire in subzero temperatures, three Davenport firemen received one of the highest honors. "I believe they have earned and are worthy of receiving the Medal of Valor," Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlsten said at a Wednesday, Jan. 25 city council meeting.
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island alderman to hold town hall meeting (free pizza!)
Rock Island 5th Ward Alderman Dylan Parker will hold a town hall meeting at the Hauberg. Estate, 1300 24th Street, on Monday, Jan. 30th at 5:30 p.m. Free pizza will be served as Ald. Parker and city staff present updates on city business, projects and opportunities. Members of the public are encouraged to ask questions and discuss matters of concern.
WQAD
Moline's newest police officer is a floppy-eared good girl!
The Moline Police Department has a new police officer, and her name is Pepper! The Bluetick Coonhound was rescued in Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall.
KWQC
Northeast, Maquoketa honor cheerleader who recently passed away
GOOSE LAKE, Iowa (KWQC) - Fans from both Northeast and Maquoketa wore purple on Jan. 24 to honor Northeast sophomore cheerleader Mikaylah Bird who recently passed away. Bird was 15 years old.
WQAD
