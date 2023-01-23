ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

WQAD

Davenport's Tappa's Steakhouse shutting down in February

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A restaurant that's been serving Quad Citizens for over 40 years is shutting down for good in early February. In a Facebook post published late Tuesday night, Tappa's Steakhouse, a long-standing Davenport restaurant, announced that it will be closing its doors on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Snow, cold brings bald eagles soaring over the Mississippi River

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — The snow and colder weather brought more bald eagles out to Lock and Dam 15 than have been spotted in the past two weeks. Every Wednesday morning in December, January and February, park rangers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers count the number of bald eagles at locks and dams along the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Clinton community comes together to #BattleWithBlake

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Amber and Mike Griswold could tell something was a bit off about their 9-year-old son, Blake, towards the end of 2022. “We were under the impression he had vertigo. He was suffering from dizziness, some vomiting, and nausea, and then it escalated and his nausea was daily as opposed to occasionally,” Amber Griswold said.
CLINTON, IA
97X

Pool Player Talks Smack About East Moline On Joe Rogan Podcast

A clip from The Joe Rogan Experience has gone viral in the Quad Cities recently, showing pool player Fedor Gorst talking down on the area. In June of 2022, it seems Fedor Gorst came to the Quad Cities to play in a tournament at Leisure Time Billiards in East Moline, and he wasn't a fan of the area or the pool hall.
EAST MOLINE, IL
97X

Steakhouse in Davenport To Close Its Doors For Good

Tappas Steakhouse, a staple for families in Davenport's celebrations, anniversaries and date nights, has announced they will be closing for good in February. The steak house has been open for 41 years, located on Rockingham Road, they specialized in great steaks and any of the good sides for steaks, like shrimp, and potatoes, and they even did chicken dinners for those who aren't steak fans.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC historic homes looking for new executive director

After eight years, Stacy Klingler has stepped down as executive director for the historic treasures Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House in Moline. She has accepted a remote data management position with Foundant Technologies that will still benefit the nonprofit community and allow her to better support her immediate family and aging family members living out of state, said Bill Brewer, board chair of the William Butterworth Foundation, which owns and operates the facilities at 8th Street and 11th Avenue, Moline.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

First Alert Forecast: Several chances of snow

Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam. Medical equipment, bank receipts, a wig, and a vehicle are among the items seized by Eldridge police this week as part of an investigation into a cancer scam involving a Bettendorf woman, according to newly filed court documents.
BETTENDORF, IA
WQAD

Rock Island replacing 4 old storm warning sirens this week

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Out with the old and in with the new — the City of Rock Island is replacing four of its old outdoor weather sirens this week, it announced on Monday. The sirens are being replaced due to their ages and the need for ongoing repair. There will still be two fully-functioning weather sirens that aren't being replaced.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in. According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.
BETTENDORF, IA
Radio Iowa

Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow

After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
IOWA STATE
WQAD

Davenport firemen awarded Medal of Valor after December apartment fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa — After their rescue efforts during a December structure fire in subzero temperatures, three Davenport firemen received one of the highest honors. "I believe they have earned and are worthy of receiving the Medal of Valor," Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlsten said at a Wednesday, Jan. 25 city council meeting.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island alderman to hold town hall meeting (free pizza!)

Rock Island 5th Ward Alderman Dylan Parker will hold a town hall meeting at the Hauberg. Estate, 1300 24th Street, on Monday, Jan. 30th at 5:30 p.m. Free pizza will be served as Ald. Parker and city staff present updates on city business, projects and opportunities. Members of the public are encouraged to ask questions and discuss matters of concern.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
