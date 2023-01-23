Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2nd NYC Legal Cannabis Store Is Opening At Bleecker Street In Greenwich VillageAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
24th Annual Chowderfest in Saratoga announced
Discover Saratoga has announced the 24th annual Chowderfest, which is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 at participating Saratoga County establishments.
Glens Falls traffic light has temporarily changed
The City of Glens Falls put out an update on downtown traffic, following Wednesday night's winter weather conditions. In an update that the city says does not seem directly tied to the weather, drivers should expect a traffic light change along Ridge Street.
Free ski day coming to West Mountain
West Mountain Ski Area is busy with skiing and snowboarding as usual this winter, especially now that the region is as snowy as ski mountains need them to be. This weekend, West Mountain is hosting a day of winter sports for free.
Glens Falls Bagels embraces delivery and knishes
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In early November, Kerry Smith opened up shop on South Street, cooking up fresh bagels daily and looking to start a new staple for Glens Falls. A couple of months later, Glens Falls Bagels is still something of a work in progress – but it’s already gained the loyal follower base of a longtime favorite.
Lake George Winter Carnival announces benefit gala
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 61st annual Lake George Winter Carnival is nearly upon the North Country. The annual event brings four weekends of cookoffs, snowmobile races and more to the lake, across all of February. This year’s carnival schedule was released last month, and another event is planned to set the stage.
East Greenbush issues snow emergency ahead of storm
With heavy snow predicted across the Capital Region midday Wednesday through early Thursday, the town of East Greenbush has declared a snow emergency.
Best restaurants around Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for somewhere to eat in Saratoga Springs, you have quite a few choices. These are the best in the city, according to Yelp.
10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY
Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
PHOTOS: Winter storm hits the Capital Region
People across the Capital Region awakened Monday to several inches of snow, with most expected to reach the six-to-10-inch mark by the time it's all said and done.
East Side Cafe in Pittsfield damaged by snow plow
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the East Side Cafe in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was allegedly damaged by a snow plow driving by, and they are asking the public for help. Anyone driving on Newell Street in Pittsfield between noon and 2 p.m. on Monday is asked to call the East Side Cafe at (413) 447-9405. […]
Snow emergency declared in Rotterdam
A snow emergency has been declared in Rotterdam and will be effective as of noon on Wednesday, ending at noon on Thursday.
Capital Region Smashburger locations permanently close
The Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park and Colonie Smashburger locations have closed. According to a member of Smashburger’s Public Relations team, all three restaurants are permanently closed.
Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant
There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
Painting Buried in Old Upstate NY Barn said to be Worth Millions
Wow, talk about a hidden treasure in a small Upstate NY town - and for many years, it was buried in bird poop!. You won't believe how much this old painting it's expected to fetch at an auction this week. A man in Upstate NY says he paid $600 dollars...
Smoothie chain to open 10 Capital Region locations
Smoothie King, a national smoothie company with over 1,400 locations, is set to open 10 more stores in the Capital Region. The first of the 10 is set to open on Wednesday or Thursday at 3057 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
1000s Without Power Around Albany As National Grid Fights Snow
As the Capital Region gets our first big snow of 2023, National Grid is battling the inches of white piling up on power lines and equipment. There are currently thousands of customers without power as crews navigate the roads and travel out into rural areas to keep heat and light on.
Zachary’s Pastry Shoppe serves up pies, sweet treats in East Greenbush
EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week we’re highlighting an extra hidden gem to coincide with National Pie Day on January 23. Since it first opened, Zachary’s Pastry Shoppe has prided itself on playing a role in the small and large celebrations in your life. Dan and his late wife Beckie opening up a small […]
1/22/23: Snow Continues into Monday
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. Winter storm is now underway for the Capital Region with Winter Storm warnings now posted from the Catskills through the Capital District, Saratoga Region into Western New England. This is where we expect the highest snowfall totals to fall with lesser amounts north and south in the winter weather advisory areas.
Beloved Capital Region Tavern Group Reveals Plan For New Taco Joint
A Capital Region favorite is getting ready to branch out for a new taco cantina. Whenever the Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern comes up in conversation, the words "I love that place!" are always voiced. Known for its great eats and beer list at all three of its locations in Latham, Troy, and Albany, the Moose is a local favorite to gather with family and friends. All three locations have become super popular over the years!
Route 20 from Pittsfield to N.Y. line closed due to downed power lines, trees
UPDATE: Mass. State Police have reported Route 20 is reopened. As bands of snow batter the state, Route 20 from Pittsfield to the New York state line is closed due to downed power lines and trees, according to the Massachusetts State Police. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is working to...
