Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams
Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season. It also sounds like Brady ...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Report: Dark Horse Team Is Hanging Around For Sean Payton
Former Saints head coach Sean Payton is the biggest name on the NFL coaching market right now. Payton has already interviewed with the Texans, Broncos, and Panthers and will meet with the Cardinals Thursday. He was scheduled to have a second meeting with Denver, but that is currently delayed, ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
NFL World Reacts To Surprise Sean Payton Announcement
For the past few weeks, Sean Payton has been heavily linked to the Broncos and Panthers. And yet, a deal has not yet materialized. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reported on Tuesday that Payton will meet with the Cardinals later this week. His second meeting with the Broncos, meanwhile, has been ...
Sean Payton-to-Broncos faces one major problem
The Denver Broncos reportedly face one major obstacle in the hiring of Sean Payton. Payton, the former Super Bowl champion coach with the New Orleans Saints is concerned about a potential power struggle within the Broncos organization, according to Washington Post reporter Mark Maske. The Panthers are no longer an option for Sean Payton. And there was Read more... The post Sean Payton-to-Broncos faces one major problem appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up
Sean Payton has interviewed with multiple teams for head coach jobs, but it is sounding more and more like he will not return to the sideline in 2023. The Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have all interviewed Payton. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, none of those teams have scheduled second interviews... The post Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Peter King Reveals 'Gut Feeling' On Broncos Coaching Hire
As the Denver Broncos continue their quarterback search, they've cast a wide net for potential candidates. But for NBC's Peter King, one name sticks out to him. Taking to Twitter in response to a user asking him who he thinks will get the job, King said that his "gut feeling" is that it will be ...
Panthers Hire Frank Reich as Next Head Coach
The Carolina Panthers are hiring former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich as their next head coach, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. It’s full circle for Reich, who was the first-ever quarterback for the Carolina Panthers during their inaugural season back in 1995 and logged the franchise’s first-ever passing touchdown. Despite boasting a 40-33 record across five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Reich was shown the door following a 3-5-1 start to a hopeful 2022 campaign. Many believe he still has what it takes to be an NFL head coach, and he’ll now get a chance to prove it in Carolina.
Look: Sean Payton's Most-Likely Decision For 2023 Revealed
Sean Payton has been the target for several head coaching vacancies this offseason, but it appears he's more likely to return to the broadcast booth in 2023. The Denver Broncos, one of the leading candidates to land Payton, have not requested a second interview with the former Saints head coach. ...
NFL Conference Championship Picks: 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs ATS Predictions
The NFL final four is set, and it’s hard to debate we don’t have the best quartet battling for the conference crowns. Making picks for championship weekend, however, is easier said than done. As Action Network noted this week, this is the first time in 45 seasons the...
Kings Proving to be Great Story in NBA's Western Conference
In a season where expectations certainly weren’t high for the Sacramento Kings, they’ve continued to perform above expectations in the talented West. Through 46 games, the Kings have posted a 27-19 record, and there’s much to like about the foundational pieces they’re building around. Star power...
Cavaliers F Kevin Love Questionable for Thursday vs. Rockets
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (back) has been listed as questionable for Thursday night’s matchup against the Houston Rockets, per the league’s injury report. Love was not on the injury report yesterday, which leaves slight concern for his availability this evening. He also dealt with some back issues last month that kept him sidelined for a pair of games, so this could be a recurring ailment. Keep an eye out for his status as we get closer to tip-off as the Cavaliers look to bounce back from Tuesday’s loss to the New York Knicks.
NFL insiders expect Sean Payton to return to Fox Sports over head-coaching jobs
After emerging as one of the best NFL coaching candidates in 2023, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton
Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Lightning To Win Signed Charlie Coyle Jersey
The Bruins will look to win their seventh straight game Thursday night when they head to Tampa Bay to take on the Lightning, and one fan can compete to win a special prize. Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Bruins-Lightning can play for the opportunity to win a signed Charlie Coyle jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game.” Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.
Celtics Rumors: Why Trade For Spurs Center Big Man Unlikely
The Celtics could use the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline to bolster their frontcourt depth, but they might be out of the market for a San Antonio Spurs center. Boston interim head coach Joe Mazzulla has implemented multiple options to fill in for Robert Williams III when the big man missed the beginning of the season while recovering from his knee injury.
Nuggets Making Charge as NBA Title Contender in West
Bettors haven’t had an issue backing the Denver Nuggets in the futures market, as their price gets more in line with their status in the standings, which is atop the Western Conference with a 34-14 record. BetMGM NBA Futures Line Movement (Open –> Current) Celtics +650 –> +400...
