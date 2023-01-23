Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (back) has been listed as questionable for Thursday night’s matchup against the Houston Rockets, per the league’s injury report. Love was not on the injury report yesterday, which leaves slight concern for his availability this evening. He also dealt with some back issues last month that kept him sidelined for a pair of games, so this could be a recurring ailment. Keep an eye out for his status as we get closer to tip-off as the Cavaliers look to bounce back from Tuesday’s loss to the New York Knicks.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO