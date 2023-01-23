ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Ho Lee Fuk
2d ago

Just stop Louisiana...we aren't buying your overpriced medical marijuana. Grow your own folks

fox8live.com

Jefferson Parish deputies search for armed suspect near Metairie apartments

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for an armed suspect near an apartment complex in Metairie late Wednesday night (Jan. 25). Deputies reported pursuing two suspects with guns in a silver sedan around 10:06 p.m., with the vehicle eventually coming to a stop in front of an apartment building in the 2500 block of Richland Avenue. The suspects’ vehicle showed heavy crash damage to its left side, including what appeared to be a broken left rear wheel.
METAIRIE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and codeine pills, as well as illegal possession of firearms and drug paraphernalia.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

LDWF: 2 men cited for littering in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS — Two Slidell men were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on separate occasions for allegedly littering in Orleans Parish. Officials said Patrick M. Pfalzgraf, 30, was cited on Jan 13, and Romg R. Stewart, 26, was cited on Jan. 15. Both men were accused of gross littering.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

CPD: Franklinton man arrested on drug charges

On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, officers with the Criminal Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 25 at Branch Crossing Drive for a traffic violation, which resulted in the arrest of Jamal Abron, 28, of Franklinton, LA, for drug-related charges. After the...
FRANKLINTON, LA
fox8live.com

Two arrested and accused of carjacking couple at gunpoint in Lafourche Parish

GRAY, La. (WVUE) - Two men were arrested and accused of carjacking a couple at gunpoint in Lafourche Parish Tuesday (Jan. 24), according to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Craig Webre said that Michael Jules and Javonte Miller held a couple up at gunpoint just before noon in the Cypress Court Trailer Park in Gray. The man and woman reportedly gave up their vehicle and another item to Jules and Miller, Webre said.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Four Arrests Made in Two Separate Incidents on Tuesday

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced four individuals were arrested in two separate incidents in Bayou Blue and Gray on Tuesday. Trevonte Walker, 21, of Houma and Lauren Ledet, 19, of Thibodaux were arrested for one incident while Michael Jules, 22, and Javonte Miller, 19, of both of Houma, were arrested for the other.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
darkhorsepressnow.com

Three Arrested In Pearl River County On Separate Charges

On Sunday, January 22, Narcotics Investigators with the Pearl River Sheriff’s Office were trying to serve an arrest warrant on 28-year-old Devin Brown. He lived at 45 Daisy Andrews Road in Picayune. The arrest warrant was for Scire Facias on Simple Assault Domestic Violence. Deputies found Brown at 116...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

29-Year-Old Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Possession of Multiple Firearms and Firearm Accessories

29-Year-Old Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Possession of Multiple Firearms and Firearm Accessories. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm after officers from the New Orleans Police Department executed a search warrant at his home and seized multiple firearms and firearms accessories. He faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, three years of supervised release, and a $100.00 special assessment fee.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Man arrested in second Denham Springs rape case

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Police arrested a man previously charged in a December rape and kidnapping case with new charges related to an October rape and home invasion. The Denham Springs Police Department said DNA was used to identify Devin Brazile, 31, as a suspect in both cases.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

2 arrested in Livingston Parish theft investigation

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested and several stolen items have been recovered following a theft investigation in Denham Springs, according to law enforcement. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery and Burglary Division executed a search warrant for stolen property along Walker South Road on the...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Booking Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Abuse of Office, Extortion, and Malfeasance in Office

Former Booking Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Abuse of Office, Extortion, and Malfeasance in Office. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A former booking officer in Louisiana has been arrested for abuse of office, extortion, and malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed she allegedly used her positional authority to coerce a first-time offender to provide her with funds.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA

