Combatting fentanyl issues: Okaloosa County Corrections taking action
OKALOOSA CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officers at Okaloosa County Corrections are addressing the issue of fentanyl by starting within their facility. Several measures are being implemented to prevent the distribution and introduction of the drug, including body scan screening and searches of inmates and visitors, as well as the use of drug-sniffing dogs.
Smash and grab at phone store in Fort Walton Beach: Deputies
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff Deputies are asking for information on a burglary at the metro by T-Mobile store in Fort Waltoon Beach on Jan. 25. According to the Sheriff’s Office, someone set off alarms at the building on the corner of Beal Parkway and Hurlburt Rd. The front door was […]
Florida school bus aide charged for allegedly abusing child with autism: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A 22-year-old school bus aide is facing child abuse charges for improper use of force on a 6-year-old boy with autism. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested John-Paul Martinez on Jan. 24 following a two-month investigation. Martinez worked as an aide to watch over students at Silver Sands School in Fort […]
Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste arrested for fraud, larceny in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste was arrested late Wednesday night on fraud and multiple counts of larceny. LaCoste -- who was charged with larceny last November in Santa Rosa County -- is facing these charges in Escambia County:. larceny - between $20,000-$100,000 (two counts) insurance fraud -...
'Charity Fish Fry' honors fallen Okaloosa County Corporal Ray Hamilton
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The community came together Sunday to support the family of fallen Okaloosa County Corporal Ray Hamilton at the "Charity Fish Fry." All of the proceeds from the event were raised to benefit the family of Corporal Hamilton through the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Star Charity. The food...
Escambia County Emergency Rental Assistance Program no longer accepting applications
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Emergency Rental Assistance Program is no longer accepting applications. Due to the high volume of applications submitted, funding is no longer available. The application portal was available to those facing financial hardships since October. Residents who have already submitted an application or an...
Tornado damages woods in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A small tornado landed in Walton County during the severe storms Wednesday morning. A short-track EF-0 tornado touched down in Walton County and affected a wooded area on bunker road, two to three miles west of Steelfield Road. No structures were affected by the...
Fatal motorcycle crash involves Okaloosa County School Bus in Mary Esther, students uninjured
On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, a fatal traffic accident occurred in Mary Esther involving an Okaloosa County school bus and a motorcycle. The crash took place on Highway 98 and Waterloo Way around 2:30 p.m. According to Okaloosa School District Public Information Officer, Catherine Card, the school bus was carrying...
Family still searching for answers in 10 year unsolved Pensacola cold case
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola cold case remains unsolved after 10 years. Michael Lawson was last seen on January 24, 2013 at the Brentwood Shopping Plaza on Brent Lane. Security cameras show Lawson pulling up to the shopping center and getting into another car. The sheriff's office says a store...
Okaloosa County Chief Correctional Officer issues statement following inmate deaths
On Monday, January 23, 2023, WEAR Channel 3 first reported on an inmate death at the Okaloosa County jail over the weekend, marking the fifth inmate death at the facility in the past six months. In response to the recent string of inmate deaths, Okaloosa’s Chief Correctional Officer, Nolan Weeks,...
Walton County fishing report for Jan. 24
Okaloosa County man arrested and charged with trafficking meth
NICEVILLE, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County man was arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking meth after Niceville police say they found a baggie with 53.9 grams of meth in his pocket. Adam McCraney, 21, was arrested after officers made contact with him about an active misdemeanor warrant for petit theft.
Update: Biker killed in school bus crash on Highway 98 is AFSOC Airman
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE: (1/26/2023) — The Commander for the 1st Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field confirmed the biker in the school bus crash on HWY 98 west of Hurlburt Field was a special forces airman. The wing is working to notify the next of kin and will release more information once […]
Report: Okaloosa County inmate charged for bringing 10 grams of fentanyl into facility
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County inmate is facing additional charges after allegedly bringing drugs into the jail on Monday. 42-year-old James Eric Alford, of Freeport, is charged with trafficking in at least four grams of fentanyl and introducing a controlled substance into a detention facility. According to an...
1 hospitalized after pedestrian accident in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to the hospital after a pedestrian accident at the corner of North Pace Boulevard and West Jordan Street in Escambia County Tuesday night, according to Escambia County Public Information. Escambia County Fire Rescue and EMS responded at 5:48 p.m. There is no...
Walton County deputies searching for burglary suspect
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a burglary suspect Monday afternoon. Deputies are searching the area of State Highway 81 and County Highway 183 S in Red Bay for 19-year-old Kanyon Ronk. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says Ronk was last seen wearing a camo jacket,...
Florida woman calls 911 on I-10; man charged with kidnapping
Officers with the Crestview Police Department took a man into custody Monday morning on battery and kidnapping charges.
Deputies investigate 5th death in 4 months at Okaloosa Co. Jail
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person incarcerated at the jail, the fifth in four months. OCSO said the incarcerated person was found dead on Jan. 22. Deputies received a call at 10:51 am. The office said they will release more details when the investigation is […]
Florida man allegedly found with 96 grams of meth, child in car: Deputies
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Jan. 20, a Milton man was arrested for allegedly trafficking meth and child neglect after deputies found 96.7 grams of the drug in his car, along with a child in a car seat, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Brett Justin Daywalt, 34, was charged with […]
Possible tornado moves through Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Early morning storms and a possible tornado moved through Walton County Wednesday morning. WJHG meteorologists tracked a rotating storm cell on radar which spanned a path from Grayton Beach to the west of Freeport early Wednesday morning. The cell appeared to have a “debris ball” signature on radar, which is often indicative of an actual tornado touchdown. These signatures appear when debris is lifted into the storm rotation.
