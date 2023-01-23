OKALOOSA CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officers at Okaloosa County Corrections are addressing the issue of fentanyl by starting within their facility. Several measures are being implemented to prevent the distribution and introduction of the drug, including body scan screening and searches of inmates and visitors, as well as the use of drug-sniffing dogs.

