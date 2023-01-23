ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

WJHG-TV

Combatting fentanyl issues: Okaloosa County Corrections taking action

OKALOOSA CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officers at Okaloosa County Corrections are addressing the issue of fentanyl by starting within their facility. Several measures are being implemented to prevent the distribution and introduction of the drug, including body scan screening and searches of inmates and visitors, as well as the use of drug-sniffing dogs.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida school bus aide charged for allegedly abusing child with autism: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A 22-year-old school bus aide is facing child abuse charges for improper use of force on a 6-year-old boy with autism. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested John-Paul Martinez on Jan. 24 following a two-month investigation. Martinez worked as an aide to watch over students at Silver Sands School in Fort […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WEAR

Escambia County Emergency Rental Assistance Program no longer accepting applications

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Emergency Rental Assistance Program is no longer accepting applications. Due to the high volume of applications submitted, funding is no longer available. The application portal was available to those facing financial hardships since October. Residents who have already submitted an application or an...
wdhn.com

Tornado damages woods in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A small tornado landed in Walton County during the severe storms Wednesday morning. A short-track EF-0 tornado touched down in Walton County and affected a wooded area on bunker road, two to three miles west of Steelfield Road. No structures were affected by the...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County man arrested and charged with trafficking meth

NICEVILLE, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County man was arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking meth after Niceville police say they found a baggie with 53.9 grams of meth in his pocket. Adam McCraney, 21, was arrested after officers made contact with him about an active misdemeanor warrant for petit theft.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

1 hospitalized after pedestrian accident in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to the hospital after a pedestrian accident at the corner of North Pace Boulevard and West Jordan Street in Escambia County Tuesday night, according to Escambia County Public Information. Escambia County Fire Rescue and EMS responded at 5:48 p.m. There is no...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Walton County deputies searching for burglary suspect

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a burglary suspect Monday afternoon. Deputies are searching the area of State Highway 81 and County Highway 183 S in Red Bay for 19-year-old Kanyon Ronk. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says Ronk was last seen wearing a camo jacket,...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Possible tornado moves through Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Early morning storms and a possible tornado moved through Walton County Wednesday morning. WJHG meteorologists tracked a rotating storm cell on radar which spanned a path from Grayton Beach to the west of Freeport early Wednesday morning. The cell appeared to have a “debris ball” signature on radar, which is often indicative of an actual tornado touchdown. These signatures appear when debris is lifted into the storm rotation.
WALTON COUNTY, FL

