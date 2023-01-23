ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irmo, SC

mainstreetdailynews.com

Special guest visits Newberry Elementary

First-grade students at Newberry Elementary School learned an essential lesson on Tuesday morning— that differences do exist, but they do not make a person less human. Finlee June Messer is a 2-year-old Newberry local who has Treacher Collins Syndrome, a genetic disorder affecting the development of facial bones and tissues. It can range from very mild, where you can’t even notice, to severe, meaning the child will be born with a small lower jaw and undeveloped cheekbones and ears.
NEWBERRY, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Calling all seniors to walk, walk, walk!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just a couple of hours, a new senior walking program will kick off and you’re invited. The program is twice a week in Columbia and is free. This opportunity is being offered through Senior Resources. Andrew Boozer is the executive director and Beth Struble...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

R2 school allows 9-year-old to walk home unsupervised

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A mother says she’s relieved that her child is safe after an elementary school in Blythewood allowed the 9-year-old to walk home by herself. Briana Buckner is the proud mother of a third-grade girl with social and emotional disabilities. WIS is not naming the child at Buckner’s request.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Town abandons main street, Disappointing for all

It’s a huge loss for the residents and for those that could have profited nicely from the Town of Irmo’s pursuit of an entertainment area ‘main street’. Due to public opposition from the nearby land owners that quest has been abandoned. A perfect storm was created...
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

City of Columbia hosting annual Black History Heritage Ball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023. The ball will take place at Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue) at 3 p.m. The dress code is African Attire and seating is limited. Councilman Rev. Edward H. McDowell, Jr....
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Misconceptions in training your dog

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You often hear from dog trainers that there are tips and tricks to dog training. But one dog trainer says to ditch the tips and tricks and focus on the tools so you can have long-term success. Geoff Ellinwood is the owner of South Carolina K9...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia ordinance benefits a tattoo shop

COLUMBIA, S.C. — From illegal to restricted, tattoos have an interesting history in Columbia. More recently, a City of Columbia zoning ordinance worked in one tattoo shop's favor. “All I know is this protects my business now," Born Again Tattoo Shop owner Sushil Patel said. South Carolina has quite...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Over 1,500 people gather in support of Student Choice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over 1,500 people from across the Palmetto State gathered in Columbia to celebrate National Student Choice Week on Wednesday. The observation came as members of the State House continued their debate over a bill in support of school choice. In what was supposed to be a...
COLUMBIA, SC
qcnews.com

Baptized behind bars in Kershaw County

VP Harris visit to Triangle to focus on helping small …. VP Harris visit to Triangle to focus on helping small business. Raleigh man tased, claimed heart problems before …. Raleigh man tased, claimed heart problems before dying in custody: report says. Captain’s Academy: Joey Logano leads leadership conversation …...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
davidsonlocal.com

Lou Lou’s Seafood reopens after temporary closure

Nailah and Josh Curry stand in the kitchen at Lou Lou’s Seafood in Lexington, which recently reopened after burst pipes above their restaurant caused water damage and forced them to close for nearly three weeks. {Vikki Broughton Hodges/Davidson Local}. Nailah and Josh Curry, owners of Lou Lou’s Seafood at...
LEXINGTON, SC

