mainstreetdailynews.com
Special guest visits Newberry Elementary
First-grade students at Newberry Elementary School learned an essential lesson on Tuesday morning— that differences do exist, but they do not make a person less human. Finlee June Messer is a 2-year-old Newberry local who has Treacher Collins Syndrome, a genetic disorder affecting the development of facial bones and tissues. It can range from very mild, where you can’t even notice, to severe, meaning the child will be born with a small lower jaw and undeveloped cheekbones and ears.
Free Classes in Kershaw County to teach English, Spanish languages to students and parents
CAMDEN, S.C. — Building bridges between the English and Spanish language. It's a new six-week pilot program taking place in Kershaw County. The program has gone from six attendees in the first week to 30 in the second. The program allows teachers, students, parents, and community members to come...
coladaily.com
Looking for a side hustle? The Columbia Fireflies is hosting its annual job fair
The Columbia Fireflies will host a job fair at Segra Park Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. According to officials, the goal is to fill approximately 300 open positions for the 2023 baseball season. “We truly love all of our seasonal and part-time workers who are a...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Calling all seniors to walk, walk, walk!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just a couple of hours, a new senior walking program will kick off and you’re invited. The program is twice a week in Columbia and is free. This opportunity is being offered through Senior Resources. Andrew Boozer is the executive director and Beth Struble...
WIS-TV
R2 school allows 9-year-old to walk home unsupervised
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A mother says she’s relieved that her child is safe after an elementary school in Blythewood allowed the 9-year-old to walk home by herself. Briana Buckner is the proud mother of a third-grade girl with social and emotional disabilities. WIS is not naming the child at Buckner’s request.
thenewirmonews.com
Town abandons main street, Disappointing for all
It’s a huge loss for the residents and for those that could have profited nicely from the Town of Irmo’s pursuit of an entertainment area ‘main street’. Due to public opposition from the nearby land owners that quest has been abandoned. A perfect storm was created...
"We hate those stubbed toe calls"-- Lexington EMS and Lexington Medical Center remind residents to only use emergency services for emergencies
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center is reminding people when and when not to use the Emergency Room through billboards. At Lexington Medical Center Urgent Care at Saluda Pointe, Dr. Evan Dingle says he sees confused patients frequently. "Some of the things we see at urgent Care are common...
WIS-TV
City of Columbia hosting annual Black History Heritage Ball
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023. The ball will take place at Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue) at 3 p.m. The dress code is African Attire and seating is limited. Councilman Rev. Edward H. McDowell, Jr....
WIS-TV
Richland One early learning center named in memory of former School Board member Vince Ford
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County District One will be naming a new early learning center after former School Board member Vince Ford. The Richland One Board of School Commissions approved the recommendation the facility be named Vince Ford Early Learning Center. Ford’s wife Patricia, and his daughter Robyn, were in attendance at the meeting.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Misconceptions in training your dog
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You often hear from dog trainers that there are tips and tricks to dog training. But one dog trainer says to ditch the tips and tricks and focus on the tools so you can have long-term success. Geoff Ellinwood is the owner of South Carolina K9...
Columbia ordinance benefits a tattoo shop
COLUMBIA, S.C. — From illegal to restricted, tattoos have an interesting history in Columbia. More recently, a City of Columbia zoning ordinance worked in one tattoo shop's favor. “All I know is this protects my business now," Born Again Tattoo Shop owner Sushil Patel said. South Carolina has quite...
WIS-TV
Over 1,500 people gather in support of Student Choice
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over 1,500 people from across the Palmetto State gathered in Columbia to celebrate National Student Choice Week on Wednesday. The observation came as members of the State House continued their debate over a bill in support of school choice. In what was supposed to be a...
WIS-TV
South Congaree mobile home residents face evictions and closing parks
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - A group of South Congaree mobile home residents has a ticking clock for finding a new home. For some, their time to find that home may be getting slashed. In November, the South Congaree Town Council denied an appeal by landlord Naomi Halter to have...
wpde.com
$5,000 raised by Calhoun County School System for 6-year-old and 18-month-old headstones
The Calhoun County School System is raising money for 6-year-old Jessie Taylor McCormack and 18-month-year old Enzo McCormack. “It’s shocking to see this happen but then to know that it has happened twice in the same family. It’s just overwhelming,” said Superintendent Jose Reyes. 6-year-old Jessie Taylor...
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South Carolina
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
qcnews.com
Baptized behind bars in Kershaw County
VP Harris visit to Triangle to focus on helping small …. VP Harris visit to Triangle to focus on helping small business. Raleigh man tased, claimed heart problems before …. Raleigh man tased, claimed heart problems before dying in custody: report says. Captain’s Academy: Joey Logano leads leadership conversation …...
Santee bracing for hundreds of visitors this week for King Kat Fishing Tournament, other events
SANTEE, S.C. — Crowds are expected to come by the hundreds to the Orangeburg County town of Santee this week. That's because several big events are here: the King Kat Sweet 16 fishing tournament, The South Carolina Peanut Growers Association meeting, and a golf tournament. This means an influx...
abccolumbia.com
Increase in number of infants surrendered safely under Daniel’s Law in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina saw the highest number of infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law in 2022, according to the Department of Social Services. Daniel’s Law allows parents to safely surrender their unharmed infants up to 60 days old. Daniel’s Law went into effect in 2001...
WIS-TV
Carolina Springs Middle School students arrested for texting threats to classmates
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Two Carolina Springs Middle School students are charged with making direct threats against students at their school. According to officials, the students used a fake app to create a fake telephone number to text threats to multiple students. Investigators say the students’ names will not be...
davidsonlocal.com
Lou Lou’s Seafood reopens after temporary closure
Nailah and Josh Curry stand in the kitchen at Lou Lou’s Seafood in Lexington, which recently reopened after burst pipes above their restaurant caused water damage and forced them to close for nearly three weeks. {Vikki Broughton Hodges/Davidson Local}. Nailah and Josh Curry, owners of Lou Lou’s Seafood at...
