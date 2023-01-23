ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo announced the opening of a game room at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center. Those with a Warford Activity Center membership can use the game room. “The Warford Activity Center offers an array of features to the Amarillo community. The new WAC...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Train and semi crash shuts down FM 2943 east of Hereford

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A train and semi crash has shut down Farm-to-Market Road 2943 just east of Hereford. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley said on Monday evening, a train crashed into the trailer of a truck tractor on FM 2943 and U.S. 60. No injuries were...
HEREFORD, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Record-setting snow event slowing travel this morning in Texas panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Our first winter storm of the season has arrived and is already causing slick travel conditions in New Mexico and the Texas panhandle. WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES will be in effect through the day Tuesday expiring from west to east. Snow rates are...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Area CASA needing advocates as increase of children in foster homes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area CASA is in need of advocates, with currently only serving 26 percent of the total 1,000 children in foster homes in the Panhandle. “Not only are the kids going up, but the volunteers are also going down so it’s kind of creating a little bit of a terrible storm. We’re just not able to bring in the volunteers that we were able to before COVID,” said Doug Hathcock, training and recruitment director at CASA.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

School and business closings and delays for Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Wednesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business delays for Wednesday:. DPS...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

School and business closings for Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Tuesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business closures/delays:. Roosevelt County offices...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for burglary of a habitation and tampering with evidence

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for burglary of a habitation and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair. According to the release, 32-year-old Nielsen Ray Connor is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of burglary of a habitation and one count of tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy