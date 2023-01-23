Read full article on original website
KFDA
United Supermarket adding yellow stickers on bathroom mirrors for human trafficking awareness
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Supermarket stores are helping combat human trafficking by raising awareness in sticker form. Our area stores will be placing yellow stickers like these on the mirrors in their bathrooms. The hope is for the stickers to allow a possible victim to seek help. United...
Bullets Fly in Another Amarillo Shooting, One Dead
It's no wonder that Amarillo was named one of the most dangerous cities in Texas. You would think that with a city our size, we wouldn't have the crime we do, WRONG! Our city's crime rate seems to be going up, up and up, every year. That's why each time...
Weather Closings and Cancellations for the Texas Panhandle 2023
As the snow and weather move into the Amarillo Area, here are the current closings and cancellations. This list will be updated regularly. Booker ISD - Classes start at 9 a.m. Bovina ISD - Classes start at 10 a.m.; Buses will operate on a 2 hour delay, run in town routes only.
KFDA
City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo announced the opening of a game room at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center. Those with a Warford Activity Center membership can use the game room. “The Warford Activity Center offers an array of features to the Amarillo community. The new WAC...
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning shooting near SW 41st Ave and S Travis St
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened near SW 41st Ave and S Travis St. According to the release, at around 5:45 a.m., Amarillo police were called near SW 41st Ave and S Travis St on reports of gunshots heard. When...
Cellphone ignites, starts Tuesday night fire in northwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a fire that occurred late Tuesday night on South Florida Street, which officials said was caused by a chain of battery packs that were being used to charge a cellphone. According to the department, crews responded to the 800 block of South Florida at […]
KFDA
Project Clean-Up: Making a clean sweep over 50,000 pounds collected and dumped
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean-Up has done yeoman’s work in parts of the city, and we have the numbers to prove it. Remember, it takes all of us to keep Amarillo beautiful. Project Clean-Up has been busy getting it done. Ten clean-up projects in parts of the city...
KFDA
Train and semi crash shuts down FM 2943 east of Hereford
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A train and semi crash has shut down Farm-to-Market Road 2943 just east of Hereford. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley said on Monday evening, a train crashed into the trailer of a truck tractor on FM 2943 and U.S. 60. No injuries were...
A New Mugshot Page. Randall County is Not Having All of the Fun
What did we do before Randall County Mugshot page? If you don't follow them you are missing out on some quality entertainment. There seems to always be drama when you include a mugshot. You get the people who go to the site getting mad that their loved ones' mugshot is...
KFDA
Potter County deputies, Amarillo police to receive new equipment for active shooter situations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office and the Amarillo Police Department are in the process of getting new bullet-resistant shield for school liaison officers. Potter County Sheriff’s Office says these shields will help in case of an active shooter situation. “My opinion is it came after...
abc7amarillo.com
Record-setting snow event slowing travel this morning in Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Our first winter storm of the season has arrived and is already causing slick travel conditions in New Mexico and the Texas panhandle. WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES will be in effect through the day Tuesday expiring from west to east. Snow rates are...
KFDA
Amarillo resident wins smile makeover from Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has gifted an Amarillo resident with a new smile. Alice Harris received a free surgery from AOMS to replace her missing and broken teeth. She received the surgery after she applied to AOMS’ sixth annual Smile Again Program. AOMS says the...
Amarillo Police report 1 dead after Thursday morning shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information on a Thursday morning shooting that left one dead. APD detailed that around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 4100 block of South Travis St. on reported gunshots heard in the area. Officers found a man, identified by police as 24-year-old Markell Damarion […]
KFDA
Amarillo Area CASA needing advocates as increase of children in foster homes
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area CASA is in need of advocates, with currently only serving 26 percent of the total 1,000 children in foster homes in the Panhandle. “Not only are the kids going up, but the volunteers are also going down so it’s kind of creating a little bit of a terrible storm. We’re just not able to bring in the volunteers that we were able to before COVID,” said Doug Hathcock, training and recruitment director at CASA.
KFDA
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Wednesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business delays for Wednesday:. DPS...
KFDA
School and business closings for Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Tuesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business closures/delays:. Roosevelt County offices...
abc7amarillo.com
Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
KFDA
Buckner Children and Family Services hosting virtual meeting on foster care or adoption
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Buckner Children and Family Services will be hosting a free virtual meeting on foster care and adoption. The meeting is on Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., the focus is on the process of becoming a foster parent, or adopting through the nonprofit. Ig you...
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for burglary of a habitation and tampering with evidence
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for burglary of a habitation and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair. According to the release, 32-year-old Nielsen Ray Connor is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of burglary of a habitation and one count of tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair.
KFDA
‘It’s a multibillion dollar industry’: Scams targeting young adults in the Tx Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nationally, senior citizens are the main target of scams but in the Texas Panhandle, that’s not necessarily the case. Young adults, ages 18 to 24, are highly targeted but less money is taken from them. Senior citizens are targeted less but more money is taken, experts said.
