AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area CASA is in need of advocates, with currently only serving 26 percent of the total 1,000 children in foster homes in the Panhandle. “Not only are the kids going up, but the volunteers are also going down so it’s kind of creating a little bit of a terrible storm. We’re just not able to bring in the volunteers that we were able to before COVID,” said Doug Hathcock, training and recruitment director at CASA.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO