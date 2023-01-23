Read full article on original website
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in FebruaryJoel EisenbergLoomis, CA
15 Free Things to Do in Roseville, CA
As the largest and most populous city in Placer County, California, Roseville is a bustling city filled with many fun and free attractions. It may have a different appeal than Los Angeles or San Francisco, but Roseville offers many free attractions and activities that are just as exciting. Whether you're...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Curry Up Now Elk Grove giving away 1000 burritos for grand opening January 28
Curry Up Now, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing Indian fast casual concept, will celebrate the grand opening of its new Elk Grove location in The Ridge Shopping Center on January 28 at 10:30 a.m. In place of a traditional ribbon-cutting, Curry Up Now will host a giant burrito cutting ceremony from 10:30-11 a.m. As part of the grand opening festivities, the first 1,000 customers will receive a free burrito or bowl! RSVP for the grand opening celebration via Facebook, https://fb.me/e/3S1TNSGc7.
Silicon Valley
Eight new shops open at Vacaville Premium Outlets
Vacaville may not have an indoor mall, but when it comes to shopping for major brand clothing, they do not have to go very far. For the last several decades, the Vacaville Premium Outlets have provided an outdoor mall experience with several stores to shop for clothes and novelties, places to eat and even a play area for little ones to get their energy out while Mom and Dad peruse the shops.
John Mayer is coming to Sacramento in April: What you need to know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Singer-songwriter John Mayer is hitting the road this year and one of his stops is right here in Sacramento. Mayer tweeted out tour details Thursday morning where he clarified this tour would be solo, meaning there won't be a band backing him. "Just like the early...
goldcountrymedia.com
French food a super star
Take a dart and throw it against a wall containing all the area restaurants and you’ll likely hit an Italian-themed restaurant. If you missed one, you’ll likely hit a Mexican restaurant. Throw a few more darts at the list and you’ll still likely never hit a French-themed restaurant....
Elk Grove approves $800,000 for next steps in building new zoo
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The City of Elk Grove moved toward another milestone to further itself as a destination city. A recently approved $800,000 is leading the way for the next steps for a new zoo. Elk Grove Residents are noticing the growth in their booming city, like the...
tourcounsel.com
Folsom Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in California
Among the best malls, outlets and stores in Sacramento, we can highlight the shopping center, Folsom Premium Outlets, being one of the most central in the town and with easy access. On the other hand, here you will find a wide variety of boutiques of different brands and local firms. The culinary offer is limited, but you can enjoy something delicious.
What kinds of moldy food are okay to eat? | Why Guy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — No one likes it when their leftovers start to look like a horror movie. There's no better reason to toss food out than when it's covered in mold, but wait! There are times when it’s okay to keep some foods despite the mold. It's true,...
2 teenagers shot in barbershop in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people were injured after a shooting in Rancho Cordova Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said two 17-year-old boys were shot after at least one person, possibly two, opened fire into a barbershop. One of the teenagers had life threatening injuries and the other sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital. It's not clear how many shots were fired at this time.
East Village Bookshop closing if family can't find buyout, business partner
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The East Village Bookstore at 3604 McKinley Blvd. in East Sacramento is at a crossroads, said owner Sabrina Nishijima Monday, and changes are coming in the next few months. She said the store is struggling to get enough foot traffic at its current location for the...
These are some of the best restaurants to eat this Valentine's Day Sacramento, according to Yelp search results
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Restaurants around the country are preparing reservations and waitlists ahead of one of the most intimate, and typically, one of the busiest days of the year. Valentine's Day, also known as the Feast of Saint Valentine, is traditionally celebrated with flowers, candy and a romantic night...
This is how many dogs and cats Sacramento city code says a resident is allowed to have
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Dog and cat lovers in Sacramento may sometimes want more than one pet, but there is a limit to how many a resident of the city is allowed to have, according to city code. There is a 10-pet limit when it comes to cats and dogs. However, that limit is broken […]
Dance community saddened by shooting at Southern California ballroom studio
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Southern California mourns the loss of those killed in a recent mass shooting, so too does the dance community in the Sacramento area. Local dancers ABC10 spoke with were shocked and saddened to hear of the shooting last weekend, in which the shooter opened fire on a Monterey Park ballroom dance studio killing 11. A Lunar New Year celebration was happening at Star Dance Studio at the time of the shooting.
These cities near Sacramento were named the top places for retirement. Here’s why
(KTXL) — A study revealed which California cities are the best for retirement with multiple being near the Golden State’s capital. According to a study from GoBankingRates, Vacaville, 35 miles west of Sacramento, was named the most affordable California city for retirement. •Video Above: Acampo students return to school after flooding Rent for a one-bedroom […]
Dog dies after Lodi officer fires taser
LODI, Calif. — Lodi Police Department said an aggressive dog died after an officer tried using a taser to help Animal Services catch it. Reports about the dog came in around 3:12 p.m. Tuesday on Sandpiper Circle. The dog was a loose Husky breed that was reportedly chasing a family with young children into their home while trying to bite them. Police said the dog tried to get through the side gate of the home to attack the family's dog as well.
Roseville official sentenced after embezzling nearly $308,000 from the city
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Roseville official was sentenced after pleading guilty to embezzlement by a public officer and five counts of public officer crimes, according to the Placer County District Attorney's Office. Honorable Judge Gini sentenced Kenneth Glotzbach to 360 days in custody and two years of formal probation....
Mountain Democrat
Lively Celtic group coming to Placerville
El Dorado County Community Concert Association’s third concert of its 70th season will feature the internationally-acclaimed Celtic music group Golden Bough, which will perform a special concert from the Celtic lands at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. In honor of the birthday of Robert Burns (Jan. 25, 1759), Golden...
People impersonating fire inspectors in Stockton
(KTXL) — In Stockton, there is a possibility that people are impersonating fire inspectors, the Stockton Fire Department said in a Facebook post. — Video Above: Shooting in Rancho Cordova injures two The fire department said that city fire inspectors will have a city identification badge as well as be in uniform. They will also […]
