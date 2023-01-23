ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Roseville, CA

As the largest and most populous city in Placer County, California, Roseville is a bustling city filled with many fun and free attractions. It may have a different appeal than Los Angeles or San Francisco, but Roseville offers many free attractions and activities that are just as exciting. Whether you're...
ROSEVILLE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Curry Up Now Elk Grove giving away 1000 burritos for grand opening January 28

Curry Up Now, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing Indian fast casual concept, will celebrate the grand opening of its new Elk Grove location in The Ridge Shopping Center on January 28 at 10:30 a.m. In place of a traditional ribbon-cutting, Curry Up Now will host a giant burrito cutting ceremony from 10:30-11 a.m. As part of the grand opening festivities, the first 1,000 customers will receive a free burrito or bowl! RSVP for the grand opening celebration via Facebook, https://fb.me/e/3S1TNSGc7.
ELK GROVE, CA
Silicon Valley

Eight new shops open at Vacaville Premium Outlets

Vacaville may not have an indoor mall, but when it comes to shopping for major brand clothing, they do not have to go very far. For the last several decades, the Vacaville Premium Outlets have provided an outdoor mall experience with several stores to shop for clothes and novelties, places to eat and even a play area for little ones to get their energy out while Mom and Dad peruse the shops.
VACAVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

French food a super star

Take a dart and throw it against a wall containing all the area restaurants and you’ll likely hit an Italian-themed restaurant. If you missed one, you’ll likely hit a Mexican restaurant. Throw a few more darts at the list and you’ll still likely never hit a French-themed restaurant....
AUBURN, CA
tourcounsel.com

Folsom Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in California

Among the best malls, outlets and stores in Sacramento, we can highlight the shopping center, Folsom Premium Outlets, being one of the most central in the town and with easy access. On the other hand, here you will find a wide variety of boutiques of different brands and local firms. The culinary offer is limited, but you can enjoy something delicious.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

What kinds of moldy food are okay to eat? | Why Guy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — No one likes it when their leftovers start to look like a horror movie. There's no better reason to toss food out than when it's covered in mold, but wait! There are times when it’s okay to keep some foods despite the mold. It's true,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

2 teenagers shot in barbershop in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people were injured after a shooting in Rancho Cordova Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said two 17-year-old boys were shot after at least one person, possibly two, opened fire into a barbershop. One of the teenagers had life threatening injuries and the other sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital. It's not clear how many shots were fired at this time.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
ABC10

Dance community saddened by shooting at Southern California ballroom studio

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Southern California mourns the loss of those killed in a recent mass shooting, so too does the dance community in the Sacramento area. Local dancers ABC10 spoke with were shocked and saddened to hear of the shooting last weekend, in which the shooter opened fire on a Monterey Park ballroom dance studio killing 11. A Lunar New Year celebration was happening at Star Dance Studio at the time of the shooting.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Dog dies after Lodi officer fires taser

LODI, Calif. — Lodi Police Department said an aggressive dog died after an officer tried using a taser to help Animal Services catch it. Reports about the dog came in around 3:12 p.m. Tuesday on Sandpiper Circle. The dog was a loose Husky breed that was reportedly chasing a family with young children into their home while trying to bite them. Police said the dog tried to get through the side gate of the home to attack the family's dog as well.
LODI, CA
Mountain Democrat

Lively Celtic group coming to Placerville

El Dorado County Community Concert Association’s third concert of its 70th season will feature the internationally-acclaimed Celtic music group Golden Bough, which will perform a special concert from the Celtic lands at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. In honor of the birthday of Robert Burns (Jan. 25, 1759), Golden...
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

People impersonating fire inspectors in Stockton

(KTXL) — In Stockton, there is a possibility that people are impersonating fire inspectors, the Stockton Fire Department said in a Facebook post. — Video Above: Shooting in Rancho Cordova injures two The fire department said that city fire inspectors will have a city identification badge as well as be in uniform. They will also […]
STOCKTON, CA
