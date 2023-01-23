Read full article on original website
A Man Suspected Of Shooting Two Deputies in Winsted Is Dead
WDIO-TV
Man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota deputies found dead
Man in 40s dies in Minneapolis shooting
Police: Man dies of gunshot wounds in north Minneapolis
Officers shot in McLeod County, authorities report
Suspect dead after hours-long standoff in Winsted
Officer shot in White Bear Lake; 33-year-old man taken into custody
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- An officer was shot overnight, and people in the surrounding neighborhood were evacuated from their homes.Officers responded to the Lakewood Hills Apartments on Karth Road at around 10 p.m. They say that the suspect shot the officer three times in the midsection. He was taken to the hospital. The officer was not named but was described as a "veteran officer from the White Bear Lake Police Department."Police were eventually able to arrest the suspect, but only after several hours of attempts to get him to leave the apartment. He was described as a 33-year-old man...
Arrest made after fire inside Uptown Target
A suspect allegedly broke into the Uptown Target early Monday morning and set a garbage can on fire, according to authorities. Officers were called to the Target Express store, located at 1300 W. Lake St., at 3:49 a.m. on a report of a break-in. Fire crews saw smoke coming from...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
One dead after shooting in North Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon
School bus driver runs over 6-year-old's legs, leaves Brooklyn Park crash scene
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 6-year-old boy was injured on Wednesday afternoon in a hit-and-run involving a school bus.Brooklyn Park police say the child's lower extremities were run over after the child was dropped off in a parking lot on the 8700 block of Edinbrook Crossing. The bus driver initially left the scene, but police later found the bus and the driver. In speaking with the driver, officers learned that they were unaware the bus had struck the child.There were no other children on the bus at the time.The boy is being treated at the hospital, and the injuries are not life threatening, police say. The incident is under investigation.
Several cats dead, others rescued after man intentionally set home on fire
OAKDALE, Minn. -- Police in Oakdale say five cats are dead after a man says he intentionally set his home on fire.The Oakdale fire and police departments responded to a report of a structure fire on the 1100 block of Granada Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday.The Oakdale Police Department says its officers made contact with a 42-year-old man in crisis at the scene who was also the single resident and occupant of the home.Police arrested the man for arson.Several cats were rescued and placed in the care of an animal shelter.
Burnsville High School student killed in crash involving 15-year-old driver
Tire tracks and footprints in the snow mark the scene of a fatal crash in the median on E. Burnsville Parkway near Portland Avenue. Submitted photo. A teenager was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville shortly after midnight Wednesday, authorities have confirmed. Police Capt. Matt Smith...
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato man injured in crash on Highway 22 & Bassett Dr
A Mankato man was injured in a crash yesterday morning after two cars collided at the intersection of Highway 22 and Bassett Dr. The state patrol says Sanfield Dittbenner, 89, was northbound on Highway 22 turning west on Bassett Dr when his vehicle and a southbound sedan collided. Dittbenner suffered...
New murder charge filed after newborn died 9 days after mother fatally shot
A 32-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman in Lakeville earlier this month faces a new murder charge in connection with the death of her newborn baby. Prosecutors in Dakota County have charged Donte Raphael McCray, of St. Louis Park, with two counts of second-degree murder for the death of 31-year-old Kyla O'Neal and newborn Messiah Edward O'Neal.
Nine injured in seven car crash in Minneapolis
Nine people were taken to the hospital after a seven-car crash happened in Minneapolis on Sunday night. The crash happened around 8:30pm on 94 near Franklin Ave.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is dead following crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--One person is reportedly dead and four are injured after a head-on crash in Stearns County. The crash happened Saturday morning when a Toyota traveling east on Highway 23 near Richmond and collided head-on with a Chevy van. The Minnesota State Patrol says 50-year-old Toyota driver Lana Tibodeau was killed in the crash. Her 15-year-old passenger, and the driver and two passengers of the van all suffered non-life threatening injuries.
76-year-old Ham Lake woman with dementia found safe
HAM LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities say a missing 76-year-old woman with dementia has been found safe.She was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday leaving her home in Ham Lake on foot. Police said she'd been found shortly after midnight.Police thanked those who helped spread the word.
Missing 20-year-old Minneapolis man found safe
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police say a vulnerable adult who had been missing since Monday afternoon has been found safe.
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robbery
David Devore Harris is pictured on the right. Deshawn Terrell Johnson is pictured on the left.Photo byApple Valley Police Department. APPLE VALLEY: According to a press release by the Apple Valley Police Department, around 9:15 PM on January 23, 2023, Apple Valley Police responded to the report of an armed robbery at Tobacco Valley located at the 7500 block of 148th Street West in Apple Valley, Minnesota.
