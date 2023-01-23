Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
15-year-old Forest Park High School student killed in shooting Wednesday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 15-year-old Forest Park High school student was shot and killed a few blocks away from the school, according to Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison at a press conference. Police say, at around 3:04 p.m. officers were sent to the rear alley behind the...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 18-year-old shot and killed on Tuesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified that 18-year-old man who was shot in east Baltimore earlier this week. Police say Marquis Stuckey was shot in the 1700 block of Lamont Avenue just after 6:15 p.m. on January 24. Officers were initially called to that location because of...
foxbaltimore.com
Odenton, Md. man shot, killed at shopping center in Anne Arundel County, say police
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed on Wednesday night at a shopping center in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Police say that officers were called to the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in the 2600 block of Annapolis Road in Hanover at about 9 p.m. on January 25.
foxbaltimore.com
Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
foxbaltimore.com
Contract worker charged with murder in death of 75-year-old man, per charging docs
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a 75-year-old man at a care center in Northeast Baltimore. 35-year-old Obiageriaku Jane Iheanacho faces one charge of second degree murder, as well as first and second degree assault charges. According to charging...
foxbaltimore.com
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries in Towson shooting, police say
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a Baltimore County shooting on Tuesday night. Officials say at approximately 7:51PM, officers responded to the 900 block of Holgate drive following reports of a shooting. Once officers arrived at the scene, they located an...
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County Police says man shot in Hanover Wednesday night
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — A man was shot in Hanover Wednesday night, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department. Officers were sent to a report of a shooting at about 10 pm, said the department. Police say, once on scene, they found a man injured from gunfire. Police...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify 2 people killed in Baltimore on Monday, announce death of shooting victim
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two homicide victims killed earlier this week,. Dante Stansbury was killed on January 23, 2023, in the 3200 block of Noble Street. Ivean Earle Williams Jr. was killed on January 23, 2023, in the 800 block of Gretna Court. Police also...
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested in connection to a northeast Baltimore shooting from November, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a northeast Baltimore shooting that happened Nov. 29, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Saint Clair Crossing. When officers arrived to the scene, police...
foxbaltimore.com
Woman dies in East Baltimore vacant house fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman died after a fire broke out inside a vacant home in East Baltimore, according to fire officials. On Tuesday January 17, firefighters responded to the 400 block of North East Ave, for a reported fire in a two-story vacant with fire and smoke showing.
foxbaltimore.com
Stolen gun recovered after officers chase down assault suspect, say police
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Police say a stolen gun was found after officers chased down a man accused of assaulting a woman. Police arrested 30-year-old Joshua Beckett of Bowie. He faces first-degree assault charges as well as drug and firearms charges, according to line court records.
foxbaltimore.com
4 men, 1 woman shot in across Baltimore city Tuesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four men and one woman were injured in separate shootings across Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to Baltimore City Police Department:. At about 6:21 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Lamont Avenue for a shot spotter alert. Upon arrival, officers located an unidentified male...
foxbaltimore.com
SEE IT: Man steals giant gorilla statue from Montgomery Co. antique store
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police released surveillance video on Wednesday of a man stealing a gorilla statue from a Montgomery County antique store. The theft happened around 3:15 a.m. outside Design Emporium Antiques in the 4000 block of Howard Avenue in Kensington, police said. Watch the surveillance video...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: 18-year-old victim killed in Annapolis shooting identified
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified the 18-year-old man killed in Annapolis Sunday evening. Police responded to the scene near Newtowne Drive just before 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. There, police located 18-year-old Reco Ramon Johnson outside a building with fatal gunshot wounds. He died at the...
foxbaltimore.com
Man found shot dead in drivers seat of car in Southeast Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police are investigating the death of a man in Southeast Baltimore after he was found in the driver's seat of a car shot in the head, according to police. Police say they were called to the 3200 block of Noble Street just before 10:45 a.m....
foxbaltimore.com
"It's alarming" | 40% of Baltimore City ghost gun offenders under the age of 21
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police Department (BCPD) said an alarming amount of Baltimore youth are getting their hands on guns. At a public meeting concerning juvenile justice in the city, the department revealed about 40% of the ghost guns being pulled off the streets are found on those under the age of 21. Meaning, many of those caught illegally carrying are too young to buy a gun in the first place.
foxbaltimore.com
Violent Monday in Baltimore City with man shot inside home, several children also inside
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A violent day in Baltimore city Monday with several shootings, including a man shot during an apparent home invasion with several children in the home. Thelma Shields settled back in her house Monday night after being allowed to pass the yellow crime tape. Detectives were working the scene just a few doors down from her home on Kenyon Avenue near Mannasota.
foxbaltimore.com
$8,000 reward offered in Edmondson Village Shopping Center shooting that left teen dead
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have announced an $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and charges in the death of Deanta Dorsey. Dorsey was killed when 5 students were shot at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center earlier this month. Baltimore City Police say two gunmen were...
foxbaltimore.com
74-year-old bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Annapolis, suspect fled scene
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Police are investigating a deadly traffic accident involving a pedestrian on Tuesday evening. At approximately 10:07PM, officers responded to the unit block of Hilltop Lane near Merryman Road for a bicyclist struck by a vehicle. The 74-year-old bicyclist died on scene from his injuries. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County Police Officer caught in the act of lending a helping hand
ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County Police Officer was caught in the act of lending a helping hand on Wednesday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department tweeted out pictures of Cpl. Peek helping out a younger community member with their bike. In the tweet,...
