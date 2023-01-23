ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford Mill, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 18-year-old shot and killed on Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified that 18-year-old man who was shot in east Baltimore earlier this week. Police say Marquis Stuckey was shot in the 1700 block of Lamont Avenue just after 6:15 p.m. on January 24. Officers were initially called to that location because of...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries in Towson shooting, police say

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a Baltimore County shooting on Tuesday night. Officials say at approximately 7:51PM, officers responded to the 900 block of Holgate drive following reports of a shooting. Once officers arrived at the scene, they located an...
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Anne Arundel County Police says man shot in Hanover Wednesday night

ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — A man was shot in Hanover Wednesday night, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department. Officers were sent to a report of a shooting at about 10 pm, said the department. Police say, once on scene, they found a man injured from gunfire. Police...
HANOVER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman dies in East Baltimore vacant house fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman died after a fire broke out inside a vacant home in East Baltimore, according to fire officials. On Tuesday January 17, firefighters responded to the 400 block of North East Ave, for a reported fire in a two-story vacant with fire and smoke showing.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 men, 1 woman shot in across Baltimore city Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four men and one woman were injured in separate shootings across Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to Baltimore City Police Department:. At about 6:21 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Lamont Avenue for a shot spotter alert. Upon arrival, officers located an unidentified male...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police: 18-year-old victim killed in Annapolis shooting identified

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified the 18-year-old man killed in Annapolis Sunday evening. Police responded to the scene near Newtowne Drive just before 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. There, police located 18-year-old Reco Ramon Johnson outside a building with fatal gunshot wounds. He died at the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

"It's alarming" | 40% of Baltimore City ghost gun offenders under the age of 21

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police Department (BCPD) said an alarming amount of Baltimore youth are getting their hands on guns. At a public meeting concerning juvenile justice in the city, the department revealed about 40% of the ghost guns being pulled off the streets are found on those under the age of 21. Meaning, many of those caught illegally carrying are too young to buy a gun in the first place.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Violent Monday in Baltimore City with man shot inside home, several children also inside

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A violent day in Baltimore city Monday with several shootings, including a man shot during an apparent home invasion with several children in the home. Thelma Shields settled back in her house Monday night after being allowed to pass the yellow crime tape. Detectives were working the scene just a few doors down from her home on Kenyon Avenue near Mannasota.
BALTIMORE, MD

