Ruston, LA

Louisiana Peach Festival seeking entries for annual poster contest and applicants for vendors

By Latrisha Parker, Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 2 days ago
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 23, 2023, the Louisiana Peach Festival is currently seeking entries for its annual poster design contest. According to reports, vendor applications are open to the public as well.

Officials confirmed that the 2023 theme is “Lincoln Parish: The Peachiest Place to be since 1873.” All artists are welcome to enter their designs, and the winning artist will receive a cash prize of $500.

The poster will be available in 12″x16″ and 18″x24″ sizes. The guidelines and entry form can be viewed at lapeachfest.com/poster-contest. The deadline for poster design entries is Friday, March 3, 2023, at 5 PM.

Digital entries must be emailed to lapeachfest@gmail.com or emailed/delivered to the Louisiana Peach Festival located at 2111 North Trenton Street in Ruston, La. Food and art vendor applications and guidelines can be located online at lapeachfest.com/vendors.

The cut-off date for vendor applications is March 25, 2023, at 5 PM. For more information, call 318-255-2031.

