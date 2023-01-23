ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news

Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
OnlyHomers

Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke

Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
DETROIT, MI
WXIA 11 Alive

Shohei to New York? Could the Mets have interest in trading for Ohtani?

NEW YORK — The New York Mets have had a big offseason. They signed big name free agents like Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo and Jose Quintana. They also signed All-Star closer Edwin Diaz so he and the trumpets can return to Citi Field. They almost signed Carlos Correa who ended up going back to the Minnesota Twins after questions from his physical. The Mets also signed Kodai Senga, a six-time Japan Series champion who will be making his stateside debut in 2023. So do the Mets really need someone else?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Baseball World Not Happy With 1 Hall Of Fame Omission

The results are in for this year's Baseball Hall of Fame class and of the 28 candidates on the ballot, only one got in: third baseman Scott Rolen. Cooperstown voting is often a source of contention among fans, but one omission had much of the baseball world upset and that's 10-time Gold Glove ...
FOX Sports

Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to $6 million, 1-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract for $6 million Tuesday, adding to their busy offseason. Pham can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach.
BOSTON, NY
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Troubling MLB Investigation

White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is reportedly under investigation by the MLB after some troubling allegations made by the mother of his child. Per The Athletic, the 32-year-old right-hander is accused of domestic violence involving his 10-month old daughter's mother, as well as child abuse. The ...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
604K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy