Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
The first bank in USAmaltaPhiladelphia, PA
MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news
Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Braves news: Alex Anthopoulos hopes he’s dead wrong about Vaughn Grissom
Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos hopes he’s dead wrong about Vaughn Grissom playing shortstop. After the Braves sat by and watched star shortstop Dansby Swanson sit in free agency and ultimately sign with the Chicago Cubs, the club is now set to move forward with some sort of combination of Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia at the position.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Former Cubs announcer Chip Caray is leaving Atlanta to do play-by-play for the Cardinals (UPDATED)
UPDATE: This move, reported earlier, is apparently actually happening. The original article is below. Chip Caray, grandson of longtime Cubs/WGN announcer Harry Caray, was the Cubs’ TV play-by-play voice for seven seasons, from 1998-2004. Per Dan Caesar of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Caray, who has been the Atlanta Braves’...
Yankees show interest in trading for ex-MVP candidate, MLB insider says
Another day, another name on the New York Yankees’ short list of possible trade targets: Max Kepler. FanSided’s Robert Murray reports Kepler is a “prime buy-low candidate.“. One team that has shown interest in Kepler, according to sources: the New York Yankees, whose hitter-friendly ballpark could be...
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major Trade
The Boston Red Sox have been busy this offseason acquiring players like Masataka Yoshida, Corey Kluber, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, and Chris Martin. The team also extended Rafael Devers to a long-term extension.
Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke
Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
Former CLE pitcher Mike Clevinger under MLB investigation: Report
A former Cleveland pitcher is reportedly the subject of a Major League Baseball investigation.
WXIA 11 Alive
Shohei to New York? Could the Mets have interest in trading for Ohtani?
NEW YORK — The New York Mets have had a big offseason. They signed big name free agents like Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo and Jose Quintana. They also signed All-Star closer Edwin Diaz so he and the trumpets can return to Citi Field. They almost signed Carlos Correa who ended up going back to the Minnesota Twins after questions from his physical. The Mets also signed Kodai Senga, a six-time Japan Series champion who will be making his stateside debut in 2023. So do the Mets really need someone else?
St. Louis Cardinals have shocking answer for TV broadcaster opening
With the St. Louis Cardinals looking to replace a position inside the television booth, it appears the franchise will be leaning on a very familiar name to take the open spot and call the Cardinals for 2023 and beyond. Chip Caray reportedly leaving Atlanta Braves broadcast for position with St....
Baseball World Not Happy With 1 Hall Of Fame Omission
The results are in for this year's Baseball Hall of Fame class and of the 28 candidates on the ballot, only one got in: third baseman Scott Rolen. Cooperstown voting is often a source of contention among fans, but one omission had much of the baseball world upset and that's 10-time Gold Glove ...
Ex-Yankees Left-Handed Hurler Reportedly Linked To Red Sox After Tuesday's Big Trade
Should the Red Sox add the former Yankees left-hander?
Giants' Multistep Plan to Crush the Off-season Roster Building Process Before Draft
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and his staff have a lot of work to bring the roster up to speed. Here are a few steps they might take to accomplish that.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge consulted with Derek Jeter before signing monster deal
From one captain to another. Aaron Judge became a free agent this offseason and before he signed a nine-year, $360 million deal with the New York Yankees, Derek Jeter gave him some advice. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Judge appeared on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon...
NFL World Reacts To Eagles Player's Unfortunate Announcement
Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson had a great weekend, but things took a turn for the worse Monday. The Eagles advanced to the NFC Championship Game with a pulverizing victory over the New York Giants on Saturday night. Two days later, Gardner-Johnson said his car got stolen. He ...
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major Trade
The Minnesota Twins have been actively busy during the 2022-2023 Major League Baseball offseason. That trend has continued today as the Minnesota Twins have completed a trade with the Kansas City Royals.
KC Royals trade Michael A. Taylor to Minnesota Twins: MLB trade news
The Royals have made a trade with an AL Central foe. Here are the details.
FOX Sports
Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to $6 million, 1-year deal
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract for $6 million Tuesday, adding to their busy offseason. Pham can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach.
Phillies Owner Middleton Shares Thoughts on Rolen's Hall of Fame Election
Philadelphia Phillies owner John Middleton shares his thoughts on the Hall of Fame election of Scott Rolen.
Sports World Reacts To The Troubling MLB Investigation
White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is reportedly under investigation by the MLB after some troubling allegations made by the mother of his child. Per The Athletic, the 32-year-old right-hander is accused of domestic violence involving his 10-month old daughter's mother, as well as child abuse. The ...
