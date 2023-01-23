Man fatally shot his wife and waited 4 days before calling cops, Utah police say

A 69-year-old Utah man was arrested after he was accused of shooting his wife dead after he says she asked him to do it, news outlets reported.

Dave Meyer was arrested Jan. 21 after telling Roy City Police he had killed his wife, according to FOX 13. Meyer waited four days to make the call, police told news outlets.

Meyer was arrested at his home after police found a dead woman in one of the bedrooms, according to KUTV. She was later identified as his wife.

During his arrest, the man told officers “his wife had been in pain for 11 years following a car accident that caused nerve damage in her back,” according to ABC 4.

The man told police his wife asked him multiple times to kill her to rid her of the pain, according to FOX 13.

Police said the man “was rubbing his wife’s back one night when he saw his gun on the dresser of the bed” and while “rubbing her back with one hand, he allegedly shot her in the head with the other,” according to ABC 4.

Meyer was arrested on charges of murder, obstruction of justice and two counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, according to KUTV.

Meyer was not legally allowed to own a weapon, police told FOX 13, because he told officers he used marijuana nightly but did not have a medical marijuana card.

He was booked into Weber County Jail, according to ABC 4.

Roy is about 35 miles north of Salt Lake City.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

Obituary calls man accused of killing wife and 5 kids a ‘family man.’ Outrage follows

Husband in midst of divorce repeatedly rams dump truck into wife’s home, CA cops say

Dad charged with murder a decade after child’s skeleton was found, Alabama cops say