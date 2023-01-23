ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

Pueblo County deputies investigating counterfeit money

By Brett Yager
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45P2Lf_0kObhTNw00

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for two men for an investigation into counterfeit money used at a Pueblo West business.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xC9dc_0kObhTNw00
    Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34YgYb_0kObhTNw00
    Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information about either man, call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 referencing counterfeit money. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or online at pueblocrimestoppers.com

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 1

Related
KXRM

EPSO: Help locate truck related to attempted theft

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a truck in connection to an attempted motor vehicle theft at a mobile home park. EPSO said the truck is distinctive with a lowered back end. The occupants of the truck are allegedly being sought […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man stabbed in arm in Pueblo, suspect sought

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is searching for a suspect after a man was attacked and stabbed in the arm while walking on the street in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25. PPD said officers responded around 2:12 a.m. to the 2300 block of Alma Avenue on a report of […]
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

Pueblo Police looking for stabbing suspect

Vitalant shared blood supply is sinking to the lowest level and they are in need of donors. Woodbine Apartments evacuated after gasoline hazard. Woodbine Apartments evacuated after gasoline hazard. Deputy Sheriff charged with sexual assault. Deputy Sheriff charged with sexual assault. Pet of the Week: Bubba. Grant assists CSPD in...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

EPSO: Deputy Sheriff arrested on felony charges

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A Deputy Sheriff with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has been arrested on felony charges related to alleged domestic violence, according to EPSO. In a press release, EPSO said 29-year-old Deputy Sheriff Dalton Bridges was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 25, by the Fountain Police Department (FPD) and was […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man barricaded inside Pueblo home arrested by SWAT team

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25 after a domestic fight resulted in the suspect barricading himself inside a home for several hours. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said officers responded around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday to a home in the 300 block of West 20th Street, just […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Arrest made in gasoline hazard at apartment complex

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 1/25/2023 3:37 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD has confirmed to FOX21 news that an arrest has been made in connection to the gasoline hazard reported by CSFD on Wednesday. A Public Information Officer with CSPD said due to the arrest, the incident appears to have been deliberate. CSPD said additional information would be […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

PPD: Man and woman hit by van, driver evaluated by police

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a van and two pedestrians on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 24. According to PPD, around 6:55 p.m. officers were called to 18th Street and North Hudson Avenue about a car crash involving pedestrians. When […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs police say social media is a big part of auto theft

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says Colorado holds the record for the most motor vehicle thefts in the country. Last week, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Springs Police served multiple search warrants in connection with an 18-month investigation...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 injured in southeast Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger after a man was shot in southeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of South Academy and Astrozon Boulevard just after 10 p.m. on reports of shots fired. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Landline phones down in Avondale, Vineland

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Hundreds of landlines are down in the Avondale and Vineland areas east of Pueblo, and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is alerting neighbors to use cell phones if they need to call 911. PCSO tweeted about the outage at 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. PCSO said crews have been sent […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Puppy stolen from Pet City in Colorado Springs

KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Residents lay out hopes ahead of police plan to address crime in Colorado Springs park. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) 11 News' Katie Pelton talks to experts on how to TRULY get a good night's sleep. Updated: 9 hours ago. The mayoral candidates...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo law enforcement addresses uptick in crime

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Multiple law enforcement agencies gathered on Monday in a joint press conference to address crime in Pueblo County. In attendance were officials from the Pueblo Police Department, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s office, and the Pueblo County District Attorney’s office who say they are committed to reducing crime. According to Pueblo Police Chief […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Crime Stoppers discuss how citizens can prevent crime

(COLORADO SPRINGS) – Crime Stoppers will be discussing how the citizens of Colorado Springs can help fight and prevent crime in the community in a town hall Tuesday evening, Jan. 24. Following a recent uptick in violent crimes, the town hall is an effort to reduce crime levels. The public will be able to learn […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSP: El Paso County is the worst county for speeding

(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is warning drivers of the dangers of speeding in School and construction zones after citing almost 10,000 drivers for speeding in these zones. According to CSP, over a three-year period from 2019 to 2021, troopers cited 9,643 people for speeding in construction or school zones. CSP said speeding […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Thieves strike Colorado Springs home twice in same day, taking items valued at $10,000

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)) -- Once apparently was not enough for thieves who stole a truck from a north side home Monday morning, then returned Monday afternoon to break into the residence and steal a number of valuable items. The victims, the Bang family, contacted KRDO Tuesday to explain what happened after saying that they The post Thieves strike Colorado Springs home twice in same day, taking items valued at $10,000 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

17-year-old indigenous girl missing from Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Missing Indigenous Persons Alert was sent out on Wednesday, Jan. 25 alerting the public of a 17-year-old missing from Southeast Colorado Springs. According to the alert, Kayleen Savage is an indigenous girl, 5’2″ tall and weighing 95 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Jan. 23, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

Fremont County Sheriff: Man arrested on suspicion of assault

Donald Ray Clary, 58, failure to appear on charges of criminal impersonation, DUI. Steven Eugene Harvey, 47, failure to appear on charges of failing to register as a sex offender, harassment, driving with no insurance. Jacob G. Todd, 35, DUI. Kyle Landon Rooks, 29, third-degree assault, child abuse, domestic violence.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy