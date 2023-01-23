Pueblo County deputies investigating counterfeit money
(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for two men for an investigation into counterfeit money used at a Pueblo West business.
If you have any information about either man, call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 referencing counterfeit money. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or online at pueblocrimestoppers.com
