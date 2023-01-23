ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy, UT

The Independent

Woman, 76, shot dead terminally ill husband at hospital after they made murder-suicide pact, police say

A Florida woman allegedly shot and killed her terminally ill husband in his hospital room after the couple made a murder-suicide pact, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Advent Health Hospital around midday Saturday, the Daytona Beach Police Department said. They arrived to find 76-year-old Ellen Gilland confined in her husband’s room after having shot her husband, 77-year-old Jerry Gilland. A three-hour standoff ensued before negotiators convinced Ms Gilland to come out and surrender, police said. She was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. At her...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
A Woman Who Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Actually Married Was Killed After She Said She’d Expose His Lies, Police Said

A Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend after she found out that he had lied about being married and said she would tell his wife, police said. According to jail records, Ocastor Ferguson, 32, has been booked on murder, kidnapping, and arson charges in connection to the death of Kayla Kelley, 33. Kelley was reported missing on Jan. 11, and her disappearance prompted days of searching. Her car was found deserted and “burned beyond recognition” on Jan. 12, and two days later, Ferguson was arrested on the kidnapping charge.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
TheDailyBeast

Police Chief Escorted Out by Feds After Wild Drug Allegations

A police chief in Pennsylvania was reportedly escorted out of city hall by federal agents over a slew of drug allegations. Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning was removed by DEA agents on Tuesday, according to WPXI. Court documents cited in the report say Denning is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and meth on multiple occasions. He is also alleged to have connected informants with drug dealers. Denning was reportedly released on a $250,000 unsecured bond, while ordered to surrender his passport. A 14-year veteran of the police department, he was promoted to chief in March 2022. “I have the...
GREENSBURG, PA

