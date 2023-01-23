Read full article on original website
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Monterey mass shooter who killed 10 people at California dance studio complained about students
Huu Can Tran, 72, who killed10 people at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, was remembered as being hostile toward his students and quick to get angry with his ex-wife.
Monterey Park shooting suspect may have been motivated by jealousy, city leader says
Police are still investigating the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, that left 10 dead and at least another 10 wounded, but one city leader provided a possible explanation for what set off the attack.Chester Chong, a prominent member of the Monterey Park community who serves on the Chinese Chamber of Commerce told ABC 7 that the suspect — who is still at large — may have become violent after having a fight with an intimate partner.The shooting occurred at a dance studio and ballroom in the largely Asian-American community in the overnight hours of Sunday morning during the...
Two victims in Monterey Park mass shooting identified
Two of the 10 victims slain in California’s ballroom bloodbath were identified Monday, as authorities revealed all of the people killed were over age 50. My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63, were among the women murdered in the Monterey Park massacre by Huu Can Tran, who later killed himself in a dramatic standoff with police in nearby Torrance. Nhan’s family, who called her Mymy, said Monday that the tragedy is “still sinking in. “She spent so many years going to the dance studio in Monterey Park on weekends,” they wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “It’s what she loved to do....
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
wegotthiscovered.com
Somehow, Donald Trump makes Monterey Park shooting all about him
A tragedy struck in Los Angeles recently after a mass shooting occurred in Monterey Park during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Unfortunately, rather than giving condolences or “thoughts and prayers,” former president Donald Trump used the incident to talk about the capitol riots of Jan 2020. Trump shared...
These are the victims killed in the Monterey Park shooting at a Lunar New Year party
Ten of the 11 victims killed in the Monterey Park shooting were in their 60s or 70s, authorities said. An eleventh victim was in her 50s.
Upworthy
Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘If you eat a butterfly, you become a butterfly’: Hearing reveals details of Mexican Mafia killing
They looked like just another couple getting on in age, walking along a suburban street in the last hours of daylight. They had met in the fourth grade. He went to prison; she got on with her life. Over the years, she heard rumors that he’d become affiliated with the Mexican Mafia.
Huu Can Tran: What we know about the Monterey Park mass shooting suspect
The suspect accused of killing 10 people in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California has been found dead in a van and is believed to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna on Sunday identified the man as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran and said no other suspects were at large. He added that any motive behind the shooting is not clear yet.Mr Luna said the suspect was carrying what he described as a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine. A second handgun was discovered in the van where Tran was found...
Huu Can Tran: Monterey Park killer told police his family tried to poison him
The Monterey Park gunman had told the police earlier this month that his family had tried to poison him decades ago, officials said.Hemet police spokesperson Alan Reyes said in a statement on Monday that 72-year-old Huu Can Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby twice this month – on 7 January and then again on 9 January.Tran had also made allegations of fraud and theft, apart from claiming that his family in the Los Angeles area had tried to poison him some 10-20 years ago. Mr Reyes said Tran claimed he would bring documentation to support his allegations, but...
California man who says he disarmed Monterey Park mass shooter reveals he thought he was ‘going to die’
An employee at the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra who says he disarmed suspected mass shooter Huu Can Tran on Saturday night is now speaking out about the encounter.
911 Is A Joke: LA Police Union Says Killer Cops Did Nothing Wrong, Keenan Anderson’s Family Files $50M Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The LA Police Union defended officers who tased Keenan Anderson to death, but his family filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit.
Army general accused of ordering murder of woman seeking to blackmail him
The Philippine military said Wednesday it had sacked a prominent army general after police said he was the "mastermind" behind the murder of a woman who was seeking to blackmail him. Brigadier-General Jesus Durante, the former chief of then-Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte's presidential security force, ordered the killing of a woman outside her apartment last month, police said on Wednesday.Durante was sacked as commander of the 101st Brigade after he was named as a person of interest in Yvonette Chua Plaza's murder, Philippine army chief Lieutenant-General Romeo Brawner said.The victim had "very sensitive information against General Durante and she proceeded...
KTLA.com
26-year-old man who disarmed Monterey Park gunman meets with Gov. Newsom
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday visited the home of 26-year-old Brandon Tsay, who is being called a hero for disarming the Monterey Park gunman when he entered a second dance hall in Alhambra. “This remarkable young man without any hesitation, though with moments of fear, took it upon himself to...
Monterey Park shooting survivor received death threat while in hospital
An injured survivor of the Monterey Park mass shooting received a death threat while they were being treated in the hospital, Los Angeles County sheriff Robert Luna said at a press conference on Sunday. Ten people were killed and 10 more injured in the mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Alhambra on Saturday as thousands of families celebrated the Lunar New Year. Mr Luna revealed the anonymous threat as he declined a reporter’s request for information about where the injured had been taken to during Sunday’s press conference. “It is normal that when we have victims...
Gavin Newsom after Monterey Park shooting: "Second Amendment is becoming a suicide pact"
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is renewing his calls for stricter gun control measures following the mass shooting at a dance hall in Monterey Park on Saturday that killed at least 11 people and injured nine others. "Nothing about this is surprising. Everything about this is infuriating," he told "CBS Evening...
Popculture
Grammy Winner Arrested on Felony Gun Charges
Grammy-winning hip hop producer Max Adam Lord was arrested on gun possession charges earlier this month. Lord, 31, was allegedly found with semiautomatic rifles, AR-style altered semiautomatic pistols, and silencers during a search of his Studio City, California home, Los Angeles police said. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced Lord's charges on Jan. 20, and Lord's arraignment was on Wednesday.
The Latest Updates On The Half Moon Bay And Monterey Park Shootings
The Half Moon Bay mass shooting occurred just two days after 11 people died in a shooting in Monterey Park.
Crucial clue emerges in Murdaugh family murders as docs reveal son sent Snapchat minutes before execution style killing
A SNAPCHAT video could be a key piece of evidence in the trial against a lawyer who is accused of killing his wife and son. Alex Murdaugh's son Paul sent the Snapchat to friends minutes before his father allegedly killed him execution-style, new court filings have revealed. Alex Murdaugh, a...
