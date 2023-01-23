ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Monterey Park shooting suspect may have been motivated by jealousy, city leader says

Police are still investigating the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, that left 10 dead and at least another 10 wounded, but one city leader provided a possible explanation for what set off the attack.Chester Chong, a prominent member of the Monterey Park community who serves on the Chinese Chamber of Commerce told ABC 7 that the suspect — who is still at large — may have become violent after having a fight with an intimate partner.The shooting occurred at a dance studio and ballroom in the largely Asian-American community in the overnight hours of Sunday morning during the...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
New York Post

Two victims in Monterey Park mass shooting identified

Two of the 10 victims slain in California’s ballroom bloodbath were identified Monday, as authorities revealed all of the people killed were over age 50.  My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63, were among the women murdered in the Monterey Park massacre by Huu Can Tran, who later killed himself in a dramatic standoff with police in nearby Torrance. Nhan’s family, who called her Mymy, said Monday that the tragedy is “still sinking in. “She spent so many years going to the dance studio in Monterey Park on weekends,” they wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “It’s what she loved to do....
MONTEREY PARK, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Somehow, Donald Trump makes Monterey Park shooting all about him

A tragedy struck in Los Angeles recently after a mass shooting occurred in Monterey Park during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Unfortunately, rather than giving condolences or “thoughts and prayers,” former president Donald Trump used the incident to talk about the capitol riots of Jan 2020. Trump shared...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Upworthy

Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Independent

Huu Can Tran: What we know about the Monterey Park mass shooting suspect

The suspect accused of killing 10 people in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California has been found dead in a van and is believed to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna on Sunday identified the man as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran and said no other suspects were at large. He added that any motive behind the shooting is not clear yet.Mr Luna said the suspect was carrying what he described as a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine. A second handgun was discovered in the van where Tran was found...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
The Independent

Huu Can Tran: Monterey Park killer told police his family tried to poison him

The Monterey Park gunman had told the police earlier this month that his family had tried to poison him decades ago, officials said.Hemet police spokesperson Alan Reyes said in a statement on Monday that 72-year-old Huu Can Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby twice this month – on 7 January and then again on 9 January.Tran had also made allegations of fraud and theft, apart from claiming that his family in the Los Angeles area had tried to poison him some 10-20 years ago. Mr Reyes said Tran claimed he would bring documentation to support his allegations, but...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS News

Army general accused of ordering murder of woman seeking to blackmail him

The Philippine military said Wednesday it had sacked a prominent army general after police said he was the "mastermind" behind the murder of a woman who was seeking to blackmail him. Brigadier-General Jesus Durante, the former chief of then-Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte's presidential security force, ordered the killing of a woman outside her apartment last month, police said on Wednesday.Durante was sacked as commander of the 101st Brigade after he was named as a person of interest in Yvonette Chua Plaza's murder, Philippine army chief Lieutenant-General Romeo Brawner said.The victim had "very sensitive information against General Durante and she proceeded...
The Independent

Monterey Park shooting survivor received death threat while in hospital

An injured survivor of the Monterey Park mass shooting received a death threat while they were being treated in the hospital, Los Angeles County sheriff Robert Luna said at a press conference on Sunday. Ten people were killed and 10 more injured in the mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Alhambra on Saturday as thousands of families celebrated the Lunar New Year. Mr Luna revealed the anonymous threat as he declined a reporter’s request for information about where the injured had been taken to during Sunday’s press conference. “It is normal that when we have victims...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Popculture

Grammy Winner Arrested on Felony Gun Charges

Grammy-winning hip hop producer Max Adam Lord was arrested on gun possession charges earlier this month. Lord, 31, was allegedly found with semiautomatic rifles, AR-style altered semiautomatic pistols, and silencers during a search of his Studio City, California home, Los Angeles police said. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced Lord's charges on Jan. 20, and Lord's arraignment was on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
59K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy