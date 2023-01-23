Read full article on original website
The Citizen Online
Heroic Rising Starr student saves a life
The quick-thinking of Maiya George saved her mother’s life, and the Rising Starr Middle 7th grader is being lauded for her actions. When Maya’s mother was choking, she performed the Heimlich Maneuver, which she learned in Meehan Murphy’s Family and Consumer Science class. The Peachtree City Fire-Rescue...
WJCL
Georgia mother says school left 7-year-old special needs daughter wandering alone at wrong bus stop
atlantanewsfirst.com
Paulding Co. mom says school left special needs daughter wandering alone
Authorities search for Henry County 14-year-old who disappeared 2 weeks ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Stockbridge police has asked the public to help locate a teen who disappeared two weeks ago. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities said they are looking for 14-year-old Christian Castro, who left his home on Cobblestone Boulevard in Stockbridge on Jan 12th.
Deputies asking for public's help in finding Rockdale County teen last seen at his home
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Sheriff's Office deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy. Deputies said that Jackson Tabb was last seen at his home on Weatherstone Circle SE in Conyers on Tuesday morning around 6 a.m. Tabb is 5-feet 8-inches tall,...
Parents still fighting to get dozens of kids re-enrolled in metro Atlanta high school
atlantanewsfirst.com
Celebration of Life service for Walter M. Metze scheduled
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A celebration of life service is set for Saturday morning for well-known Atlanta businessman Walter M. Metze, officials say. Metze’s business the Metze AMOCO Service Center was a staple of the southwest Atlanta community for more than 40 years. Metze died on Nov. 13, 2022.
Man accused of killing 60-year-old at Macon Mrs. Winner's appears before magistrate judge
MACON, Ga. — 21-year-old Alonzo Bernard Hicks appeared before a magistrate judge Wednesday afternoon. Tuesday, he allegedly shot and killed 60-year-old Robert Wells at Mrs. Winner's fast food restaurant. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke to people at neighboring businesses who said they were saddened, but not shocked. Employees at...
'This is their rightful place!' | Parents confused, upset after students withdrawn from Westlake High
5 inmates record stabbing of inmate at Clayton County Jail, victim’s mother says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has an exclusive video showing a violent attack inside the Clayton County Jail. The victim’s mother told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that five inmates stabbed her 21-year-old son 23 times on December 31. “He had stabbings to his ear,...
fox5atlanta.com
Man recovering after shooting at DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting during a domestic incident in DeKalb County, police say. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 that at 11:11 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3800 block of Maryland Drive.
At least 150 dogs at risk for euthanasia as DeKalb shelter deals with extreme overcrowding
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The LifeLine Animal Project is asking the public to consider adopting a furry friend this week due to extreme shelter overcrowding in DeKalb County. LifeLine said 150 dogs need to find homes in the next seven days, or they will have to be euthanized due to the lack of space in the shelter.
Henry County deputies searching for 3 suspects accused of stealing $1,100 from Home Depot twice
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County sheriff officials asked the public to help locate three individuals accused of stealing from Home Depot. Authorities said on Jan. 5th and Jan. 15th, three individuals were seen in a Home Depot located on Jonesboro Road. After they entered the store, officials said...
Mentoring program leader says 13-year-old’s death outside skating rink is ‘public health issue’
ATLANTA — There are still a lot of questions about what happened outside a family entertainment center in Southwest Atlanta. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill that 13-year old DeShon DuBose was shot and killed outside the Cascade Skating Center on Saturday night.
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators release more details on victims in Coweta County double homicide
Investigators are asking for the public's helping in solving the case of a double homicide that took place on Deep South Road in Coweta County. The identities of both victims have been released.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia mothers recall tornado-downed tree falling on Jeep with kids inside nearly killing them
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - An incredible story of survival from two young mothers who were riding in the same car with their children during the tornado that hit Spalding County on January 12. A massive tree fell on their Jeep and nearly killed them. Seeing the pictures and the video,...
Decatur police: Nine puppies found abandoned overnight in dog park
DECATUR, Ga. — Several puppies are looking for the ‘paw’fect home after authorities say they were left to fend for themselves in a dog park in Decatur. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Decatur Police Department says nine furry friends were left...
Missing teen | Police say 14-year-old may be in East Point or Clayton County
EAST POINT, Ga. — Police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old girl, according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department. Ronique Shuler, 14, was last seen at an apartment near Washington Road in East Point. Law enforcement in that area said she is known to be in Clayton County.
Parent says new video reveals what led up to fight on Paulding school bus where kids escaped
A Paulding County mother said a viral video of children climbing out of windows of a metro Atlanta school bus at a busy intersection all started over backpack tags. Video of the scary incident went viral earlier this week after a fight broke out between parents with children at Allgood Elementary and a bus driver.
DeKalb DA is recusing herself from deadly 'Cop City' shooting -- but not case surrounding protesters
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A special prosecutor will oversee the investigation involving the deadly law enforcement shooting at the future site of Atlanta's police training facility, state authorities announced Wednesday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation made the announcement after DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston voluntarily recused herself from...
