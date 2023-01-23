DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The LifeLine Animal Project is asking the public to consider adopting a furry friend this week due to extreme shelter overcrowding in DeKalb County. LifeLine said 150 dogs need to find homes in the next seven days, or they will have to be euthanized due to the lack of space in the shelter.

