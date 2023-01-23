ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Comments / 5

Related
The Citizen Online

Heroic Rising Starr student saves a life

The quick-thinking of Maiya George saved her mother’s life, and the Rising Starr Middle 7th grader is being lauded for her actions. When Maya’s mother was choking, she performed the Heimlich Maneuver, which she learned in Meehan Murphy’s Family and Consumer Science class. The Peachtree City Fire-Rescue...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WJCL

Georgia mother says school left 7-year-old special needs daughter wandering alone at wrong bus stop

PAULDING COUNTY, Georgia (WANF) -- A Paulding County mom is furious and demanding accountability for an incident involving her daughter and school staff. Jasmine Mitchell told Atlanta News First she has lost trust in the Paulding County School District after her 7-year-old daughter Kendall, who has special needs, was put on the wrong bus and forced to get off at the wrong stop.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Paulding Co. mom says school left special needs daughter wandering alone

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County mom is furious and demanding accountability for an incident involving her daughter and school staff. Jasmine Mitchell told Atlanta News First she has lost trust in the Paulding County School District after her 7-year-old daughter Kendall, who has special needs, was put on the wrong bus and forced to get off at the wrong stop.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Celebration of Life service for Walter M. Metze scheduled

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A celebration of life service is set for Saturday morning for well-known Atlanta businessman Walter M. Metze, officials say. Metze’s business the Metze AMOCO Service Center was a staple of the southwest Atlanta community for more than 40 years. Metze died on Nov. 13, 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man recovering after shooting at DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting during a domestic incident in DeKalb County, police say. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 that at 11:11 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3800 block of Maryland Drive.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

DeKalb DA is recusing herself from deadly 'Cop City' shooting -- but not case surrounding protesters

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A special prosecutor will oversee the investigation involving the deadly law enforcement shooting at the future site of Atlanta's police training facility, state authorities announced Wednesday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation made the announcement after DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston voluntarily recused herself from...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
63K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy