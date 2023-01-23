ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The SoCalendar: What you need to do this weekend

This Saturday at Union Station, take part in the Uncorked LA Wine Festival. Enjoy over 150 wines and bubbles from across the globe, favorite local food trucks, a DJ, live band, photo booths and more. This event has two sessions, so bring some friends along for the ultimate experience for all wine lovers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
John Wayne Airport has big plans for Orange County travelers

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A few months ago, John Wayne Airport director Charlene Reynolds's sister-in-law asked her to bring a souvenir — a shirt that says Orange County. Reynolds scoured the shops inside the airport. She couldn't find one. "I only found [a shirt that says] LA," said...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Sewage spill in Marina del Rey prompts beach closures

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (CNS) — A roughly 64,000-gallon sewage spill prompted health officials Wednesday to close Mothers Beach in Marina del Rey and portions of Venice city and Dockweiler state beaches. According to the county Department of Public Health, the spill was caused by a blocked line that...
MARINA DEL REY, CA
LA's bus driver shortage has led to around 10,000 canceled trips a month

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A shortage of bus drivers in Los Angeles resulted in around 10,000 canceled DASH routes a month over the last two years, or an average of 15% of scheduled trips, a Department of Transportation representative told the City Council’s Transportation Committee Wednesday. It’s part...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Green hydrogen plant in Lancaster will be one of California's largest

LANCASTER, Calif. — A year and a half after Lancaster announced its plans to become the first hydrogen-powered city in the U.S., the Antelope Valley enclave will become the site of one of California’s largest green hydrogen production facilities. The new operation will produce 20,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually and supply users throughout the Los Angeles area when it opens in 2025.
LANCASTER, CA
Pedestrian killed in collision on 5 freeway

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A pedestrian was killed in a collision on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway Wednesday. The collision was reported at 4:16 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the southbound freeway and the Cesar Chavez Avenue off-ramp where they found the pedestrian on the freeway, said CHP Officer Michael Nasir.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Longtime Star Dance Studio student mourns loss of 'beloved teacher'

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Amid the makeshift memorial that has grown outside of Star Ballroom Dance Studio, visitors have placed tall red canisters of incense sticks. “This is a Chinese tradition, when they worship their ancestors," said Pinki Chen as she held on to the flame of prayer candle.
ALHAMBRA, CA
'Stop the Bleed': Pomona hospital course is designed to save lives

POMONA, Calif. — He may not have an answer for gun violence, but as medical director of trauma at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Michael Jimenez knows how to stop the bleed. Recently, he led a demonstration to teach the public how to use a tourniquet to stop...
POMONA, CA
Ontario International Airport eyes new terminal

ONTARIO, Calif. — When the pandemic grounded flights, Ontario International Airport suffered along with airlines and airports nationwide. But there was a silver lining. One of the 10 largest processors of cargo in North America saw a 20% bump in traffic as homebound shoppers turned to online retail. Now...
ONTARIO, CA
LA County reports 22 more COVID deaths, 1,200 new cases

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County health officials reported 22 more COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, along with more than 1,200 new cases. The new fatalities lifted the county’s overall virus-related death toll to 35,189. With 1,254 new cases, the cumulative total from throughout the pandemic rose to 3,670,949....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

