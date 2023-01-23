Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
spectrumnews1.com
The SoCalendar: What you need to do this weekend
This Saturday at Union Station, take part in the Uncorked LA Wine Festival. Enjoy over 150 wines and bubbles from across the globe, favorite local food trucks, a DJ, live band, photo booths and more. This event has two sessions, so bring some friends along for the ultimate experience for all wine lovers.
spectrumnews1.com
John Wayne Airport has big plans for Orange County travelers
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A few months ago, John Wayne Airport director Charlene Reynolds's sister-in-law asked her to bring a souvenir — a shirt that says Orange County. Reynolds scoured the shops inside the airport. She couldn't find one. "I only found [a shirt that says] LA," said...
spectrumnews1.com
Sewage spill in Marina del Rey prompts beach closures
MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (CNS) — A roughly 64,000-gallon sewage spill prompted health officials Wednesday to close Mothers Beach in Marina del Rey and portions of Venice city and Dockweiler state beaches. According to the county Department of Public Health, the spill was caused by a blocked line that...
spectrumnews1.com
LA's bus driver shortage has led to around 10,000 canceled trips a month
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A shortage of bus drivers in Los Angeles resulted in around 10,000 canceled DASH routes a month over the last two years, or an average of 15% of scheduled trips, a Department of Transportation representative told the City Council’s Transportation Committee Wednesday. It’s part...
spectrumnews1.com
Sunset Strip welcomes Dallas-based restaurant chain with East Coast flair
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — From the heart of Dallas comes a restaurant that has set up shop in the heart of Los Angeles. Vandelay Hospitality Group will open a new location for its Hudson House restaurant chain Monday on the Sunset Strip between Beverly Hills and West Hollywood. Vandelay...
spectrumnews1.com
Green hydrogen plant in Lancaster will be one of California's largest
LANCASTER, Calif. — A year and a half after Lancaster announced its plans to become the first hydrogen-powered city in the U.S., the Antelope Valley enclave will become the site of one of California’s largest green hydrogen production facilities. The new operation will produce 20,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually and supply users throughout the Los Angeles area when it opens in 2025.
spectrumnews1.com
Pedestrian killed in collision on 5 freeway
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A pedestrian was killed in a collision on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway Wednesday. The collision was reported at 4:16 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the southbound freeway and the Cesar Chavez Avenue off-ramp where they found the pedestrian on the freeway, said CHP Officer Michael Nasir.
spectrumnews1.com
Longtime Star Dance Studio student mourns loss of 'beloved teacher'
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Amid the makeshift memorial that has grown outside of Star Ballroom Dance Studio, visitors have placed tall red canisters of incense sticks. “This is a Chinese tradition, when they worship their ancestors," said Pinki Chen as she held on to the flame of prayer candle.
spectrumnews1.com
'Stop the Bleed': Pomona hospital course is designed to save lives
POMONA, Calif. — He may not have an answer for gun violence, but as medical director of trauma at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Michael Jimenez knows how to stop the bleed. Recently, he led a demonstration to teach the public how to use a tourniquet to stop...
spectrumnews1.com
Ontario International Airport eyes new terminal
ONTARIO, Calif. — When the pandemic grounded flights, Ontario International Airport suffered along with airlines and airports nationwide. But there was a silver lining. One of the 10 largest processors of cargo in North America saw a 20% bump in traffic as homebound shoppers turned to online retail. Now...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County reports 22 more COVID deaths, 1,200 new cases
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County health officials reported 22 more COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, along with more than 1,200 new cases. The new fatalities lifted the county’s overall virus-related death toll to 35,189. With 1,254 new cases, the cumulative total from throughout the pandemic rose to 3,670,949....
