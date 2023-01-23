On January 27, The Walt Disney Company will begin celebrating its 100th anniversary. While Disney theme parks worldwide will be celebrating the milestone, most of the events will take place at Disneyland Resort. There will be two new nighttime spectaculars — Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Park and World of Color – ONE at Disney California Adventure. There will also be specialty food available for a limited time, gorgeous merchandise, and decorations all throughout Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District.

