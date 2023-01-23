Read full article on original website
Inside the Magic
Disney Takes Action After Guest Tries to Steal Iconic Splash Mountain Item
Although there are plenty of things happening at the Walt Disney World Resort, few things have been more talked about than the upcoming retheming of Splash Mountain. Announced back in the Summer of 2020, this retheme will drop the original and somewhat “problematic” Song of the South (1946) theme and replace it with a brand new story based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog from 2009.
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
ComicBook
Splash Mountain: Water From Disney World Ride Fetching Hundreds Online After Closure
Splash Mountain will soon be a distant memory. Disney World fiends lined up for hours on end Sunday to be one of the last riders on the decades-old Frontierland attraction. Now, just hours ahead of its official closure on January 23rd, water taken from the aquatic ride is fetching hefty sums online.
Inside the Magic
Splash Mountain Closed, Completely Drained At Disney’s Magic Kingdom
Looks like Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear are causing some kind of commotion downstream. Splash Mountain is a beloved, yet problematic ride found at multiple Disney Parks and Resorts. One version can be found in Disneyland, another in Walt Disney World, and the third version can be found at the Tokyo Disney Resort.
Splash Mountain ride at Disney World now closed over ‘racist’ “Song of the South” film
FLORIDA – A famous ride at Disney World is now closed. Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom officially shut down on Sunday after the company says its ties to “Song of the South” film is inappropriate and racist. People waited in long lines over the weekend to get...
Disneyland Closing Another Fan Favorite Venue
Disneyland's closures and renovations will not stop at Splash Mountain as another closing is added to its long list for 2023.
Last chance to ride Splash Mountain before it closes for good
Fans of the Walt Disney World attraction Splash Mountain have just days to take their final plunge before it closes for good.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
Disney fans are bidding thousands of dollars to buy ‘authentic’ water from the controversial Splash Mountain ride after it closed
Disney fans should beware of bogus listings for water from Disney's Splash Mountain ride.
Splash Mountain at Disney World closes for good, and people are claiming to sell water from it on eBay
Disney World’s Splash Mountain has closed permanently, but some people are trying to profit off of it after the ride’s final farewell. The attraction at the Orlando, Florida theme park closed Monday as it gets closer to reopening as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2024. But since the...
Inside the Magic
Debris From “Racist” Disney Ride Selling For Thousands
The wait time for Splash Mountain in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort soared to a record-breaking 220 minutes on Sunday, the last day before the iconic log flume ride closes. The Song of the South (1946) themed water ride and its Disneyland Resort counterpart will reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2024, though a closing date has not been announced for the attraction at Disneyland Park.
WDW News Today
Splash Mountain Pressed Penny Machines Removed From Magic Kingdom
Splash Mountain has officially closed forever at Magic Kingdom to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Splash Mountain references have been removed from the Walt Disney World Railroad and the Liberty Square Riverboat. Now the attraction’s pressed penny machines have been removed. Walls are up beneath the Walt Disney World...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Ruins Iconic Walt Disney Quote
On January 27, The Walt Disney Company will begin celebrating its 100th anniversary. While Disney theme parks worldwide will be celebrating the milestone, most of the events will take place at Disneyland Resort. There will be two new nighttime spectaculars — Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Park and World of Color – ONE at Disney California Adventure. There will also be specialty food available for a limited time, gorgeous merchandise, and decorations all throughout Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Warns Guests Staying In Luxury Resorts
Walt Disney World Resort recently posted a warning message to Guests staying at several luxury Resorts. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– as well as two water parks– Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment).
WDW News Today
Splash Mountain References Removed from Magic Kingdom, People Selling Splash Mountain Water on eBay, Disney Skyliner Refurbishment Begins, & More: Daily Recap (1/23/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 23, 2023.
Walmart dropped the prices on these LG smart TVs just in time for the Super Bowl
Lock in big savings on a new smart TV for all the games ahead.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 1/20/23 (Lightning Lane Signage Finally Added to Ariel’s Grotto, TRON Lightcycle Run Construction Update, Splash Mountain’s Final Days, & More)
Good morning and Happy Friday! Join us around Magic Kingdom as we check in on TRON Lightcycle Run, visit Splash Mountain during its final days, and more. We hopped aboard the Resort Monorail this morning to take a closer look at the ongoing construction of Disney’s Vacation Club Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Construction Walls Erected at Splash Mountain With References to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Backstory at Magic Kingdom
Construction walls have been erected at Splash Mountain with references to the future Tiana’s Bayou Adventure replacement. Walls surround the former Splash Mountain. They are themed via “stamps” from the Southern Dome Salt Company, referencing the backstory for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The water is off. The...
WDW News Today
THE LAST SPLASH: Watch the Final Ride & Closing Moments of Splash Mountain at the Magic Kingdom
After more than thirty years, guests took their final plunge into the Briar Patch on Splash Mountain at the Magic Kingdom on January 22, 2023. With the conversion of the flume ride into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and set to open next year, we thought it prudent to take one voyage on the adventure of Br’er Rabbit as he escapes Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear on his way to the Laughin’ Place and back, as well as celebrate the ride with fellow fans.
