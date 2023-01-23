ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside the Magic

Disney Takes Action After Guest Tries to Steal Iconic Splash Mountain Item

Although there are plenty of things happening at the Walt Disney World Resort, few things have been more talked about than the upcoming retheming of Splash Mountain. Announced back in the Summer of 2020, this retheme will drop the original and somewhat “problematic” Song of the South (1946) theme and replace it with a brand new story based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog from 2009.
Inside the Magic

Splash Mountain Closed, Completely Drained At Disney’s Magic Kingdom

Looks like Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear are causing some kind of commotion downstream. Splash Mountain is a beloved, yet problematic ride found at multiple Disney Parks and Resorts. One version can be found in Disneyland, another in Walt Disney World, and the third version can be found at the Tokyo Disney Resort.
Inside the Magic

Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
Inside the Magic

Debris From “Racist” Disney Ride Selling For Thousands

The wait time for Splash Mountain in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort soared to a record-breaking 220 minutes on Sunday, the last day before the iconic log flume ride closes. The Song of the South (1946) themed water ride and its Disneyland Resort counterpart will reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2024, though a closing date has not been announced for the attraction at Disneyland Park.
WDW News Today

Splash Mountain Pressed Penny Machines Removed From Magic Kingdom

Splash Mountain has officially closed forever at Magic Kingdom to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Splash Mountain references have been removed from the Walt Disney World Railroad and the Liberty Square Riverboat. Now the attraction’s pressed penny machines have been removed. Walls are up beneath the Walt Disney World...
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Ruins Iconic Walt Disney Quote

On January 27, The Walt Disney Company will begin celebrating its 100th anniversary. While Disney theme parks worldwide will be celebrating the milestone, most of the events will take place at Disneyland Resort. There will be two new nighttime spectaculars — Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Park and World of Color – ONE at Disney California Adventure. There will also be specialty food available for a limited time, gorgeous merchandise, and decorations all throughout Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inside the Magic

Disney World Warns Guests Staying In Luxury Resorts

Walt Disney World Resort recently posted a warning message to Guests staying at several luxury Resorts. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– as well as two water parks– Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment).
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 1/20/23 (Lightning Lane Signage Finally Added to Ariel’s Grotto, TRON Lightcycle Run Construction Update, Splash Mountain’s Final Days, & More)

Good morning and Happy Friday! Join us around Magic Kingdom as we check in on TRON Lightcycle Run, visit Splash Mountain during its final days, and more. We hopped aboard the Resort Monorail this morning to take a closer look at the ongoing construction of Disney’s Vacation Club Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.
WDW News Today

THE LAST SPLASH: Watch the Final Ride & Closing Moments of Splash Mountain at the Magic Kingdom

After more than thirty years, guests took their final plunge into the Briar Patch on Splash Mountain at the Magic Kingdom on January 22, 2023. With the conversion of the flume ride into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and set to open next year, we thought it prudent to take one voyage on the adventure of Br’er Rabbit as he escapes Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear on his way to the Laughin’ Place and back, as well as celebrate the ride with fellow fans.
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy