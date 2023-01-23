ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Charles American Press

Law enforcement searching for missing Kinder man

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s deputies, area first responders and local fire district personnel are searching for a missing man in a rural area southwest of Kinder near Village Cemetery Road on LA 383. Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 200 pounds. He...
KINDER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Wanted in Drug Investigation in Beauregard Parish Arrested in Sulphur

Louisiana Man Wanted in Drug Investigation in Beauregard Parish Arrested in Sulphur. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on January 23, 2023, that on January 9, 2023, Detectives with the Beauregard-DeRidder Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at 128 Kansas St, Singer LA, which belonged to Billy Hyatt. Billy Hyatt was not present when the search warrant was executed. Arrest warrants were sought and signed for Billy Hyatt for possession of CDS Schedule II with Intent to Distribute, methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

One dead in Bell City homicide

Bell City, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Deputies say the shooting death occurred in the 7000 block of Gragg Road in Bell City. “It appears as though it was a domestic [dispute] between a husband and wife,”...
BELL CITY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested, Authorities Still Seeking One in Connection with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries in Lake Charles

Two Louisiana Men Arrested, Authorities Still Seeking One in Connection with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – Two Louisiana men have been arrested for several vehicle burglaries in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and have been charged with several counts of simple burglary, theft, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; one suspect remains unidentified.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
VINTON, LA
kjas.com

TORNADO WARNING for SE Jasper Co, SW Newton Co, SW Beauregard Pa

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. Southwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas... * Until 445 PM CST. * At 412 PM CST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both. tornadoes...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Shizelle “Lisa” Harris

Shizelle (Lisa) Harris, 63, of Pearland, Texas, passed away on Jan. 22, 2023, at Memorial Herman Hospital in Houston, Texas. Service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 28, 2023, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 100 Carpenter Lane, Lake Charles, LA 70615. Zoom link:. Meeting ID:. 812 1646 5856. Passcode:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Alvin Dwayne Soileau

Alvin Dwayne Soileau, 79, of Lake Charles, La., passed away at 6:07 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in a local care facility. Mr. Soileau was born Dec. 4, 1943, in Lake Charles, La., where he was a lifelong resident and was a 1961 graduate of LaGrange High School. Throughout the years, he worked at various grocery stores, retiring as manager of Market Basket in 2007, where he dedicated fifteen years. He was a past member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. During his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and later gardening and building. He also had a great love for animals, barbeques and spending time with his family. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and as a gentle soul who loved his family.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Bell City woman charged in husband’s fatal shooting

A Bell City woman has been charged in the fatal Sunday night shooting of her husband. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to the couple’s Gragg Road home at about 5:40 p.m. Sunday in reference to a possible homicide. Vincent said the caller...
BELL CITY, LA
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Jan 23rd, 2023

MISSING PERSON- JOSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
92.9 THE LAKE

T.S. Cooley Elementary In Lake Charles To Begin Registration

Preparations are already underway at T.S. Cooley Elementary Magnet School in Lake Charles for the 2023-2024 school year. Registration will begin on February 6 and through February 28. All students living in Calcasieu Parish entering K-5 grade are eligible to register for testing and have a chance to gain admission to this excellent program.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Arthur woman pleads for help with leaky roof

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you worry about your home and safety in bad weather, imagine how much worse it is for people living in houses never repaired after the hurricanes of 2020. Winnie McZeal lives in one such home in Lake Arthur. It was never repaired from Hurricanes...
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Three Kinder Elementary students suspended after suspicious list found

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Three students at Kinder Elementary have been suspended after a suspicious list was found Wednesday afternoon, school officials confirmed. Three 8-year-old third-graders had a list of nine classmates, Allen Parish School Superintendent Kent Reed said. The students called the list an “off list,” he said.
KINDER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy