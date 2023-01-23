Read full article on original website
Man arrested after assaulting girlfriend, threatening to “cut her mom’s throat, and strangle her”
MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia man is behind bars on multiple charges after assaulting his girlfriend, threatening to slit his girlfriend’s mother’s throat, and stating that the whole Randolph County Sheriff’s Department needed to be killed. On, Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Deputy T.J....
Woman sentenced for her role in death of 4-year-old boy in Marion County
A Fairmont woman has been sentenced for her role in the 2021 death by abuse of a 4-year-old boy in Marion County.
wchstv.com
W.Va. man charged with kidnapping, accused of burning woman with torch
BARBOUR COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 1:15 p.m. 1/25/23. A woman told police that a man accused of holding her against her will for hours in Barbour County burned her with a torch and punched her in the face, court records said. Sammy Joe Martz, 47, of Philippi is...
WDTV
Philippi man arrested for kidnapping, torturing victim using torch
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Philippi man was arrested after authorities said he kidnapped and tortured a woman. Officers responded to a call on Lander Rd. in Philippi on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies said they spoke to a woman who was hiding under a porch at a...
WDTV
Buckhannon man crashes into tree after police pursuit, officers say
BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man has been charged in Barbour County after he led officers on a pursuit late Monday night. Officers were in front of Belington City Hall around 11 p.m. Monday when they saw a pickup truck without a registration plate being driven by 36-year-old David Swauger, according to a criminal complaint.
wchstv.com
Records: Man accused of assaulting EMS workers, jumping from ambulance in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who was being transported to the hospital in Nicholas County is accused of assaulting EMS workers and jumping out of the back of an ambulance, court records said. Mavin Timothy Campbell, 48, is accused of kicking and attempting to bite three EMS...
ems1.com
Man allegedly assaults 3 W.Va. providers before jumping from ambulance
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. — A man who EMS providers were transporting to a hospital has been accused of assaulting three providers and jumping out of the back of an ambulance, WCHS reported. Mavin Timothy Campbell, 48, is accused of kicking and trying to bite the three providers, according to...
West Virginia woman charged for throwing remote at wife
Authorities said a Wood County, West Virginia, woman faces domestic charges after she threw a remote at her wife during an argument.
WDTV
Woman charged with taking over $23K from elderly grandmother with dementia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged in Upshur County after officers said she took more than $23,000 from an elderly grandmother with dementia despite saying it was wrong. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police began investigating the financial exploitation of an 82-year-old grandmother with dementia last...
Woman charged with stealing $23K from elderly woman’s bank account
A woman was arrested for allegedly using money from an elderly woman's bank account to buy drugs.
WDTV
Man fires gun near several homes, threatens to kill officers, police say
ROSEMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County man has been charged after officers said he fired a gun near several homes and threatened to kill officers while fighting with them. Officers were dispatched to a home on Sidetrack Rd. in Rosemont just before 9 a.m. on Saturday after a woman said she heard a shot fired and saw 48-year-old Travis Blake, of Rosemont, standing in her yard, according to a criminal complaint.
Deputies need help identifying man after Westover daycare break-in
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man as they investigate a break-in that happened at the Kinder Haus Child Care Center in Westover.
Morgantown Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Steven Reger, 46, of Morgantown, pleaded guilty today to aiding and abetting the distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 23, 2021, Reger sold approximately 428.1 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant near a garage in Parkersburg. Reger admitted to selling the methamphetamine to the informant and receiving $5,000 as well as $10,000 from prior drug deals from the informant.
West Virginia State Police looking for ‘possibly armed’ man in Harrison County
The West Virginia State Police announced that it is looking for a missing man who was last seen in West Milford.
WDTV
BCSO: Nearly $3K, 7 firearms, over 200 grams of drugs seized from home
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office seized several guns, thousands of dollars, and hundreds of grams of drugs from a man’s home on Sunday. Deputies responded to a disturbance call involving weapons at a home on Rt. 20 in Barbour County on Sunday, according to a release from the BCSO.
West Virginia teen missing, left note saying living with Amish family
The Barbour County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who left a note to her family saying that she is going to live with an Amish family in Montana.
wajr.com
Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. On Jan. 19, officers raided the home in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with Nolan...
Lewis County mother admits to stabbing 3-month-old to death
New details have been released about the stabbing death of a three-month-old child in Lewis County.
connect-bridgeport.com
Law Enforcement Locate Missing Area Man
UPDATE: The of City Buckhannon has confirmed that Christopher Wayne Cochran has been located. ORIGINAL: The Buckhannon Police Department is requesting the public's help on any information aiding in the location of Christopher Wayne Cochran. who was reported missing by his family. Cochran was last seen leaving St. Joseph's Hospital...
Buckhannon Police searching for missing man
An announcement from the City of Buckhannon said that the Buckhannon Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing by his family.
