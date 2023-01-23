Read full article on original website
HPD: Concerned neighbor leads to discovery of apparent murder-suicide in Montrose
HOUSTON — A man and woman were killed Wednesday in what Houston police are calling a murder-suicide. It happened inside a townhome on Van Buren Street, near the intersection of Montrose Boulevard and West Dallas Street in the Montrose area, around 8:30 p.m., police said. According to investigators the...
Charges against Galveston teen, accused in shooting death of 25-year-old man, dismissed
The 17-year-old was arrested on Monday after being accused of shooting a 25-year-old man to death. On Wednesday, the district attorney's office say there is more to investigate.
Wild road rage incident caught on dashcam in Willowbrook area
Video shows the suspect exiting a Honda Accord with Mississippi license plates before he appears to slap the driver parked behind him.
Widower opens up 4 years after wife was shot to death while setting up for garage sale at Tomball home
HOUSTON — Elizabeth Barraza was shot to death while she was setting up for a garage sale in front of her Tomball home on Jan. 25, 2019. Now, four years later, loved ones are still holding onto hope that her killer will someday be found. The shooting. Barraza was...
Man and woman who split last year found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Montrose, HPD says
The woman's coworkers grew concerned because she was supposed to come back to work but never did. Investigators said the man had a gun near his body and a gun holster in his waistband.
Man shoots ex-girlfriend in the head, turns gun on himself in murder-suicide, police say
HOUSTON - A woman and man were found dead in a West Side apartment in what police believe was a murder-suicide. Houston Police arrived at the home just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to do a welfare check after co-workers were concerned when she left work and didn't return. When police...
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder case
January 24, 2023 - A 20-year-old Houston man has been charged with capital murder after investigators were able to recently obtain new information that connected him to a murder that occurred back in 2022.
VIDEO: Police searching for suspect who assaulted motorist during road rage incident in NW Harris County
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are searching for a suspect who was seen striking another motorist on camera during a road rage incident in northwest Harris County earlier this month. It happened on Jan. 14 in the 9400 block of Grant Road around 6 p.m. According...
Texas man who beat pregnant girlfriend sentenced to 10 years in prison
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — An Alvin man was found guilty Wednesday of beating his pregnant girlfriend in 2021. He also learned his sentence. Michael Alegria agreed to spend 10 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole after serving half of the time. What happened. On June 8,...
HPD investigating after security guard killed by school bus backing up outside Istanbul Event Center
Authorities said the bus had just dropped off some kids at the center and was backing up when it hit a security guard, killing him.
HPD searching for hit-and-run driver after e-bike rider found dead on Shepherd Drive in River Oaks
Police said the man was riding an electric bike on Shepherd when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver took off after the deadly crash.
Suspect wanted in Acres Homes shooting
Houston police have released surveillance photos of a man suspected of fatally shooting one man and wounding another in Acres Homes last weekend along with the vehicle the suspect allegedly used. The identity of the victim is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department.
Surveillance video shows deadly ambush shooting at N. Harris County gas station
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men were killed Monday in an ambush-style shooting at a gas station in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the men were parked at a pump at the gas station on Ella Boulevard near Pennbright Drive when at about 3 p.m., they were ambushed by at least three other men who were wearing masks. Gonzalez said the three shooters got out of a white sedan with tinted windows and opened fire with "AR-15-type" weapons.
Sugar Land police searching for bank robbery suspect
Sugar Land police are asking for the public's help in identifying searching a man who robbed Capital One Bank, 2353 Town Center Blvd North, on Friday, January 20. A bank employee called police at 3:10 p.m. to report a robbery five minutes earlier, according to a news release. A teller said a man approached her counter alone, handed her a note demanding money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The man did not display a weapon, and no one was injured, according to the release.
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Person of Interest in Fraud C
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Person of Interest in Fraud Case. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying an individual in connection with a Fraud that occurred in Spring, Texas. The pictured male used information from a SNAP (food stamp) card to make unauthorized…
'AR-15-type' weapons used to ambush 3 people at N. Harris Co. gas pump, killing 2, sheriff says
Investigators said three men, believed to be in their 20s, were sitting inside their vehicle at the gas pump when three masked men began opening fire with AR-15-type weapons.
Galveston love triangle killer gets 40 years, officials said
GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – A man pleaded guilty to murder in an incident that involved the mother of his child and another man, in what police called a love triangle killing. On Monday, Daron Cordon Gills of Clear Lake pled guilty to murder. The incident involved Gills, his victim, and the mother of Gills’ child, Angelique Campbell who was not hurt. Gills agreed to a sentence of 40 years in prison.
2 men killed, another injured in ambush-style attack by 3 masked suspects with rifles at north Harris County gas station, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two men were killed and another was injured during an “ambush-type attack” at a gas station in north Harris County on Monday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies got the call to the business, a Sunoco gas station,...
Woman allegedly vandalizes Houston synagogue then returns after release from jail on bond, records say
HOUSTON — A woman is back behind bars after being accused of destroying a Houston synagogue, then returning to the temple after her arrest. Ezra Law, 33, was charged with criminal mischief after she allegedly vandalized Congregation Emanu El on Jan. 14. The synagogue said she spent about six hours in the building. She remained undetected for that long because the alarm system was deactivated while scheduled maintenance was being conducted, the synagogue said.
#ICYMI: Ambush shooting leaves 2 dead, fetus found buried in Brenham, ‘High-Heeled Hijacker’ faces judge
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Two men were shot dead in an ambush style shooting at a gas station on the 15300 block of Ella Boulevard near Barren Springs in northwest Harris County. The sheriff says as...
