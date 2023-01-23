ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

theleadernews.com

Suspect wanted in Acres Homes shooting

Houston police have released surveillance photos of a man suspected of fatally shooting one man and wounding another in Acres Homes last weekend along with the vehicle the suspect allegedly used. The identity of the victim is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Surveillance video shows deadly ambush shooting at N. Harris County gas station

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men were killed Monday in an ambush-style shooting at a gas station in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the men were parked at a pump at the gas station on Ella Boulevard near Pennbright Drive when at about 3 p.m., they were ambushed by at least three other men who were wearing masks. Gonzalez said the three shooters got out of a white sedan with tinted windows and opened fire with "AR-15-type" weapons.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Fort Bend Star

Sugar Land police searching for bank robbery suspect

Sugar Land police are asking for the public's help in identifying searching a man who robbed Capital One Bank, 2353 Town Center Blvd North, on Friday, January 20. A bank employee called police at 3:10 p.m. to report a robbery five minutes earlier, according to a news release. A teller said a man approached her counter alone, handed her a note demanding money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The man did not display a weapon, and no one was injured, according to the release.
SUGAR LAND, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Person of Interest in Fraud C

MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Person of Interest in Fraud Case. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying an individual in connection with a Fraud that occurred in Spring, Texas. The pictured male used information from a SNAP (food stamp) card to make unauthorized…
SPRING, TX
cw39.com

Galveston love triangle killer gets 40 years, officials said

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – A man pleaded guilty to murder in an incident that involved the mother of his child and another man, in what police called a love triangle killing. On Monday, Daron Cordon Gills of Clear Lake pled guilty to murder. The incident involved Gills, his victim, and the mother of Gills’ child, Angelique Campbell who was not hurt. Gills agreed to a sentence of 40 years in prison.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Woman allegedly vandalizes Houston synagogue then returns after release from jail on bond, records say

HOUSTON — A woman is back behind bars after being accused of destroying a Houston synagogue, then returning to the temple after her arrest. Ezra Law, 33, was charged with criminal mischief after she allegedly vandalized Congregation Emanu El on Jan. 14. The synagogue said she spent about six hours in the building. She remained undetected for that long because the alarm system was deactivated while scheduled maintenance was being conducted, the synagogue said.
HOUSTON, TX
