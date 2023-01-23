Whitmer to call for red flag gun laws in State of the State address

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer said last December she was ready to deliver on some common sense gun safety issues.

In her State of the State address on Wednesday, she will do just that.

Last December at the executive residence, the governor confirmed that she would push for gun control safety measures, but she was talking to the NRA and gun owners when she added this:

“I’m not talking about taking everyone’s guns away, hunters and recreation.”

What she is talking about is allowing the courts to confiscate guns from those who may not be fit to own one, the so-called red flag law.

For the first time, she endorsed universal background checks on the sale of guns at shows and between private parties, along with gun shops. Over 80% of citizens support this.

She also wants lawmakers to mandate the safe storage of firearms.

The governor, however, is not expected to support a ban on assault weapons.

“Obviously the federal government, that would make it a little more challenging as it relates to the interstate commerce clause,” said Whitmer.

The governor laments that the number one killer of children in this country is gun violence and the Oxford school murders weigh heavy on her mind.

“The heaviness of the Oxford shootings was the worst,” said Whitmer.

The governor also wants to beef up the training and mental health services for law enforcement to prevent more shootings on that front.

In response to the reports of Whitmer supporting the red flag laws, Great Lakes Gun Rights said this is just ‘business as usual’ for the Whitmer administration. The group said its asking its followers to call their legislators and demand they oppose all gun control bills introduced in the 2023 legislative cycle.

“Using so-called Red Flag laws to take away due process protections, forcing Michiganders ‘lock up their safety’ by reducing their access to firearms in an emergency and expanding the gun registration system only hurts law-abiding gun owners,” said Brenden Boudreau, Executive Director for Great Lakes Gun Rights.

The governor’s return to the house chambers for the State of the State is set for Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

