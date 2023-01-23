Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Fiscal Court Throws Support Behind Second Amendment
Christian County can now be considered among many municipalities in the Commonwealth as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”. The decision — though not unanimous — comes following considerable discussion not just during Tuesday morning’s fiscal court meeting, but more than two years of debate in and around Hopkinsville, and also in and around the court’s chambers.
wkdzradio.com
New Hopkinsville Mayor Focused On Growing Home Initiative
Newly elected Hopkinsville Mayor J. R. Knight says he and his staff are focused on the Growing Home initiative centered around making safety and infrastructure improvements in the city. During a recent visit on Hoptown this Morning, Mayor Knight said one of the prime concerns is improving safety and services...
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Superintendent Bentzel Delivers Breakfast Primer
Per Superintendent Chris Bentzel, a comprehensive public update on the inevitable Hopkinsville-Christian County consolidation is planned for the upcoming “State of the Schools” Eye-Opener Breakfast. During an appearance earlier this week on WHVO’s “Hoptown This Morning,” Bentzel did note that district officials are within a month from receiving...
wkdzradio.com
Dollar General Debate Begins For Jefferson Street In Cadiz
Over the next three weeks, members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission have but one question for which they must find answers. Should a portion of Jefferson Street, just north of its intersection with Cerulean Road, be shifted from R-2 residential, to I-1 light industrial — in hopes of a Dollar General potentially buying the property, and constructing a retail facility?
wkdzradio.com
Sova Stepping Down As Library Executive Director
A change in leadership is coming to the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library.Officials with the organization announced late Monday night that DeeAnna Sova, executive director, is stepping down effective February 1 — after accepting a position within the up-and-coming electric vehicle battery plant Ascend Elements in Hopkinsville. In the interim,...
DeeAnna Sova leaving public library; interim director appointed
DeeAnna Sova is leaving her job as executive director of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library to take a job with Ascend Elements. The library’s operations director, Tiffany Luna, will become the interim executive director effective Feb. 1, board chairman Bart Cayce said Monday in a press release. “We thank...
wkdzradio.com
HCC HopFame Application Deadline March 1
Prospective students have just over a month to complete applications for HopFAME and Hopkinsville Community College. Employee Engagement Liaison, Mary Rachel Leach says they hosted an open house Tuesday night for prospective students. The program focuses on connecting students with future employers when they are in school. The hands-on training...
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Veterans Treatment Court Graduates Two
Of Kentucky’s 120 counties, only a handful can say they’re able to support and staff a Veterans Treatment Court — Jefferson. Fayette. Hardin. Boone. Campbell. Kenton. And Christian. Designed to assist active military personnel and branch retirees, the program helps those who have become involved in a...
whvoradio.com
Part of Trigg Sheriff’s Federal Lawsuit Dismissed
A portion of the federal lawsuit filed by a Cadiz woman against Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree and Jailer James Hughes has been dismissed with an amended action now filed with the court. Crystal Smith filed the lawsuit late last year alleging assault, battery, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional...
Railroad freight station slated for Friday auction
Hopkinsville’s century-old L&N Freight Station will be sold in a public auction at noon Friday, setting up a shift in ownership that could determine the fate of the historic property that has been vacant for several years. The station was built in 1905 and served as a railroad facility...
wkdzradio.com
Fugitive Arrested In Lyon County
A welfare check in Lyon County last week led to the arrest of a North Carolina man who was wanted on a theft-related warrant. Sheriff Brent White and Chief Deputy Sam Adams conducted the welfare check on Gum Street in Kuttawa around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon, January 18. During their investigation,...
Hazardous spill contained outside Greenville Dollar General
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — First responders were busy on scene of a “hazardous material spill” late Wednesday morning in Muhlenberg County. According to dispatch, a semi-truck outside the Dollar General on Hopkinsville Street was leaking diesel fuel. The Greenville Fire Department and the local police department sent units to the spill, which we are told […]
wkdzradio.com
24 (N) Aaron Acree Civil Case update
kentuckytoday.com
God’s timing: Oneida receives unexpected gift of church bus from Kuttawa FBC
KUTTAWA, Ky. (KT) — God’s perfect timing resulted in a Kentucky Baptist Convention church being blessed by giving with a KBC institution on the receiving end of a much-needed bus. That combination was fully evident last week when Kuttawa First Baptist Church (KFBC) donated its 34-passenger bus to...
wkdzradio.com
Health Officials Confirm Co-Sleeping Death In Christian County
Parenting at any stage can be difficult and taxing. Ask anyone who’s ever been one. It requires the utmost attention, at all times. This hard lesson came to light Monday evening, when officials and members of the Christian County Health Department’s Board of Health convened for their quarterly assessment. In her report, CCHD Maternal & Child Health Coordinator Tarasha Morrow confirmed that a recent death in the county — a four-month-old infant — occurred this month due to a failed co-sleeping measure.
wkdzradio.com
Guilty Plea Entered In 2016 Oak Grove Murder Case
Dequavion James pled guilty to manslaughter and other charges in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday morning as part of a plea agreement in connection to the 2016 death of a 19-year old man in Oak Grove. James, his attorney Ted Shouse and Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling appeared before Chief Circuit...
fox17.com
Two train cars overturn in Christian County
Two train cars have derailed in Pembroke, Kentucky late Monday night. The Pembroke Fire Department reports it happened near Main Street but there are no road closures because of it. CSX is on the scene and handling the situation. Pembroke Fire says there's no immediate danger, they're just asking everyone...
wkdzradio.com
CCWD Boil Water Advisory Lifted For Gracey Area
The boil water advisory that was issued earlier this week for some Christian County Water District customers along several roads in Gracey has been lifted. The Christian County Water District issued the boil water advisory after making repairs to a main line break in Gracey Tuesday morning. The advisory was...
WBKO
Western Kentucky man sentenced for drug trafficking and firearms offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Princeton man was sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison, followed by a four-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking and firearms offenses. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow...
whopam.com
Princeton man federally sentenced for drug trafficking, firearm offenses
A Princeton man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison Monday for drug trafficking and firearms offenses. According to a news release from the United States Attorney of the Western District of Kentucky, 58-year-old Rodney Ware of Princeton possessed roughly 15 and a half grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it in Todd County in August of 2020. He was also in possession of a 12-guage sawed-off shotgun after having be previously convicted of possession of handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.
