Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Keys From the Golden Vault Covers, Details With Little Fanfare
Wizards of the Coast quietly posted the cover and product description for its upcoming Dungeons & Dragons anthology with no fanfare or promotional push. Yesterday, Wizards of the Coast posted the main and alternate covers to Keys From the Golden Vault, an upcoming Dungeons & Dragons anthology adventure due for release in February, to a retailer support page. While Dungeons & Dragons releases usually come with a major marketing push with writer interviews and showcases of interior artwork, the Keys From the Golden Vault covers were released without any sort of media or social media alerts. You can see both the main cover and the alternate cover available only in hobby shops below. No artist credits were provided for either cover:
Analysis: Nobody could dethrone ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ except Wizards of the Coast — and it may have done just that
Dungeons & Dragons is, by most standards, the tabletop roleplaying game. There are hundreds of other pen-and-paper RPGs, but D&D was the first to hit store shelves and has by far the most name recognition. It’s on a short list of brands, like Jell-O or the Game Boy, where its name is often used as a synonym for its type of product.
Tabletop RPGs are a very fun kind of game that entertains people of all ages by allowing them to have a flexible fun experience in a fantasy world of their own creation. For those who do not know what a tabletop RPG (or TRPG or TTRPG for short) is a game where players assume the roles of characters that they create during a session. After this part of the process, the players use these characters to act out fantastical adventures - adventures where the outcomes are partially determined by chance using processes like rolling dice or spinning a spinner that lands on a random number.
Tencent copies of World of Warcrafts homework for Tarisland’s new MMO
Tension accumulated over the issue of the Liability of Blizzard and NetEase finally ending their licensing agreement in China and leaving World of Warcraft and all Blizzard IPs shut down this coming week in the country. Tencent revealed their new MMO called Tarisland to exploit this uncertainty and mayhem. While it certainly looks pretty fun, there’s a lot of familiarity with this title and fans have just decided to do that.
Gamers say that the battle pass system has ‘ruined the gaming world forever’. However, are they not wrong?. It’s an age-old question, has the likes of battle and season passes ruined gaming? Well, I suppose that might depend on who you might ask. That’s the topic of discussion on Reddit right now.
New Xbox Game Pass RPGs Include One of the Best Games of All Time
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox game Psss Ultimate subscribers across both platforms -- PC and console -- have three new games, all of which aren't just RPGs, but three critically-acclaimed role-playing games. And one of these games is arguably among the best games of all time, of any genre, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Persona 4 Golden, which may not be as popular as Persona 5 Royal, but is equally critically-acclaimed. Joining Persona 4 Golden as new Xbox Game Pass games are Persona 3 Portable and Monster Hunter Rise, two critically-acclaimed games in their own right.
Warhammer 40K’s latest variant has an even higher barrier to entry
Arks of Omen: Abaddon, the latest game book for Warhammer 40,000, does an extraordinary job of moving the franchise’s ponderous storyline forward. The 88-page hardcover book went up for presale earlier this month, and is currently making its way to fans all over the world. Inside, you’ll also find rules for an all-new style of play, a game mode called Boarding Actions. Like Warhammer 40,000 Kill Team, it uses small, relatively affordable sets of miniatures for extremely satisfying small-unit skirmishes. But it’s absolutely not for newcomers. In fact, the way its rules are written makes it very clear just how high the barrier to entry is for this particular miniatures wargame.
Minecraft Legends, Redfall, Hi-Fi Rush Spotlighted in Developer Direct Showcase
Xbox and Bethesda Games hosted the Developer Direct showcase Wednesday, showing off the upcoming games coming to the Xbox Series X|S and PC. The short event featured Minecraft Legends, Forza Motorsports, Hi-Fi Rush, Elder Scrolls Online and Redfall, and all the games will be available on Game Pass. What games...
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Asks Fans For DLC Decision
You have a say in what the next DLC content will be for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes as they're letting you vote on it. 505 Games and Rabbit & Bear Studios are asking fans of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes what they want the next DLC content to be. The team has listed five options for everyone to check out and has opened up a voting page for you to chime in and decide where they go. It looks like they created five different paths that they can create without too much grief that can easily fit into the story, each one taking you down a different road as no two are too much the same, so it feels like you don't really have an option. You can read about all five below.
Caverns of Mars Recharged - Official Announcement Trailer
Caverns of Mars Recharged is a remake of the Atari classic 2D arcade shooter part of the Atari Recharged series. Players progress through 30 unique missions set within three primary “depths” of Mars, descending deeper and deeper into enemy territory. Blast through the oncoming hostile fire, bull through debris and obstructions, and dodge other obstacles all while keeping a close eye on fuel and ammo reserves. Battle it out in single-player or two-player co-op in high-intensity fun arcade-style gameplay. Caverns of Mars Recharged is launching on March 9 on PlayStation 4 PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, Atari VCS, and PC.
Fortnite guide: How to eliminate a player without using ranged weapons
Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 1 Week 8 challenges are mostly straightforward, but it does have a toughy: “Eliminate a player with no ranged weapons while on foot.” Completing this quest will earn you a sweet 16,000 XP, but it’s probably not one that you’ll complete just by playing the game normally.
The Elder Scrolls Online Announces Necrom: Shadow Over Morrowind
The Elder Scrolls Online has a brand new expansion coming as well as a brand new class, plus a new DLC, all happening from March-June. Bethesda Softworks revealed multiple new items coming The Elder Scrolls Online, the biggest being a new expansion called Necrom: Shadow Over Morrowind. This all-new storyline for 2023 will bring players all the way back to Morrowind, which will allow you to explore and have adventures in places now even mentioned or traversed since the mid-90s. Multiple events and chapters will be released this year, telling what they are promoting is a "captivating story across multiple content releases," which will start with the Scribes of Fate dungeon DLC on March 13th for PC and March 28th for consoles. The story will then march on with the Necrom chapter on June 5th for PC and June 20th for consoles. The biggest addition to the content is a newly playable class they're calling the Arcanist, which will also launch in June. We got more info and the trailer down below.
Dragon Quest Game Shutting Down
Square Enix has announced that it will be shutting down Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero's Bonds over the next few months. While the team will be releasing "several updates" beforehand, the game will no longer be playable effective April 26th at 8 p.m. PT. Effective immediately, Square Enix has ceased the sale of Red Gems, Item Packs, and the game's Gold Pass. On January 29th, automatic renewals for the Gold Pass will also cease. In the meantime, some automatic renewals may slip through the cracks, so Square Enix advises players to manually cancel their subscriptions to avoid any issues.
‘Goldeneye 007’ gets release date for Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass
Iconic, ground-breaking first-person shooter Goldeneye 007 finally has a release date for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass. The release of the classic Nintendo 64 game was confirmed last year by Rare, but no release date was ever announced. Today it’s been confirmed that Goldeneye 007 will be coming...
