‘RHUGT’ Season 4 Cast Confirmed: Caroline Manzo, Alex McCord, Brandi Glanville & More
Another wild season of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip is coming soon! Peacock announced the full cast for season 4 of the reality series, which features Housewives from all different franchises going on a week-long, drama-filled trip together. The season 4 cast includes a few newbies as well as a few fan-favorite cast members from Season 2, who will be returning for more fun! The full list released by Bravo includes RHONJ alum Caroline Manzo, RHONY alum Alex McCord, RHOA alums Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, RHOBH alums Camille Grammer and Brandi Glanville, as well as RHOC alums Vicki Gunvalson and Gretchen Rossi. And PEOPLE reports Season 4 will start filming next week in Morocco!
Reza Farahan Slams Kyle Richards From ‘RHOBH’ – ‘My Sibling & Cast Mates Still Take My Calls’
Reza Farahan from 'Shahs of Sunset' and Kyle Richards from 'RHOBH' go to war after Reza said Kyle was the 'most overrated' Housewife in the franchise.
Jacqueline Laurita Claims Melissa Gorga Said Caroline Manzo Is ‘Too Old’ For ‘RHONJ’
Jacqueline Laurita has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 52, recently made several disparaging accusations about her former co-star Melissa Gorga, 43, on Instagram, after a fan asked Jacqueline what she thought about Melissa’s friendship with her sister-in-law Caroline Manzo, 61. “I think they are friendly acquaintances,” Jacqueline said, before claiming that “Melissa always used to say Caroline was too old and boring for the show. (She’s not).”
bravotv.com
There’s Been a New Development in Kyle Richards and Bethenny Frankel’s Years-Long Instagram Drama
The RHONY alum revealed an update on the social media issue between herself and the RHOBH cast member. The Real Housewives of New York City’s Bethenny Frankel didn’t just post a sweet homage to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards for her birthday this week, she also gave her the ultimate gift: She’s following her again on Instagram.
Lisa Rinna Shares Blunt Reason For Leaving Real Housewives, And There Is An F-Bomb Involved
Lisa Rinna shared a blunt reason for leaving the Real Housewives franchise, and she included an f-bomb.
TMZ.com
Paris Hilton is a New Mom, Posts First Image of Baby
Paris Hilton's wish to become a mother is now a reality ... she and her husband Carter Reum just announced they have a brand new baby. Paris isn't revealing their bundle's name or gender yet, but she did post an adorable pic of the infant's hand gripping hers. The proud mom says, "You are already loved beyond words."
Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation
Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Is Leaving New Jersey: Details
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member is planning a major move to the West Coast in just a few short years. Teresa Giudice is just a few years away from saying goodbye to New Jersey. While chatting with her Namaste B$tches podcast co-host Melissa Pfeister on their January...
Former ‘RHONJ’ star Caroline Manzo returns to TV in ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’
For years, Caroline Manzo was a mainstay of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey.”. After leaving the show, the fan favorite even got her own three-season network spinoff, “Manzo’d with Children.”. Manzo said she repeatedly rejected offers to rejoin the “RHONJ” cast. But now,...
bravotv.com
Inside Gretchen Rossi’s Life Since We Last Saw Her on RHOC
After leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2013, Gretchen Rossi is making her reality TV return on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. “Ok who’s ready?” she wrote on Instagram in response to the casting news announced on January 9. “Gunna be a crazy ride! Looking forward to this Epic Trip with an incredible cast!”
Andy Cohen Says Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit Is A “Big Reshuffle” & Hopes “She Will Come Back”
Andy Cohen is making his first comments after Lisa Rinna announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo executive producer took to his SiriusXM show on Radio Andy to say that Rinna leaving “is a big reshuffle of the deck.” Cohen mentioned on Andy Cohen Live that he was “surprised” when Rinna said RHOBH “was the longest job she’s ever had.” “She’s a working actor … usually you don’t get a part on a show that goes for eight years,” he added. “So this is a reality show and it goes to show that is a testament to...
‘RHOBH’ cast shakeups plus Gizelle Bryant on ‘RHOP’ reunion, dating rumors
This week, there were major casting shakeups for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins both announced they will not be returning next season. We sat down with “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant, who spilled all the tea on her dating life with a certain “Winter House” star and the upcoming Potomac reunion. All of this and more juicy gossip on this week’s episode of “Virtual Reali-tea” by Page Six. Subscribe to our YouTube and podcast!
Heather Dubrow Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s Exit; Says Whether She Would Join Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
It seems like everyone has something to say about Lisa Rinna’s departure from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Despite making it seem like it was her decision, I think we all know that fan pressure probably got to Bravo and ultimately thw network gave her the boot. Of course that is speculation but I really […] The post Heather Dubrow Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s Exit; Says Whether She Would Join Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
Dorit Kemsley Will Reportedly Return for ‘RHOBH’ Season 13 — But Her Contract Is Complicated
Dorit Kemsley will reportedly return for season 13 of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ but it will not be in a full-time capacity.
Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Diana Jenkins Is Out After One Season, And The Internet Has Thoughts
Diana Jenkins left Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and fans are sharing thoughts on the Internet.
Joe Giudice Calls Out Teresa After She Seemingly Shades Melissa Gorga With ‘Sister’ Post
Joe Giudice has entered the chat. The former reality star and ex-husband of Teresa Giudice, 50, seemingly shaded the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, also 50, after she shared a carousel of photos of her and her new sister-in-law on Instagram to celebrate her birthday. “Happy Birthday to the sister i’ve always dreamed of,” she captioned the sweet slideshow. “Veronica you have the most beautiful, wonderful soul I have ever encountered. Veronica when you enter a room it is as if a goddess walked in. You are beautiful and such a special powerful woman. I love you beyond words, thank you for being so amazing to me.”
Sutton Stracke Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s “Sad” Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Exit
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke certainly had her fair share of arguments with Lisa Rinna. Sutton claimed that Lisa and her husband, Harry Hamlin, were her guests at Elton John’s gala. And they never thanked her! Sutton doesn’t play about etiquette. Lisa refuted Sutton’s version of events. She wrote in her Instagram Story, […] The post Sutton Stracke Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s “Sad” Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Exit appeared first on Reality Tea.
RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson Seemingly Blames Gina & Emily For The Show’s Bad Ratings (Exclusive)
Vicki Gunvalson is making a return to The Real Housewives of Orange County in Season 17, and she’s super excited for the “Tres Amigas” to be reunited. After a few years of some ups and downs — both on-camera and off — she, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador are in a good spot again, and fans will see more of their shenanigans when the new season debuts later this year. But even though Vicki is happy to be back on the show, she isn’t a huge fan of her other co-stars.
Kyle Richards Campaigns For Chrissy Teigen To Join ‘RHOBH’ After Lisa Rinna’s Exit: She’d ‘Be The Best’
Kyle Richards, 54, name-dropped Chrissy Teigen, 37, when she was asked who should join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in the wake of Lisa Rinna‘s exit. Chrissy is a major Real Housewives super-fan and over the years fans have been dying for her to become part of the Bravo franchise. Kyle brought up Chrissy possibly joining the series when a TMZ reporter tracked down the mom-of-four outside a restaurant in Beverly Hills on January 16.
Andy Cohen Shares Why He Said Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi Will Never Be On Real Housewives Of New Jersey
The Real Housewives of New Jersey spent the last four seasons without any major casting changes. Teresa Giudice, the show’s breakout star, has been at the center of the series’ drama alongside Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs for the last several seasons. Although it’s been entertaining for some, other fans have been begging for a […] The post Andy Cohen Shares Why He Said Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi Will Never Be On Real Housewives Of New Jersey appeared first on Reality Tea.
