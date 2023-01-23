Read full article on original website
Timberly Shawan LeBlanc Foster
Timberly Shawan LeBlanc Foster, age 40, native of Beaumont, Texas and resident of Bon Wier, Texas, transitioned on January 20, 2023. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., at United Christian Fellowship, 610 Rusk St. in Newton. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Belgrade Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Idric Deshun Garrett
Idric Deshun Garrett “Buck”, age 41, native of Galveston, TX, and resident of Beaumont, TX, transitioned on January 20, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, January 27, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Coleman’s Mortuary Chapel, 1559 N Fletcher St. in Jasper. Funeral Services...
Tommy Louis Rawls
Tommy Louis Rawls, age 67, native of Beaumont, TX, and resident of The Colony, TX, transitioned on January 16, 2023. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at McKinley Ave Baptist Church, 775 McKinley Ave., Beaumont, TX 77701. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Campground Cemetery in Jasper, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Taylor Leon Adams
Taylor Leon Adams, age 26, native and resident of Jasper, Texas, transitioned on January 14, 2023. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C., 650 Pollard St. in Jasper. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Erma Lee Breed Minter
Erma Lee Breed Minter, age 81, resident of Kirbyville, Texas, transitioned on January 23, 2023. Funeral Services will be Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Gateway Tabernacle, 22690 US 96 S in Kirbyville. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at West Green Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
James Barclay
James Barclay, 73, of Hillister, Texas departed this life January 18, 2023. James Roosevelt Barclay was born on Aug 19, 1949, to the late Charles Rudolph Barclay and Etta Thelma McKindley Barclay. He was third in the line of eight children to this blessed union. He was preceded in death...
Travis Glenn Primrose
Graveside services to celebrate the life of Travis Glenn Primrose, age 81, of Orange, Texas, will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Homer Cemetery near Jasper, Texas. Travis passed away on January 21, 2023 at Paradigm at the Pines in Silsbee, Texas. A native of Jasper, Texas and...
Jeremy Richardson is Kirbyville Firefighter of the Year
Jeremy Richardson is Kirbyville Firefighter of the Year. Richardson was named on Saturday at the annual installation of officers banquet which was held at the Gateway Tabernacle Church. Kirbyville Fire Chief Greg Ellis said Richardson earned the award by going above and beyond the call of duty. Receiving an award...
TCSO receives two AED’s, JCSO will soon receive six
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department has received a donation of two automated external defibrillator devices, commonly known as “AED’s”. Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his staff accepted the devices, which were donated by the Tyler County Hospital District. An AED is a portable battery powered device which...
Texas Fisherman Lands Monster Bass, Puts On A Master Class On How To Hold A Fish To The Camera
Absolute UNIT. According to the FTW Outdoors, Jack York recently landed this 13 and a half pound monster largemouth bass on Lake Nacogdoches, a bass fishing hotspot in East Texas. The fish was actually taken by state biologists and used to help breed more of these behemoths in Texas fisheries, but before they did, Jack got a great photo of this tank of a bucketmouth. And boy, was it just a master class on how to hold a fish in […] The post Texas Fisherman Lands Monster Bass, Puts On A Master Class On How To Hold A Fish To The Camera first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Gunter is Jasper Citizen of the Year
The Jasper Lake Sam Rayburn Area Chamber of Commerce has named Jamie Gunter Citizen of the Year. The announcement came on Friday at the 104th Annual Chairman's Banquet that was held at the Harvest Church on South Wheeler Street. Gunter, who is a native and lifelong resident of Jasper was...
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH JASPER COUNTY EXTENDED TO 4:45PM
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Central Jefferson County in southeastern Texas... Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas...
Beaumont United and Port Arthur Memorial grab crucial district wins
BEAUMONT, Texas — Wednesday night was full of high school sports following a stormy Tuesday that cause postponements and caused damage across Southeast Texas. In two of the biggest contests of the night the Beaumont United and Port Arthur Memorial defended their home courts in boys basketball action. The...
Tyler Dozier to perform at Jasper County Area Go-Texan BBQ Cook-off in Silsbee
Spurger country music artist Tyler Dozier will be performing Friday evening and George Dearborne will be performing Saturday evening at Honky Tonk Texas on the Highway 96 Loop in Silsbee as the venue hosts the Jasper County Area Go Texan BBQ Cook-off. SCHEDULE OF EVENTS. Fri, Jan 27th. 7:00pm –...
Angelina County appoints new sheriff after Sanches’ 10-year tenure
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A new sheriff was appointed during the Angelina County Commissioners Court on Tuesday. Angelina County Precinct 1 Constable Tom Selman was unanimously selected to fill the position after long-time sheriff Greg Sanches announced his retirement in December. “I promise to work hard for the people of Angelina County,” Selman said. […]
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas
TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
Terrifying Video Shows Couple Diving Into Ditch During Texas Tornado
"With no shelter nearby, we headed for the ditch..."
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
'Blessed to be alive': Watch as couple escapes RV, runs into ditch to shelter from massive tornado
Dramatic video shows a couple racing to outrun a tornado in Texas, jumping into a ditch for shelter.
