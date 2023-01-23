ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kjas.com

Timberly Shawan LeBlanc Foster

Timberly Shawan LeBlanc Foster, age 40, native of Beaumont, Texas and resident of Bon Wier, Texas, transitioned on January 20, 2023. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., at United Christian Fellowship, 610 Rusk St. in Newton. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Belgrade Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
BON WIER, TX
kjas.com

Idric Deshun Garrett

Idric Deshun Garrett “Buck”, age 41, native of Galveston, TX, and resident of Beaumont, TX, transitioned on January 20, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, January 27, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Coleman’s Mortuary Chapel, 1559 N Fletcher St. in Jasper. Funeral Services...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Tommy Louis Rawls

Tommy Louis Rawls, age 67, native of Beaumont, TX, and resident of The Colony, TX, transitioned on January 16, 2023. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at McKinley Ave Baptist Church, 775 McKinley Ave., Beaumont, TX 77701. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Campground Cemetery in Jasper, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Taylor Leon Adams

Taylor Leon Adams, age 26, native and resident of Jasper, Texas, transitioned on January 14, 2023. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C., 650 Pollard St. in Jasper. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Erma Lee Breed Minter

Erma Lee Breed Minter, age 81, resident of Kirbyville, Texas, transitioned on January 23, 2023. Funeral Services will be Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Gateway Tabernacle, 22690 US 96 S in Kirbyville. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at West Green Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
kjas.com

James Barclay

James Barclay, 73, of Hillister, Texas departed this life January 18, 2023. James Roosevelt Barclay was born on Aug 19, 1949, to the late Charles Rudolph Barclay and Etta Thelma McKindley Barclay. He was third in the line of eight children to this blessed union. He was preceded in death...
HILLISTER, TX
kjas.com

Travis Glenn Primrose

Graveside services to celebrate the life of Travis Glenn Primrose, age 81, of Orange, Texas, will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Homer Cemetery near Jasper, Texas. Travis passed away on January 21, 2023 at Paradigm at the Pines in Silsbee, Texas. A native of Jasper, Texas and...
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Jeremy Richardson is Kirbyville Firefighter of the Year

Jeremy Richardson is Kirbyville Firefighter of the Year. Richardson was named on Saturday at the annual installation of officers banquet which was held at the Gateway Tabernacle Church. Kirbyville Fire Chief Greg Ellis said Richardson earned the award by going above and beyond the call of duty. Receiving an award...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
kjas.com

TCSO receives two AED’s, JCSO will soon receive six

The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department has received a donation of two automated external defibrillator devices, commonly known as “AED’s”. Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his staff accepted the devices, which were donated by the Tyler County Hospital District. An AED is a portable battery powered device which...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
Whiskey Riff

Texas Fisherman Lands Monster Bass, Puts On A Master Class On How To Hold A Fish To The Camera

Absolute UNIT. According to the FTW Outdoors, Jack York recently landed this 13 and a half pound monster largemouth bass on Lake Nacogdoches, a bass fishing hotspot in East Texas. The fish was actually taken by state biologists and used to help breed more of these behemoths in Texas fisheries, but before they did, Jack got a great photo of this tank of a bucketmouth. And boy, was it just a master class on how to hold a fish in […] The post Texas Fisherman Lands Monster Bass, Puts On A Master Class On How To Hold A Fish To The Camera first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
kjas.com

CHAMBER8.jpg

The Jasper Lake Sam Rayburn Area Chamber of Commerce has named Jamie Gunter Citizen of the Y…
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Gunter is Jasper Citizen of the Year

The Jasper Lake Sam Rayburn Area Chamber of Commerce has named Jamie Gunter Citizen of the Year. The announcement came on Friday at the 104th Annual Chairman's Banquet that was held at the Harvest Church on South Wheeler Street. Gunter, who is a native and lifelong resident of Jasper was...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH JASPER COUNTY EXTENDED TO 4:45PM

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Central Jefferson County in southeastern Texas... Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
12newsnow.com

Beaumont United and Port Arthur Memorial grab crucial district wins

BEAUMONT, Texas — Wednesday night was full of high school sports following a stormy Tuesday that cause postponements and caused damage across Southeast Texas. In two of the biggest contests of the night the Beaumont United and Port Arthur Memorial defended their home courts in boys basketball action. The...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas

TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy