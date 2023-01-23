ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

MDE survey shows fewer vacancies in the state

By Biancca Ball
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Results from an 2022-23 Educator Shortage survey, conducted by the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE), show there are 515 fewer vacancies among teachers, administrators and school support staff across the state compared to the 2021-22 school year.

MDE’s Office of Teaching and Leading conducted the first survey in 2021-22, which showed 5,503 vacancies. The vacancies for 2022-23 are 4,988. The survey was conducted from August 18, 2022 to November 14, 2022, and had 100% participation from school districts.

Mississippi’s graduation rate reaches all-time high

Though teacher vacancies decreased in the majority of subject areas, they did increase in some categories like pre-K, high school science, chemistry, physics, math, geometry, career/technical education, heath/physical education and gifted.

Teacher vacancies increased in the northeast part of the state, while slight to significant declines were noted elsewhere.

According to the department, vacancies declined among school administrators (principal and assistant principal) and K-12 licensed educators in library/media, counselor and speech/language positions. The highest overall vacancies were among K-12 support staff for teacher assistants and school bus drivers.

