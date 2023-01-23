Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news
Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLB
Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot
Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
Dodgers Rumors: A Bryan Reynolds Trade Could Happen, But Fans Just Have to Wait
The Dodgers might need an outfielder. Could they land Bryan Reynolds to the fold?
Diamondbacks Reportedly Sign Former Phillies Relief Pitcher
Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly signed former Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher to Minor League deal.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major Trade
The Minnesota Twins have been actively busy during the 2022-2023 Major League Baseball offseason. That trend has continued today as the Minnesota Twins have completed a trade with the Kansas City Royals.
OPINION: Phillies' Chase Utley Should Be Voted into MLB Hall of Fame in 2024
Philadelphia Phillies five-time All-Star second baseman Chase Utley will be up for election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum by the BBWAA in 2024. Here's why Utley belongs in Cooperstown.
FOX Sports
MLB Second Base Tiers: Brandon Drury & Bryson Stott headline Pretty Solid & The Rest | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry rank MLB's second basemen and have Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Drury and Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott in The Pretty Solid & The Rest Tier. Do you agree?
Phillies Owner Middleton Shares Thoughts on Rolen's Hall of Fame Election
Philadelphia Phillies owner John Middleton shares his thoughts on the Hall of Fame election of Scott Rolen.
Ex-Yankees Left-Handed Hurler Reportedly Linked To Red Sox After Tuesday's Big Trade
Should the Red Sox add the former Yankees left-hander?
Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke
Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
Early Prediction On Who Will Be the Phillies' MVP
We take an early look at who will be the Philadelphia Phillies' MVP for the 2023 MLB season.
Arte Moreno not selling Angels could have 1 significant consequence
Arte Moreno on Monday announced the surprising news that he is not going to sell the Los Angeles Angels. Angels fans who have grown sick of the 76-year-old’s leadership of the team were not happy about the news. The news could also have one significant consequence. SNY’s Andy Martino wrote a column on Wednesday about... The post Arte Moreno not selling Angels could have 1 significant consequence appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Phillies Public Address Announcer Honored As Most Courageous
Dan Baker, a longtime Philadelphia Phillies public address announcer, was honored at the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association banquet.
Centre Daily
Texans vs. Broncos? Why Payton Should Come to Houston
As of now, nobody knows if Sean Payton will coach for the Houston Texans, or for another NFL franchise at all in the coming year. But we do know Payton should value the Texans' opening over the Denver Broncos' vacancy. "I get the sense Houston hasn't given up on the...
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
See when pitchers and catchers report to spring training
That means it's about that time for pitchers and catchers to start packing their bags. They'll soon be the first to report to their team's spring training facilities in either Arizona or Florida. Pitchers and catchers participating in the World Baseball Classic this March will report on Feb. 13. The...
