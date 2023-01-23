Space is still available in the four remaining sea kayak pool sessions at the Boothbay Region YMCA. The Maine Association of Sea Kayak Guides and Instructors (MASKGI) has been working with the YMCA to provide this chance for anyone who wishes to work on their paddling skills during the off-season. This is a great opportunity for those new to paddling who would like to practice essential self-rescue and assisted-rescue skills, others who want to work on bracing and more experienced paddlers who wish to develop the muscle memory for bombproof Eskimo rolls in a safe indoor pool setting. Although formal instruction will not be provided, the mix of people with different skill levels will allow for the sharing of tips and techniques.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO