Of lottery and lyrics
As expected, the garden, the yard, and the back deck are snow-covered. What did you expect, Grasshopper? We live in the Great State of Maine. Do you expect palm trees in January?. One thing I did not expect was that the old faithful snow shovel somehow seemed heavier than it...
‘Getting Onboard’: A multimedia presentation at The Waldo
“Getting Onboard,” a collaboration between Midcoast Conservancy and ecologist Janet McMahon, will be held at the Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. Admission is free. "Getting Onboard" is a multimedia performance combining live music, imagery, science, and spoken word to explore the...
Taste of Maine for sale
Taste of Maine on Route 1 in Woolwich is up for sale and that will not affect next season, according to the restaurant’s Facebook post last week. “I’m sure some of you have seen the “For Sale” sign ... Actually we started the process last May. With this being said this will in no way affect our upcoming season. We will be celebrating our 45th year with the return of “Larry the lobster” on the roof. We look forward to serving you in the spring,” the post stated. Wiscasset Newspaper has emailed the restaurant seeking to interview its owners, listed on the Facebook page as Candy and Scott Gregory.
Lincoln Day Dinner Feb. 11
The Lincoln County Republican Committee (LCRC) invites you to their annual event Saturday, Feb. 11 that 5:30 to the 1812 House in Bristol Mills to celebrate President Lincoln’s birthday and his contributions to America’s long enduring Republic. Come and enjoy the camaraderie, cocktails, song, timely speakers, the raffle of a basket filled with wonderful Maine made gifts, plentiful appetizers, and a sumptuous catered dinner buffet.
Gloria Knapp
Gloria Knapp, 86, peacefully passed away Jan. 23, 2023 with her family by her side. Gloria was born Jan. 14, 1937 in Washington, D.C. to parents Maxine Brewer and Guy Dodge. The family soon moved back to Maine where Gloria attended the East Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor schools. Gloria married...
Graduation traditions and money
When Lynn Blake approached me just before Christmas about the Register doing a story/series on the costs of Boothbay Region High School’s graduation events, we were lucky to have our “new” news contributor Candi Joneth step up to tackle the issue. Her two articles (second one appears this week) fully explain the problems involved regarding classes raising money for just about every aspect of graduation.
Morris Farm plans April camp
School vacation week April 17-21, Morris Farm in Wiscasset will celebrate the return of Spring Farm Camp. Children from kindergarten to grade six can explore the 50-acre farm campus, learning about the farm animals, pollinators, seeds and all things spring. Camp starts at 8:30 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m....
That Wiscasset video you may have heard about
Last week, I heard about and then viewed a 17-minute YouTube video recorded at Wiscasset’s town office. By the time I saw it, the channel, “Accountability For All,” with 112,000 subscribers, showed the video had 26,000 playings, or views; by press time this week, it was up to 29,000.
Openings still available in Y’s sea kayak pool sessions
Space is still available in the four remaining sea kayak pool sessions at the Boothbay Region YMCA. The Maine Association of Sea Kayak Guides and Instructors (MASKGI) has been working with the YMCA to provide this chance for anyone who wishes to work on their paddling skills during the off-season. This is a great opportunity for those new to paddling who would like to practice essential self-rescue and assisted-rescue skills, others who want to work on bracing and more experienced paddlers who wish to develop the muscle memory for bombproof Eskimo rolls in a safe indoor pool setting. Although formal instruction will not be provided, the mix of people with different skill levels will allow for the sharing of tips and techniques.
Selectmen table public sand proposal
Edgecomb selectmen are taking a cue from the Mamas and the Papas: “Monday, Monday, can’t trust that day.” On Jan. 24, selectmen changed from their traditional every other Monday meeting date to every other Tuesday. Town officials reported energy conservation as the reason. “The town hall is open and heated on Tuesdays,” town officials wrote in an email.
Ronald H. Clifford
Ronald “Ronnie” Herbert Clifford passed away suddenly at his home on Jan. 17, 2023. He was 77 years old. He and his wife, Becky, were inseparable and would have been married for 60 years in June. They resided in Wiscasset but will always be from Boothbay. Ronnie was...
Jan. 26 update: Midcoast adds nine new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Norgang seeking Edgecomb selectman seat
Lynn Norgang left the Edgecomb town office with more than she expected during a recent visit. Norgang wanted to license her dog and left with a desire to serve on the select board. Town Clerk Claudia Coffin discussed the town’s need for selectmen with her due to one resignation and another one pending.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Six arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 calls for service for the period of Jan. 17 to Jan. 24. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 581 calls for service. Nicki Winchenbach, 39, of Cushing was issued a summons Jan. 22 for Operating after Suspension, on Blackberry Lane, Nobleboro, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.
