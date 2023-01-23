Read full article on original website
Asheville's water disruption had city reaching out to NC DEQ for technical assistance
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville asked the state for help restoring water to 38,500 water customers at the end of December 2022. Taps ran dry when one of Asheville's three water treatment facilities was off-line for five days, coupled with two dozen water main breaks that drained millions of gallons of water from the system.
Work set to begin on $55 million traffic control tower for Asheville Regional Airport
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport celebrated a milestone Wednesday when officials broke ground on a $55 million traffic control tower. The old control tower was built in 1961, and a lot has changed since then. "We need to make sure there is the best equipment for maintaining...
Haywood County commissioners put COVID grant on hold after complaints
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A grant, totaling tens of thousands of dollars, is in the pipeline to help Haywood County with COVID vaccinations. But commissioners put the grant on hold after hearing concerns from some community members. The $75,000 grant from the state to Haywood County is designed...
7 people named to Asheville water outage independent review committee
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council on Tuesday approved seven people for the water outage independent review committee. Thousands of customers were without water from Dec. 24 through Jan. 4, when the southern and western regions of Asheville experienced major outages. The purpose of the committee is to...
Second chance at life: Woman jumps into French Broad River to save drowning dog
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A scruffy 20-pound poodle mix is lucky to be alive, and it's all thanks to someone who was willing to jump in to the rescue. Riu is about 2 years old, and he's recovering from a pretty traumatic experience. About two weeks ago, two women...
Over two dozen restaurants taking part in annual 'Food for Thought' in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Food insecurity is an unfortunate problem that is prevalent but not limited to Western North Carolina. With the rising food costs across the nation, the Henderson County education foundation is resuming a fundraising event to ensure children do not go hungry. It’s called “Food...
Could Asheville's water outage have been avoided? Some question system's maintenance
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's been 95 years since Asheville's first water treatment plant began piping water into homes and businesses across the city. Some say that aging infrastructure and a lack of maintenance through the decades is to blame for the recent water crisis. However, the city's water...
Western District Attorney, Secret Service hold school safety training for school leaders
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — School leaders from across the area took part in a a school safety training Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Asheville. The U.S. Secret Service, with Dena King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, facilitated the training in which educators heard from school safety experts about how to prevent and respond to school emergencies.
Storm system to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, a chance of snow to WNC, nearby areas
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A powerful storm system moving through the central United States has produced at least one tornado in the Houston metro area. And, as it moves into Western North Carolina, the Upstate and northeast Georgia overnight, it will bring some heavy rain for the Wednesday morning commute.
Nurses rally outside Mission to again push for safe staffing on National Day of Action
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands of nurses across the country rallied outside hospitals Thursday morning, Jan. 26 for a National Day of Action. That included some nurses at Mission Hospital in Asheville. They continue to push for safe staffing. This rally at Mission is the first one since the...
MISSING: Authorities search for man whose vehicle was found at Pink Beds Overlook
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. Officials said Osha Ray Berry, 39, was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 25. No foul play is suspected. At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Blue Ridge Parkway Law Enforcement requested canine...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Forest City investigators are asking the community to check before they pump. Authorities say razor blades have been found glued to the handles of gas pumps at multiple locations in the county. The Police Department and Sheriff’s Office are working alongside the Department of Agriculture to find a suspect.
Mission Hospital sues over possible preferential treatment of Pardee
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Hospital has filed a lawsuit challenging the expansion of Pardee Hospital’s cardiac catheterization unit. The lawsuit contends that Pardee is not necessarily complying with the process required by state law. Furthermore, the nearly 900-page complaint argues that granting approval for the expansion would show favorable treatment of Pardee by allowing it to, in essence, go around the process.
Area leaders hear strategies to reduce homelessness, but many residents remain skeptical
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council, Buncombe County commissioners and many community members gathered at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in downtown Asheville on Wednesday for a presentation from the National Alliance to End Homelessness. The alliance presented its conclusions following its study on homelessness in Asheville. Because of...
Veterans hold military funeral for soldier who had no family
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Several Haywood County Veterans banded together to lay a soldier to rest. "It's sombering," Paul Taylor, adjutant of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 90, said. Last week, U.S. Veteran Thomas Chapman passed away at the V.A. Hospital in Asheville. His body was unclaimed by...
No charges filed after school employee allegedly taped an elementary student to a chair
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office says, following an investigation, no charges will be filed against a teacher who reportedly taped an elementary student to a chair. On Jan. 12, Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin confirmed with News 13 that a now-former...
Curbing gun violence: Buncombe County plans $2.5 million for community-based approach
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County plans to use federal funding to support community-based public health responses to violence. The county was awarded approximately $2.5 million from the Office of Justice Programs and the American Rescue Plan Act. “We do want to see a reduction in gun violence and...
High School Round Up, January 25th 2023
Asheville — (WLOS) Asheville School 57, Invest Collegiate 22 (F) East Rutherford 53, Burns 34 (F) Franklin 64, Andrews 38 (F) Rosman 47, Highlands 37 (F) T.C. Roberson 79, R-S Central 4 (F) BOYS BASKETBALL. Burns 85, East Rutherford 57 (F) Enka 78, Hibriten 62 (F) Franklin 58, Andrews...
Construction begins on 4 miles of new trails in Old Fort
OLD FORT, N.C. (WLOS) — The Grandfather Ranger District, along with its community partners in Old Fort, NC, is proud to announce 4 miles of new trail construction to begin immediately. The 4 miles of multi-use trails are the next phase of the 42-mile trail expansion planned in the Old Fort area. The new trails are the product of the collaboration between Camp Grier’s G5 Trail Collective, Eagle Market Streets Development Corporation, People on the Move Old Fort, and the U.S. Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District, collectively known as the Catawba Vale Collaborative. The 4 miles will be split across two trails that will be constructed over the next 6 to 9 months: the Meadows Loop and the Bernard Mountain Trail.
'Clear, actionable strategies:' Report outlines steps to address Asheville homelessness
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The National Alliance to End Homelessness released its report of findings and recommendations for addressing unsheltered homelessness in Asheville. The Alliance was hired as a consultant for the city and Buncombe County with funding from Dogwood Health Trust. The 50+ page report outlines five strategies and 30 recommendations for city and county leaders.
