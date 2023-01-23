ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

7 people named to Asheville water outage independent review committee

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council on Tuesday approved seven people for the water outage independent review committee. Thousands of customers were without water from Dec. 24 through Jan. 4, when the southern and western regions of Asheville experienced major outages. The purpose of the committee is to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Forest City investigators are asking the community to check before they pump. Authorities say razor blades have been found glued to the handles of gas pumps at multiple locations in the county. The Police Department and Sheriff’s Office are working alongside the Department of Agriculture to find a suspect.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Mission Hospital sues over possible preferential treatment of Pardee

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Hospital has filed a lawsuit challenging the expansion of Pardee Hospital’s cardiac catheterization unit. The lawsuit contends that Pardee is not necessarily complying with the process required by state law. Furthermore, the nearly 900-page complaint argues that granting approval for the expansion would show favorable treatment of Pardee by allowing it to, in essence, go around the process.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Veterans hold military funeral for soldier who had no family

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Several Haywood County Veterans banded together to lay a soldier to rest. "It's sombering," Paul Taylor, adjutant of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 90, said. Last week, U.S. Veteran Thomas Chapman passed away at the V.A. Hospital in Asheville. His body was unclaimed by...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

High School Round Up, January 25th 2023

Asheville — (WLOS) Asheville School 57, Invest Collegiate 22 (F) East Rutherford 53, Burns 34 (F) Franklin 64, Andrews 38 (F) Rosman 47, Highlands 37 (F) T.C. Roberson 79, R-S Central 4 (F) BOYS BASKETBALL. Burns 85, East Rutherford 57 (F) Enka 78, Hibriten 62 (F) Franklin 58, Andrews...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Construction begins on 4 miles of new trails in Old Fort

OLD FORT, N.C. (WLOS) — The Grandfather Ranger District, along with its community partners in Old Fort, NC, is proud to announce 4 miles of new trail construction to begin immediately. The 4 miles of multi-use trails are the next phase of the 42-mile trail expansion planned in the Old Fort area. The new trails are the product of the collaboration between Camp Grier’s G5 Trail Collective, Eagle Market Streets Development Corporation, People on the Move Old Fort, and the U.S. Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District, collectively known as the Catawba Vale Collaborative. The 4 miles will be split across two trails that will be constructed over the next 6 to 9 months: the Meadows Loop and the Bernard Mountain Trail.
OLD FORT, NC
WLOS.com

'Clear, actionable strategies:' Report outlines steps to address Asheville homelessness

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The National Alliance to End Homelessness released its report of findings and recommendations for addressing unsheltered homelessness in Asheville. The Alliance was hired as a consultant for the city and Buncombe County with funding from Dogwood Health Trust. The 50+ page report outlines five strategies and 30 recommendations for city and county leaders.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy