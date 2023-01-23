Read full article on original website
Developers try again to propose rezoning in Georgetown, development of almost 400 homes
GEORGETOWN, Ga. (WTOC) - Landmark 24 is trying to rezone about 100 acres of land off Wild Heron Rd. to residential. Wednesday night was all about Landmark 24 developers addressing residents’ concerns and reiterating their plans, but the community’s biggest frustrations are traffic, safety and the potential impact on the school system.
City of Statesboro transforming vacant space into Art Park
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-vacant space in downtown Statesboro will have a new purpose. It will be a place to gather and a place to show off the talent of local artists. City leaders say they feel like they’ve put minimum funds into this Art Park, but are getting maximum use.
Savannah’s City Council set to share proposed changes to their alcohol ordinance Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s City Council has been holding meetings and public feedback sessions since October to discuss potential changes to the city’s alcohol ordinance. They’ve finally produced a list of revisions that’ll bring up at Thursday’s meeting and if they pass, they’ll go into effect on...
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – School is back in session and for now the holidays have passed, but not to worry, this weekend has many fun things to do in the Hostess City. Here’s a list of ten things happening this weekend that you might want to participate in. 2023 PULSE Art + Technology Festival When: […]
Broughton Streetscapes Project construction could finish Friday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Construction continues on one of the busiest streets in downtown Savannah. It’s been years since the Broughton Streetscapes Project first began, and many are wondering when it will finally end. Good things come to those who wait and after speaking with the mayor, it looks like the City of Savannah won’t be […]
City of Statesboro accepting applications for Planning Commission
The City of Statesboro is accepting applications for appointments to its Planning Commission. The appointments are for four-year terms. The Planning Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located in City Hall. The deadline to apply to be considered for an appointment is Feb. 3, 2023, at 5 p.m.
Effingham Co. commission votes to use grant money to improve roads
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s no secret that Effingham County residents have to wrestle with traffic every day. Thanks to grant money, roads like Old Augusta Road right off of Highway 21 could be getting some improvements that would widen those roads. There are signs of growth all...
Dr. Bonzo Reddick makes history as first black health director of the Coastal Health District
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Public health in Coastal Georgia has a new leader. Bonzo Reddick, MD. has been named health director of the 8-county Coastal Health District, becoming the first African American to fill the position. “I’m really excited for the opportunity to join and lead the fantastic team of people who comprise the Coastal […]
TALMADGE BRIDGE PROJECT GETS THE GREEN LIGHT
The State Transportation Board has voted to move forward in updating the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah. The State Transportation Board has voted to move forward in updating the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah. Boys HS BBall: Benedictine wants be known for basketball, …. Benedictine Military School has won four state titles...
8th annual Savannah Traffick Jam happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Mayor joined forces with the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport to speak out against human trafficking. Today, the Savannah Interagency Diversity Council hosted a press conference raising awareness for their 8th annual Traffick Jam. The event will bring experts together to educate those in law...
St. Joseph’s/Candler to break ground on Richmond Hill campus in February
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Joseph’s/Candler leaders say they’ll break ground on a new Richmond Hill campus at the end of next month. The project will be built near the new Heartwood Development which is expected to have 10,000 homes in 25 years. After three years of...
Residents of the Savannah’s Historic District aim to conduct a cultural landscape survey
You now have an opportunity to weigh in on issues around housing in Dane County, and have a chance to win a $25 gift card. Phoenix Oath Keeper conviction for role in capitol riot. Updated: 11 minutes ago. |. Edward Vallejo had been charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with...
Volunteers help work on dining hall for Fostering Bulloch’s 7th Mile Farm
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A group in Bulloch County continues to expand a retreat where foster kids and their families can go and grow. Step by step, 7th Mile Farm outside Statesboro moves forward with help from people and companies that want to see it move from a dream to reality.
Dean Forest Rd. construction impacting local businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Construction on Dean Forest Rd. is causing concern among businesses that call the roadway home. Drivers aren’t the only ones affected by the Dean Forest construction. A local restaurant that sits right on this road says her business has been impacted in a negative way. Ronnie’s Restaurant has been a staple […]
Popular River Street restaurant receives prestigious honor
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A restaurant that has called River Street home for more than three decades can now boast as being one of the top restaurants in the world. For the last 30-plus years, the Olympia Café has been a staple down on River Street. The restaurant with a Greek flare is now getting worldwide recognition as readers of Tripadvisor has named it one of the top 10 percent restaurants in the world.
Museum of the Mighty Eighth hosting “Space and the 8th” STEM Family Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force tells the stories of our heroes in the sky. This weekend, they’re inviting families to come learn more about the exploration beyond our sky. “Space and the 8th” STEM Family Day is coming up Saturday.
Effingham Co. opens first of eight inclusive playgrounds
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning, Blandford Elementary cut the ribbon on one of the first inclusive playgrounds in Effingham County. The school district making it a priority to add these playgrounds to every single elementary school in the county. Allowing children to experience the joy of a recess...
CAT’s proposed TSPLOST list details an 11.5 million plan for upgrades
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit leaders are getting a head start at planning for extra funding that could come their way. You may remember Chatham County voters said no to the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax or TSPLOST in November. Although the sales tax meant to...
ILA Local 1414 Installation of Officer Ceremony Held
International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1414 held their installation of officers ceremony Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the “Joe White Room” of the local building at 221 N. Lathrop Ave. Mistress of Ceremony for the occasion was Ms. Donna Williams, MHRM D. Williams Consulting, LLC. Chaplin, ILA Local...
