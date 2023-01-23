ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Statesboro transforming vacant space into Art Park

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-vacant space in downtown Statesboro will have a new purpose. It will be a place to gather and a place to show off the talent of local artists. City leaders say they feel like they’ve put minimum funds into this Art Park, but are getting maximum use.
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – School is back in session and for now the holidays have passed, but not to worry, this weekend has many fun things to do in the Hostess City. Here’s a list of ten things happening this weekend that you might want to participate in. 2023 PULSE Art + Technology Festival When: […]
Broughton Streetscapes Project construction could finish Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Construction continues on one of the busiest streets in downtown Savannah. It’s been years since the Broughton Streetscapes Project first began, and many are wondering when it will finally end. Good things come to those who wait and after speaking with the mayor, it looks like the City of Savannah won’t be […]
City of Statesboro accepting applications for Planning Commission

The City of Statesboro is accepting applications for appointments to its Planning Commission. The appointments are for four-year terms. The Planning Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located in City Hall. The deadline to apply to be considered for an appointment is Feb. 3, 2023, at 5 p.m.
TALMADGE BRIDGE PROJECT GETS THE GREEN LIGHT

The State Transportation Board has voted to move forward in updating the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah. The State Transportation Board has voted to move forward in updating the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah. Boys HS BBall: Benedictine wants be known for basketball, …. Benedictine Military School has won four state titles...
8th annual Savannah Traffick Jam happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Mayor joined forces with the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport to speak out against human trafficking. Today, the Savannah Interagency Diversity Council hosted a press conference raising awareness for their 8th annual Traffick Jam. The event will bring experts together to educate those in law...
Dean Forest Rd. construction impacting local businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Construction on Dean Forest Rd. is causing concern among businesses that call the roadway home. Drivers aren’t the only ones affected by the Dean Forest construction. A local restaurant that sits right on this road says her business has been impacted in a negative way. Ronnie’s Restaurant has been a staple […]
Popular River Street restaurant receives prestigious honor

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A restaurant that has called River Street home for more than three decades can now boast as being one of the top restaurants in the world. For the last 30-plus years, the Olympia Café has been a staple down on River Street. The restaurant with a Greek flare is now getting worldwide recognition as readers of Tripadvisor has named it one of the top 10 percent restaurants in the world.
Effingham Co. opens first of eight inclusive playgrounds

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning, Blandford Elementary cut the ribbon on one of the first inclusive playgrounds in Effingham County. The school district making it a priority to add these playgrounds to every single elementary school in the county. Allowing children to experience the joy of a recess...
ILA Local 1414 Installation of Officer Ceremony Held

International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1414 held their installation of officers ceremony Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the “Joe White Room” of the local building at 221 N. Lathrop Ave. Mistress of Ceremony for the occasion was Ms. Donna Williams, MHRM D. Williams Consulting, LLC. Chaplin, ILA Local...
