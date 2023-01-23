Read full article on original website
David Kruger
Oct. 15, 1946 - Jan. 25, 2023. RED WING, Minn. - David Kruger, 76, Red Wing, Minn., died Wednesday, Jan. 25, in his home at Potter Ridge. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing. The Rev. Justin Boeding will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
Sandra J. “Sandy” Siewert
Sandy passed away peacefully on January 22 from complications due to breast cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Catherine Schleich; and brother, Richard Schleich. Sandy is survived by her sister, Patricia Kauphusman; children, Ryan (Jessalyn) and Kirby; two grandchildren, Carter and Everett; and her loving husband of 53 years, Richard. Sandy graduated from Cotter Schools and Winona State University in Winona, MN. She taught 4th grade school in Virginia and St. Louis Park, MN and grades 1-4 in the Osseo/Maple Grove, MN area. She enjoyed family and friends and neighbors in Minnesota and Florida and working in her gardens. Funeral service will be held at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church, 4125 Woodbury Drive, Woodbury MN at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023. Visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Sharing & Caring Hands, American Cancer Society or organizations of your choice.
Dean Alva Whitmore
Dean Alva Whitmore, passed away January 19, 2023 at Mayo Hospital in Rochester. He was born March 2, 1940 in Red Wing to Alva and Martha (Johnson) Whitmore. He was a lifelong resident of Welch where he had horses, grew hay, and raised various forms of poultry. He enjoyed camping, riding horses, going into town and having breakfast with his friends, and taking long (aka Whitmore Shortcuts) car rides.
Owatonna rolls past Wingers girls hockey
Red Wing trailed early as Owatonna scored six goals in the first period in a 12-1 rout of the Wingers in girls hockey action Tuesday night. Tatum Zylka scored in the final minute of the second period, assisted by Cheyenne Tyler, for the only goal of the game for the Wingers.
Area boys basketball: Jan. 24
Lake City continued its undefeated season going with a resounding 88-47 win over Kasson-Mantorville. The Tigers improved to 16-0 for the first time in 18 years as they held the KoMets to 17 points in the second half. Ryan Heise led the Tigers with 20 points and seven rebounds. Jaden...
Schafer, Roschen key components for well-rounded Wildcats
It admittingly sounds cliché, but Goodhue is learning from each of their wins. Expanding the scope to the last six games, all victories, the Wildcats have learned what winning consistently looks and feels like. The boys basketball team most recently defeated Lourdes 67-49 at home Tuesday night. In the...
Mental health tops Goodhue County health concerns
The health of Goodhue County residents is the subject of a newly released report. The 2022 Goodhue County Community Health Needs Assessment identifies top health issues and offers a starting point to identify health inequities. Top 10 health issues identified in the report:. Mental health and mental disorders. Housing and...
Port Authority supports Big Turn, Small Business Development
At the Red Wing Port Authority’s first meeting of the year, the board approved a public relations grant for the Big Turn Music Festival. Festival representatives attended the meeting and presented some new features the festival showcases this year. “I received an application from Sam Brown and Emily Foos...
EV stations spark lengthy discussion
Electric vehicle chargers in Red Wing sparked lengthy discussions at the Monday City Council meeting. The council discussed the status of multiple electronic vehicle charging stations that are set to be installed throughout the city. The council held off on approving the expenditure, asking staff to ask ZEF, the contractor,...
Commissioner candidates offer opinions on county issues
Valentine’s Day this year will be a day for voters to hit the polls in Goodhue County, the special election for 5th District County Commissioner is set for Feb. 14. In preparation for the election, the two candidates had the opportunity to answer questions and address voters at a candidate forum.
