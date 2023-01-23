Read full article on original website
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
The former FTX US president just raised money from Anthony Scaramucci and Coinbase Ventures for his new crypto startup
After nearly four months since stepping down as president of FTX US, Brett Harrison has raised $5 million for his new crypto trading infrastructure startup. Harrison, who oversaw the US division of Sam Bankman-Fried's now bankrupt digital asset exchange, secured backing from industry giants like Coinbase Ventures and Circle Ventures.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
Elon Musk Denies Report That He’s Thinking of Raising $3 Billion for Twitter
Elon Musk is swatting down a new story in The Wall Street Journal claiming that he has considered raising $3 billion to pay off a portion of Twitter’s debts. Conversations over the matter took place last month, the report said, and the potential investment figure may have clocked in below $3 billion. The social media platform has about $13 billion in debt, and while Musk has cut the majority of Twitter’s head count, its revenue has also fallen precipitously. Musk disputed the report in a Twitter thread on Wednesday in which he also railed against the “corpo media shills [who] clearly have their marching orders to write hit pieces on me these days.”Read it at The Wall Street Journal
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Converted Over $1B in Crime-Linked Assets, Europol Says
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitzlato, a previously little-known crypto exchange that last week wascharged by the U.S. with money laundering, exchanged around 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in assets linked to criminal activities, European Union police agency Europol said in a statement Monday.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Could Drop To $15K If Fed Doesn’t Pivot, Ex-Crypto Exchange CEO Warns
Given Bitcoin’s major price movement, financial gurus are now theorizing on the possible influence of Federal Reserve monetary policy modifications on the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin’s price has increased by 30% since the beginning of the 2023, surpassing $23,000 after dipping below $16,000 late last year. The recent rally...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
Bankrupt crypto lender Genesis wants 'Bitcoin Jesus' to pay $20.9 million over expired options trades
A unit of Genesis Global says a trader known as "Bitcoin Jesus" has yet to settle all his crypto options trades. GGC International's claim was part of a January 23 filing in New York State Supreme Court. Genesis filed for bankruptcy this month after being impacted by the bankruptcies of...
theblock.co
Investor Jeremy Grantham dismisses bitcoin's latest rally as crypto prices tread water
Bitcoin was trading at $22,900, up 0.1%. Ether dropped 0.2%, trading around $1620. Binance’s BNB gained 3.6% over the past 24 hours. Crypto stocks were slightly lower in early trading. Cryptocurrency prices meandered in early trading, with bitcoin unable to break past $23,000 on a consistent basis. Crypto stocks...
cryptogazette.com
Bloomberg Analyst: Bitcoin Price Should Add Another Zero
Bloomberg analyst says that Bitcoin’s price should add another zero. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $23,022. Check out the latest price analysis:. Bloomberg analyst addresses Bitcoin price. Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone...
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio slams the US debt ceiling – and compares politicians who support raising it to binge-drinking alcoholics
The US government hit its $31.4 trillion debt limit last week, raising the prospect of a default in June.
CoinDesk
Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin's Hedge Potential
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Greetings. I’m Glenn C. Williams Jr., and it's my pleasure to join as author of this newsletter. I come from traditional finance, where I covered the oil-and-gas sector as an analyst. My transition...
coinjournal.net
Coinbase fined €3.3M by the Dutch central bank
The Dutch central bank has fined the US-based crypto exchange on registration grounds. Coinbase has a significant number of customers in the Netherlands. Authorities claim the exchange was non-compliant between November 2020 and August 2022. In a rare twist of events, popular US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has been fined $3.6...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Luno Cutting 35% of Its Staff
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Cryptocurrency exchange Luno is cutting 35% of its workforce, citing the "incredibly tough year" affecting the crypto market. According to the company's LinkedIn page, Luno has more than 600 employees, meaning it will cut...
Ethereum Altcoin Nearly Doubles On Potential Coinbase Listing
Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up over 94%, hours after Coinbase COIN said it is adding it to its listing roadmap. What Happened: Threshold is a small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum ETH/USD. Coinbase announced its roadmap for the listing of T coin, a signal that Threshold may soon join the...
Former FTX Exec Scores Millions For A Crypto Startup, With Mooch Among His Backers
Just days after blasting former boss Sam Bankman-Fried on Twitter, former FTX US president Brett Harrison raised $5 million in funding for his new startup, Architect. The company, which aims to make centralized and decentralized crypto markets more user-friendly, is backed by hedge fund manager Anthony Scaramucci, Coinbase Ventures COIN and Circle Ventures.
cryptoglobe.com
Dormant Ethereum ICO-Era Whale Moves 32,000 $ETH Ahead of Shanghai Upgrade
A large Ethereum ($ETH) whale that had been dormant for six years until October of last year, has recently moved over 32,000 $ETH ahead of the network’s upcoming Shanghai upgrade, which is set to allow validators to withdraw their staked Ether. According to a tweet shared by blockchain analysis...
dailycoin.com
Bitcoin (BTC) is Goldman Sachs’ Best-Performing Asset of 2023, BTC Maintains Momentum
As Bitcoin (BTC) continues its steep incline, recovering from the losses of 2022, the banking giant Goldman Sachs has ranked BTC as the best-performing asset in the world this year. Bitcoin (BTC) is 2023’s Best-Performing Asset. Year-to-date (YTD) Bitcoin has gained 38.21%, starting at $16,547, but now trading just...
