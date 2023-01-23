ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Denies Report That He’s Thinking of Raising $3 Billion for Twitter

Elon Musk is swatting down a new story in The Wall Street Journal claiming that he has considered raising $3 billion to pay off a portion of Twitter’s debts. Conversations over the matter took place last month, the report said, and the potential investment figure may have clocked in below $3 billion. The social media platform has about $13 billion in debt, and while Musk has cut the majority of Twitter’s head count, its revenue has also fallen precipitously. Musk disputed the report in a Twitter thread on Wednesday in which he also railed against the “corpo media shills [who] clearly have their marching orders to write hit pieces on me these days.”Read it at The Wall Street Journal
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Converted Over $1B in Crime-Linked Assets, Europol Says

Bitzlato, a previously little-known crypto exchange that last week wascharged by the U.S. with money laundering, exchanged around 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in assets linked to criminal activities, European Union police agency Europol said in a statement Monday.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Could Drop To $15K If Fed Doesn’t Pivot, Ex-Crypto Exchange CEO Warns

Given Bitcoin’s major price movement, financial gurus are now theorizing on the possible influence of Federal Reserve monetary policy modifications on the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin’s price has increased by 30% since the beginning of the 2023, surpassing $23,000 after dipping below $16,000 late last year. The recent rally...
theblock.co

Investor Jeremy Grantham dismisses bitcoin's latest rally as crypto prices tread water

Bitcoin was trading at $22,900, up 0.1%. Ether dropped 0.2%, trading around $1620. Binance’s BNB gained 3.6% over the past 24 hours. Crypto stocks were slightly lower in early trading. Cryptocurrency prices meandered in early trading, with bitcoin unable to break past $23,000 on a consistent basis. Crypto stocks...
cryptogazette.com

Bloomberg Analyst: Bitcoin Price Should Add Another Zero

Bloomberg analyst says that Bitcoin’s price should add another zero. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $23,022. Check out the latest price analysis:. Bloomberg analyst addresses Bitcoin price. Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone...
CoinDesk

Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin's Hedge Potential

Greetings. I'm Glenn C. Williams Jr., and it's my pleasure to join as author of this newsletter. I come from traditional finance, where I covered the oil-and-gas sector as an analyst. My transition...
coinjournal.net

Coinbase fined €3.3M by the Dutch central bank

The Dutch central bank has fined the US-based crypto exchange on registration grounds. Coinbase has a significant number of customers in the Netherlands. Authorities claim the exchange was non-compliant between November 2020 and August 2022. In a rare twist of events, popular US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has been fined $3.6...
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Luno Cutting 35% of Its Staff

Cryptocurrency exchange Luno is cutting 35% of its workforce, citing the "incredibly tough year" affecting the crypto market. According to the company's LinkedIn page, Luno has more than 600 employees, meaning it will cut...
Benzinga

Ethereum Altcoin Nearly Doubles On Potential Coinbase Listing

Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up over 94%, hours after Coinbase COIN said it is adding it to its listing roadmap. What Happened: Threshold is a small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum ETH/USD. Coinbase announced its roadmap for the listing of T coin, a signal that Threshold may soon join the...
Benzinga

Former FTX Exec Scores Millions For A Crypto Startup, With Mooch Among His Backers

Just days after blasting former boss Sam Bankman-Fried on Twitter, former FTX US president Brett Harrison raised $5 million in funding for his new startup, Architect. The company, which aims to make centralized and decentralized crypto markets more user-friendly, is backed by hedge fund manager Anthony Scaramucci, Coinbase Ventures COIN and Circle Ventures.
cryptoglobe.com

Dormant Ethereum ICO-Era Whale Moves 32,000 $ETH Ahead of Shanghai Upgrade

A large Ethereum ($ETH) whale that had been dormant for six years until October of last year, has recently moved over 32,000 $ETH ahead of the network’s upcoming Shanghai upgrade, which is set to allow validators to withdraw their staked Ether. According to a tweet shared by blockchain analysis...
dailycoin.com

Bitcoin (BTC) is Goldman Sachs’ Best-Performing Asset of 2023, BTC Maintains Momentum

As Bitcoin (BTC) continues its steep incline, recovering from the losses of 2022, the banking giant Goldman Sachs has ranked BTC as the best-performing asset in the world this year. Bitcoin (BTC) is 2023’s Best-Performing Asset. Year-to-date (YTD) Bitcoin has gained 38.21%, starting at $16,547, but now trading just...

